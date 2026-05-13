College baseball rankings: ESPN ranks Top 20 starting pitchers in 2026

With the postseason right around the corner in college baseball, let’s take a look at the Top 20 starting pitchers in the sport, per ESPN. These are the best aces across the country and some could very well carry their teams through conference tournaments and the NCAA Tournament.

The one caveat, since we’re breaking down ESPN’s list, there are two asterisks on this ranking. They are due to injuries to said pitchers, but they are on the list anyone due to their ability and stat lines to that point.

So without further ado, let’s dive into college baseball’s best starting pitchers. We begin at the top!

1. Dax Whitney, RHP – Oregon State*

Whitney is the top starting pitcher in college baseball, per ESPN. Unfortunately, Oregon State lost him for the season in April. It was announced he would undergo season-ending arm surgery earlier this month.

Still, the ace called it a “blessing in disguise.” As a sophomore, Whitney logged 63.0 innings pitched, a 2.00 ERA and 104 strikeouts this year.

2. Jackson Flora, RHP – UC Santa Barbara

To date, Flora might actually be the best pitcher in starting baseball since Whitney is on the shelf. Flora hasn’t lost a game yet!

As a junior, Flora has been dominant on the mound, sporting a 9-0 record in 13 starts. He has 78.1 innings pitched, a 1.15 ERA and 103 strikeouts.

3. Logan Reddemann, RHP – UCLA

UCLA is the best team in college baseball and they have one of the best starting pitchers in the game. Reddemann, as a junior, has been awesome.

He has been a rising MLB prospect this year, per ESPN, and is in the first round conversation. This year, he is 8-0 in 10 starts, has a 2.87 ERA and 84 strikeouts.

4. Mason Edwards, LHP – USC

Edwards is in the middle of his third season with USC and is dubbed one of the best starting pitchers in college baseball, per ESPN. What keeps him from the top is a lower velocity than the best guys, per ESPN’s rankings.

Edwards also has an undefeated record on the season, going 8-0 in 13 starts. He has a 1.61 ERA and 142 strikeouts.

5. Tomas Valincius, LHP – Mississippi State

The sophomore from Mississippi State rounds out the top five of ESPN’s best starting pitchers. A Virginia transfer, Valincius has been very impressive.

This year, he is 8-2 on the season in 13 starts, has 75 innings pitched and a 3.24 ERA. But, he has topped the century mark with 105 strikeouts.

6. Chris Levonas, RHP – Wake Forest

As a sophomore, Levonas has jumped levels as a starting pitcher for Wake Forest. He started 13 games all of last season and is already at that number this year.

He has a 9-3 record, 3.18 ERA, 62.1 innings pitched and 100 strikeouts. ESPN actually likes Levonas as potentially the top pitcher drafted in the 2026 MLB Draft!

7. Ruger Riojas, RHP – Texas

A senior, this is Riojas’ second season with the Longhorns and he’s been solid, especially with his ERA. His age, 23 already, might push him down some draft boards a bit, but he’s been a good starting pitcher.

He has a 5-2 record with a 4.04 ERA, 64.2 innings pitched and 100 strikeouts. Riojas is not the only Longhorn on this list either!

8. Hunter Dietz, LHP – Arkansas

After battling a lot of injuries in his college career, Dietz cracked the top 10 of ESPN’s starting pitchers in college baseball. He appeared in just four games over the course of his first two seasons on campus.

But Dietz has been healthy and turned it around in 2026. This year, he has a 7-2 record, a 3.84 ERA, 72.2 innings pitched and 108 strikeouts.

9. Dylan Volantis, LHP – Texas

The 20-year-old sophomore has been really good this year with more starts. Volantis pitched in 23 games as a freshman but was only a starting pitcher in one game.

THis year, he has 12 starts and a 7-1 record. His ERA is 2.13 and has 67.2 innings pitched with 94 strikeouts on the mound.

10. Ben Blair, RHP – Liberty

In Year 3 at Liberty, Blair’s stats have improved. He’s just above .500 when it comes to his win-loss record with the Flames.

But, he rounds out ESPN’s top 10 starting pitchers in college baseball as he works on career bests in 2026. He has a 6-4 record, a 3.49 ERA, 77.1 innings pitched and 100 strikeouts.

ESPN ranks Top 20 starting pitchers in college baseball

11. Cade Townsend, RHP, Ole Miss

12. Cole Carlon, LHP, Arizona State

13. Liam Peterson, RHP, Florida

14. Cam Flukey, RHP, Coastal Carolina

15. Wes Mendes, LHP, Florida State

16. Tegan Kuhns, RHP, Tennessee

17. Ryan McPherson, RHP, Mississippi State*

18. Ethan Lund, LHP, Oklahoma State

19. Jack Radel, RHP, Notre Dame

20. Ethan Kleinschmit, LHP, Oregon State