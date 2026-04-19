College Baseball Rankings: Predicting D1Baseball Top 25 after Week 10

Week 10 was another fun one across baseball. And we’re predicting quite a few changes in this week’s D1Baseball top 25 rankings as a result.

The weekend brought four series between ranked teams. No. 3 North Carolina hosted No. 2 Georgia Tech, No. 4 Texas hosted No. 11 Alabama, No. 16 Arkansas hosted No. 5 Georgia and No. 20 Florida hosted No. 13 Auburn.

While seven teams were done with their weekend series entering Sunday and ten were up 2-0, five teams were facing a rubber game with their series on the line. Three others had already lost their series, down 0-2 entering the final day. Ultimately, six top 25 teams lost their series this weekend.

There won’t be a new No. 1, but the changes will begin right below them at No. 2. Here’s exactly how we expect D1Baseball’s post-Week 10 top 25 rankings to look when they’re released on Monday.

Previous Ranking: No. 1

Previous Week Record: 3-1 (3-0 in Big Ten)

Overall Record: 36-3 (21-0 in Big Ten)

UCLA’s week began with a rare loss, falling 4-0 on Tuesday against UC Santa Barbara. The Bruins then hosted Minnesota for a Big Ten series over the weekend, winning 4-2 on Friday and 6-4 on Saturday to clinch the series out of the gates. Aiming for a seventh sweep and a 21-0 start in Big Ten play in Sunday’s finale, UCLA won 5-2.

Credit – Matt Clements, Inside Carolina

Previous Ranking: No. 3 (+1)

Previous Week Record: 3-1 (2-1 in ACC)

Overall Record: 33-7-1 (15-6 in ACC)

Nobody in the country made a louder statement than North Carolina this weekend. The Tar Heels, after a 14-5 win against UNC Wilmington on Tuesday, hosted No. 2 Georgia Tech and dominated the majority of the weekend. UNC won 5-2 on Friday in the opener and then 14-4 on Saturday to secure the series. Going for the sweep on Sunday, they fell just short in a 5-2 loss. UNC will undoubtedly take over the No. 2 spot in D1Baseball’s top 25 this week.

Previous Ranking: No. 4 (+1)

Previous Week Record: 3-1 (2-1 in SEC)

Overall Record: 30-8 (11-6 in SEC)

Texas bounced back this week in a big way. The Longhorns beat Texas A&M Corpus Christi 14-7 on Tuesday before hosting No. 11 Alabama over the weekend. They won 10-2 on Friday and 3-1 on Saturday to secure the series win. Texas wanted to finish off the sweep in Sunday’s weekend finale, but instead fell 2-1.

Previous Ranking: No. 2 (-2)

Previous Week Record: 2-2 (1-2 in ACC)

Overall Record: 32-7 (16-5 in ACC)

After a 13-9 win against Georgia Southern on Tuesday, Georgia Tech took a trip to Chapel Hill to take on No. 3 North Carolina over the weekend. And in a sight we’re not used to seeing this season, the Yellow Jackets struggled. They fell 5-2 on Friday before losing 14-4 on Saturday to drop the series. In Sunday’s finale, Georgia Tech won 5-2 to avoid the sweep.

Georgia pitcher Dylan Vigue (27) during Georgia’s game against Tennessee at Foley Field in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, March 14, 2026. (Conor Dillon/UGAAA)

Previous Ranking: No. 5

Previous Week Record: 3-1 (2-1 in SEC)

Overall Record: 32-9 (13-5 in SEC)

After a 12-10 win over East Tennessee State on Tuesday, Georgia traveled to No. 16 Arkansas and lost Thursday’s series opener 6-3. The Bulldogs were able to bounce back from there, though, winning 5-3 on Friday to even the series. In Saturday’s rubber game, Georgia won a high-scoring affair 26-14 to clinch the series and improve to 13-5 in the SEC, maintaining its spot in the top five of D1Baseball’s top 25.

Previous Ranking: No. 6

Previous Week Record: 2-1

Overall Record: 30-8

Oregon State hosted Cal State Fullerton over the weekend. The Beavers fell 2-1 in Friday’s series opener, but responded on Saturday with a 6-1 win to even up the series. That set up a rubber game on Sunday, with Oregon State looking to take the series and pick up its 30th win of the season. In the finale, the Beavers won 10-2 to clinch the series.

Previous Ranking: No. 7

Previous Week Record: 2-2 (2-1 in Sun Belt)

Overall Record: 28-11 (15-3 in Sun Belt)

Coastal Carolina began its week on the road against Wake Forest after re-entering the top ten of D1Baseball’s top 25, and fell 10-5 on Tuesday. The Chanticleers then got back on track over the weekend, hosting Georgia State in a Sun Belt series. Coastal took the series right away, winning 15-7 on Friday and 7-2 on Saturday to clinch the weekend. In Sunday’s finale, they fell 11-5 to fall short of the sweep.

© Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Previous Ranking: No. 8

Previous Week Record: 4-0 (3-0 in ACC)

Overall Record: 28-11 (12-6 in ACC)

Florida State kicked off its week with a 9-2 win against Stetson on Tuesday. They then hosted Notre Dame over the weekend. The Seminoles won the opener 11-0 on Friday, and then clinched the series with a 9-7 win on Saturday. Going for the sweep on Sunday, FSU finished it off with a 6-4 win to reach 12-6 in ACC play.

Previous Ranking: No. 9

Previous Week Record: 2-2 (2-1 in ACC)

Overall Record: 28-13 (12-9 in ACC)

Virginia was at VCU on Tuesday in a midweek matchup to begin the week, but fell 6-2. They then returned home to host Clemson and took the series. Virginia won 6-4 on Thursday before falling 5-1 on Saturday. In Saturday’s rubber game, they won 5-4 to clinch the weekend and remain in the top ten of D1Baseball’s top 25 rankings.

Previous Ranking: No. 10

Previous Week Record: 4-0 (3-0 in SEC)

Overall Record: 31-7 (12-5 in SEC)

Texas A&M beat Houston 10-2 on Tuesday to start the week before traveling to Baton Rouge to take on LSU over the weekend. The Aggies had their way, winning 10-4 on Friday in the series opener and then 7-2 on Saturday to secure another SEC series win. They then won 5-2 to complete the sweep in the series finale on Sunday.

Predicting D1Baseball Top 25 Rankings: 11-25

Nebraska infielder Dylan Carey. (Photo credit: Nebraska Athletics)

11. Auburn (+2)

12. Oklahoma (+2)

13. West Virginia (+2)

14. Mississippi State (+3)

15. Kansas (+3)

16. Oregon (+3)

17. Nebraska (NR)

18. Ole Miss (+7)

19. Alabama (-8)

20. Southern Miss (+2)

21. Arizona State (+2)

22. Boston College (+2)

23. Florida (-3)

24. Arkansas (-8)

25. USC (-13)

Predicted to Drop Out of D1Baseball Top 25: UCF (prev. No. 21)