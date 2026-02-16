College Baseball Rankings: Predicting D1Baseball Top 25 after opening weekend

College baseball is finally back. It was a fun opening weekend full of excitement, and the results will lead to changes throughout D1Baseball’s top 25 rankings.

Weather played a pretty prominent role on opening weekend, with widespread rain hitting the east coast on Sunday. That led quite a few teams to playing doubleheaders on Saturday. In fact, 11 of the preseason top 25 were all wrapped up with their weekend by the time Sunday rolled around.

While there were no ranked series on the weekend, there were a couple of multi-team events that were in the spotlight. The Shriner’s Children’s College Showdown was the most notable, featuring three ranked teams (No. 7 Arkansas, No. 10 TCU, No. 23 Vanderbilt). The Puerto Rico Challenge also had multiple ranked teams (No. 17 NC State, No. 21 Wake Forest).

As we turn the page to Week 2, it’s time to predict the D1Baseball Top 25 rankings. The post-opening weekend edition of the rankings will roll out on Monday morning.

Previous Ranking: No. 2 (+1)

Weekly Record: 3-0

Overall Record: 3-0

Just shy of the No. 1 spot in D1Baseball’s preseason top 25 rankings, LSU is still highly-regarded as the defending national champions. They hosted Milwaukee to open the year. The Tigers were in a tight game in Friday’s opener, but eventually took control to win 15-5. They then clinched the series with a 5-3 victory on Saturday. LSU dominated with a 21-7 win on Sunday to conclude the series with a sweep.

Previous Ranking: No. 1 (-1)

Weekly Record: 2-1

Overall Record: 2-1

Entering the year as the preseason No. 1 team, expectations are undoubtedly high for UCLA. The Bruins opened the season at home against UC San Diego. It started with an 8-4 victory on opening day on Friday, followed by a series-clinching 7-2 victory on Saturday. In Sunday’s finale, UCLA lost 8-7, falling just short of the series sweep.

Previous Ranking: No. 3

Weekly Record: 3-0

Overall Record: 3-0

Big things are expected out of this Texas team in Jim Schlossnagle’s second season. They began the 2026 year with a home series against UC Davis. Friday’s season opener was a 12-2 win for the Longhorns, before clinching the series with a 6-4 victory on Saturday. Going for the sweep on Sunday, Texas won 9-1 to do exactly that.

Previous Ranking: No. 4

Weekly Record: 3-0

Overall Record: 3-0

Brian O’Connor is at the helm at Mississippi State, and they are highly regarded as preseason No. 4. The Bulldogs hosted Hofstra on opening weekend, and despite some tighter games than most expected to see, they came away with the sweep. Mississippi State won 6-5 on Friday before winning 6-1 and 7-5 in a Saturday doubleheader.

Previous Ranking: No. 5

Weekly Record: 3-0

Overall Record: 3-0

Georgia Tech was the top-ranked ACC team in D1Baseball’s preseason top 25, and they looked the part on opening weekend. Hosting Bowling Green, the Yellow Jackets won 11-5 on Friday before taking both ends of a doubleheader on Saturday, 27-4 and 12-2. It was an overall 50-11 score on the weekend. That’s quite the statement.

Previous Ranking: No. 6

Weekly Record: 3-0

Overall Record: 3-0

Last year’s runner-up, Coastal Carolina isn’t looking at a step back. Instead, they’re a preseason top ten team and opened 2026 with a sweep over Fairfield. It started with a 5-3 Chanticleers win on Friday, and ended with a pair of victories in a Saturday doubleheader. Coastal Carolina took the first Saturday game 5-1 before securing the sweep with a 5-0 win in the finale.

Previous Ranking: No. 10 (+3)

Weekly Record: 2-0*

Overall Record: 2-0*

There’s not going to be too much movement after opening weekend, but TCU is a team that could rise rapidly in D1Baseball’s top 25. Starting in the top ten, they made a statement in the Shriner’s Children’s College Showdown. They first defeated No. 23 Vanderbilt 5-4 on Friday, then beating No. 7 Arkansas 5-4 on Saturday to clinch a winning weekend. TCU faces Oklahoma to end the weekend on Sunday night.

Previous Ranking: No. 7 (-1)

Weekly Record: 2-1

Overall Record: 2-1

Arkansas was one of many teams partaking in the Shriner’s Children’s College Showdown on opening weekend. The Razorbacks started off on a high note, defeating Oklahoma State 12-2 on Friday. They then faced off with No. 10 TCU on Saturday, dropping a tight 5-4 contest to drop to 1-1 on the weekend. On Sunday, Arkansas faced Texas Tech, where they walked things off with a 6-5 win in 11 innings, despite blowing a 4-1 lead entering the ninth.

Previous Ranking: No. 9

Weekly Record: 3-0

Overall Record: 3-0

The first two games of Auburn’s season were a big closer than they would’ve liked, but they still end the weekend with a three-game sweep over Youngstown State. The Tigers won 2-1 on both Friday and in the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader. In the series finale later on Saturday, Auburn won 17-2, blowing it open and securing the sweep to start 2026.

Previous Ranking: No. 11 (+1)

Weekly Record: 3-0

Overall Record: 3-0

North Carolina hosted Indiana to begin its 2026 season and came away with a series sweep. It started with a 9-4 victory on Friday, leading into a doubleheader on Saturday. The first game was a 12-2 UNC win, before a much tighter series finale. The game went 11 innings, and Indiana was one throw away from winning it, but instead a mishap led to a sweep for the Tar Heels.

Predicting D1Baseball Top 25 Rankings: 11-25

11. Oregon State (+1)

12. Tennessee (+2)

13. Florida

14. Georgia (+1)

15. Florida State (+1)

16. NC State (+1)

17. Kentucky (+1)

18. Clemson (+1)

19. Louisville (-11)

20. Southern Miss

21. Wake Forest

22. Miami

23. Texas A&M (+2)

24. Ole Miss (NR)

25. Oregon (NR)

Dropped Out of projected D1Baseball Top 25: Vanderbilt (previously No. 23), Arizona (previously No. 24)