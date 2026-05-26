College Baseball Rankings: D1Baseball updates top 25 after conference tournaments, bracket reveal

Conference tournaments are done, the NCAA Tournament bracket has been revealed, and it’s feeling a lot like the postseason in college baseball. But before we get there, D1Baseball has updated its top 25 rankings.

The ACC, Big 12, Big Ten, SEC, Sun Belt, Conference USA and some other leagues saw the same team win the regular season and tournament titles. Elsewhere, there was plenty of madness and a couple of stolen bids.

Regional action will get underway on Friday. Of course, we’ll see every team ranked in D1Baseball’s top 25 in action. Here’s how the rankings look after conference tournaments.

Previous Ranking: No. 1

Previous Week Record: 3-0

UCLA enters the postseason as regular season and Big Ten Tournament champions. The Bruins went 3-0 last week, picking up wins against Purdue, USC and Oregon to take home the tournament crown.

Previous Ranking: No. 3

Previous Week Record: 3-0

Georgia Tech won 16-10 against Virginia, 9-3 against Miami and 13-6 against North Carolina during the ACC Tournament. The Yellow Jackets swept their way through, scoring 38 runs on their way to the ACC championship.

Previous Ranking: No. 4

Previous Week Record: 3-0

To no surprise, Georgia is the highest ranked SEC team in D1Baseball’s top 25. The Bulldogs won the SEC regular season and then went 3-0 in the SEC Tournament, defeating Mississippi State and Florida before dominating in an 11-1 win in the title game against Arkansas.

Previous Ranking: No. 2

Previous Week Record: 2-1

North Carolina finished second in the ACC during the regular season, and runner-up in the ACC Tournament. After wins against Virginia Tech and Pittsburgh, the Tar Heels faced off against Georgia Tech in the title game and fell 13-6 to go 2-1 on the week.

Previous Ranking: No. 6

Previous Week Record: 2-1

Auburn beat LSU 3-1 on Wednesday and Texas A&M 7-0 on Friday to open its week in the SEC Tournament. In the semifinals, the Tigers lost 2-1 against Arkansas to stop its run just before the championship game.

Previous Ranking: No. 5

Previous Week Record: 0-1

Texas entered the SEC Tournament as the second seed, and didn’t have to play until Friday. But when the Longhorns took on Arkansas, it was the Razorbacks that won 8-1 to send Texas home early. Still, Texas was the second seed in the field in Hoover.

Previous Ranking: No. 8

Previous Week Record: 4-1

It was a busy week for Southern Miss, playing five games in the Sun Belt Tournament. Rain made that even more difficult, but they still went 4-1 and defeated Louisiana in the championship on Sunday. Southern Miss fully established itself as a top ten team in D1Baseball’s top 25.

Previous Ranking: No. 7

Previous Week Record: 0-0

Oregon State did not play during conference tournament week, as they play an independent schedule in baseball. The Beavers will enter the postseason with a 43-12 record.

Previous Ranking: No. 9

Previous Week Record: 2-1

West Virginia won its first two games in the Big 12 Tournament, beating Kansas State and Arizona State to reach the title game. The Mountaineers came up short against Kansas in the championship, losing 9-0. Still, WVU remains in the top ten.

Previous Ranking: No. 18

Previous Week Record: 2-1

Florida went on a bit of a run in the SEC Tournament. The Gators beat Vanderbilt and Alabama before falling by one run to Georgia. Next, they’ll host Rider in Game 1 of the Gainesville Regional.

D1Baseball Top 25 Rankings: 11-25

11. Texas A&M (-1)

12. Florida State (-1)

13. Kansas

14. Arkansas (-2)

15. Oregon (-1)

16. Alabama (-1)

17. Mississippi State (-1)

18. Ole Miss (-1)

19. Oklahoma State

20. Nebraska

21. Jacksonville State (NR)

22. Arizona State (-1)

23. Tennessee

24. Cincinnati (NR)

25. Louisiana (NR)