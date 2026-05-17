College Baseball Rankings: Predicting D1Baseball Top 25 after conclusion of regular season

The regular season has concluded in college baseball. There are likely to be changes in the latest D1Baseball Top 25 rankings as we enter the postseason.

Every game matters this time of the year, with teams fighting for their postseason position whether they’re on the bubble, fighting to host, or anywhere in between. The final weekend brought five ranked series, as No. 5 Auburn hosted No. 4 Georgia, No. 10 Texas A&M hosted No. 13 Mississippi State, No. 16 Oregon hosted No. 17 USC, No. 18 Alabama hosted No. 15 Ole Miss, and No. 23 Boston College hosted No. 3 Georgia Tech.

Ultimately, six ranked teams lost their weekend series. Now, we’re onto the postseason with conference tournaments getting underway early this week.

Here’s how we expect D1Baseball’s top 25 to look on Monday morning. While there’s not a ton of movement, we have one new team in and some repositioning throughout.

Previous Ranking: No. 1

Previous Week Record: 2-1 (2-1 in Big Ten)

Overall Record: 48-6 (28-2 in Big Ten)

UCLA stumbled to start the final week of the regular season. On the road at Washington over the weekend, the Bruins were stunned in an 8-0 loss to open the series on Thursday. It was just their second Big Ten loss of the season, but it would go down as their last. UCLA won 6-5 on Friday and 6-1 on Saturday to come back and win the series, ending the season 48-6 overall, 28-2 in Big Ten play and the likely top seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Previous Ranking: No. 2

Previous Week Record: 3-1 (2-1 in ACC)

Overall Record: 43-10-1 (22-8 in ACC)

North Carolina started the week with a 13-7 win at UNC Wilmington, and then went to NC State over the weekend to end the regular season. The Tar Heels won 9-4 on Thursday and then 17-7 on Friday to clinch the series. While UNC fell short in a 7-2 loss on Saturday, they still win the series and will end the regular season at No. 2 in D1Baseball’s top 25.

Previous Ranking: No. 3

Previous Week Record: 3-1 (3-0 in ACC)

Overall Record: 45-9 (25-5 in ACC)

Georgia Tech hosted Mercer on Tuesday to end its midweek schedule, and lost 12-9 in a stunner heading into the weekend. The Yellow Jackets then went on the road for a trip to No. 23 Boston College and dominated from start to finish. They won 9-0 on Thursday, 14-1 on Friday and 15-2 on Saturday, winning the series by a total score of 38-3.

Previous Ranking: No. 4

Previous Week Record: 2-1 (2-1 in SEC)

Overall Record: 43-12 (23-7 in SEC)

Already having the regular season SEC crown locked up, Georgia was playing for its NCAA Tournament seeding this week. On the road at No. 5 Auburn, the Bulldogs won 2-1 on Thursday and 9-7 on Friday to clinch yet another SEC series win. While they fell 14-4 on Saturday, Georgia still had an impressive weekend and end the year 43-12 and 23-7 in the SEC.

Previous Ranking: No. 6 (+1)

Previous Week Record: 3-0 (3-0 in SEC)

Overall Record: 40-12 (19-10 in SEC)

Texas ended the regular season against Missouri, and they came away with a sweep. The Longhorns won 6-3 on Thursday to open the series, and then 11-6 on Friday to clinch it. In the finale, they won 12-7 to finish off the sweep. Texas ends the regular season 40-12 and 19-10 in SEC play, and they’re likely to re-enter the top five in this week’s D1Baseball top 25.

Previous Ranking: No. 7 (+1)

Previous Week Record: 3-1

Overall Record: 43-12

Oregon State won its final midweek game of the regular season to start the week, beating Portland 8-3 on Tuesday. They then hosted Air Force over the weekend to conclude its schedule. The Beavers won 7-4 on Thursday before falling 9-6 on Friday. That set up a rubber game on Saturday, which Oregon State won 8-1 to clinch the series. Their next action will be in the NCAA Tournament.

Previous Ranking: No. 8 (+1)

Previous Week Record: 3-0 (3-0 in Sun Belt)

Overall Record: 40-14 (22-8 in Sun Belt)

Southern Miss entered the week with a chance to claim the regular season Sun Belt title, and that’s exactly what they came away with. They hosted Georgia Southern and dominated, picking up 14-3, 10-1 and 11-0 victories to sweep their way through and win the league. Southern Miss ends the regular season with yet another 40-win season, finishing 40-14 and 22-8 in Sun Belt play.

Previous Ranking: No. 5 (-3)

Previous Week Record: 1-3 (1-2 in SEC)

Overall Record: 36-18 (17-13 in SEC)

Auburn’s week didn’t get off to a good start, losing 4-1 at Jacksonville State on Tuesday before dropping the first two games of the weekend against No. 4 Georgia 2-1 and 9-7 on Thursday and Friday. The Tigers salvaged the series finale on Saturday with a 14-4 win, but they’re still likely to drop in D1Baseball’s top 25.

Previous Ranking: No. 9

Previous Week Record: 2-1 (2-1 in Big 12)

Overall Record: 37-13 (21-9 in Big 12)

West Virginia hosted TCU over the weekend, winning 2-0 on Thursday to open the series before being blanked on Saturday in a 4-0 loss to even the series. That created a rubber game on Saturday, which the Mountaineers won 6-4 to secure the series win. It puts them at 37-13 overall and 21-9 in the Big 12 to end the regular season.

Previous Ranking: No. 10

Previous Week Record: 2-1 (2-1 in SEC)

Overall Record: 39-13 (18-11 in SEC)

Texas A&M hosted No. 13 Mississippi State to end the regular season, and it was quite the series. The Aggies fell 18-11 on Thursday, but responded with an 11-9 win on Friday to even the weekend. On Saturday, they won 7-6 to secure a massive series win which should put them as a top overall seed in the NCAA Tournament.

D1Baseball Top 25 Predictions: 11-25

11. Florida State

12. Arkansas

13. Kansas (+1)

14. Oregon (+2)

15. Alabama (+3)

16. Mississippi State (-3)

17. Florida (+2)

18. Ole Miss (-3)

19. Nebraska (+5)

20. USC (-3)

21. Oklahoma State

22. Arizona State

23. Cincinnati (+2)

24. Wake Forest (NR)

25. Coastal Carolina (-5)

Predicted to drop out of D1Baseball Top 25: Boston College (prev. No. 23)