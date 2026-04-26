College Baseball Rankings: Predicting D1Baseball Top 25 after Week 11

Week 11 is in the books, and just three weekends remain in college baseball’s regular season. After all of the action from this past week, D1Baseball’s top 25 rankings are likely to see plenty of changes on Monday morning.

The weekend brought just three series between top 25 teams, a rare sight through this season. No. 5 Georgia was at No. 17 Ole Miss, No. 7 Texas A&M was at No. 21 Florida, and No. 14 Oklahoma was at No. 11 Auburn.

Even without a ton of ranked matchups, the weekend was an important one. While 11 teams entered their weekend finales with a 2-0 lead and a series win secured, two were 0-2 with a series loss. 12 teams entered their finale deadlocked in a 1-1 series and facing a rubber game.

Ultimately, seven ranked teams lost their weekend series. Here’s how we expect those results to change D1Baseball’s top 25 rankings this week.

Previous Ranking: No. 1

Previous Week Record: 3-1

Overall Record: 39-4 (21-0 in Big Ten)

UCLA got a week off from Big Ten play this week, but they still played over the weekend. After a 12-7 win over Hawaii on Tuesday, the Bruins hosted Sacramento State starting on Friday. They won 6-5 in Friday’s opener before clinching the series with a 5-3 win on Saturday. In Sunday’s weekend finale, UCLA fell 9-6 to miss out on the sweep.

Dylan Widger | USA TODAY Sports

Previous Ranking: No. 2

Previous Week Record: 3-1 (2-1 in ACC)

Overall Record: 36-8-1 (17-7 in ACC)

North Carolina beat High Point 9-2 on Tuesday to start the week, and then took a quick trip to Duke over the weekend. The Tar Heels split the first two games, winning 3-1 on Thursday before losing 3-1 on Friday. The UNC bats broke out in a big way in Saturday’s finale, winning 22-5 to clinch the series. They remain at No. 2 in D1Baseball’s top 25.

Previous Ranking: No. 3

Previous Week Record: 4-0 (3-0 in ACC)

Overall Record: 36-7 (19-5 in ACC)

Georgia Tech got back on track this week, starting with a dominant 14-4 win against No. 5 Georgia on Tuesday. The Yellow Jackets then hosted Wake Forest and took care of business. They won 6-5 on Friday to open the series, and clinched the weekend with a 14-11 win on Saturday. Aiming for the sweep on Sunday, Georgia Tech finished it off with a 6-5 win.

Previous Ranking: No. 4

Previous Week Record: 2-1 (2-1 in SEC)

Overall Record: 32-9 (13-7 in SEC)

Texas didn’t get a midweek game in this week, and began its next SEC series on Friday on the road at Vanderbilt. After winning 11-4 in Friday’s series opener, the Longhorns fell 6-0 on Saturday to even the series and force a rubber game on Sunday. With the series on the line, Texas won 4-3 in the finale.

Georgia infielder/outfielder Tre Phelps (1) during Georgia’s game against Alabama at Sewell-Thomas Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Al., on Friday, May 9, 2025. (Conor Dillon/UGAAA)

Previous Ranking: No. 5

Previous Week Record: 2-2 (2-1 in SEC)

Overall Record: 34-11 (15-6 in SEC)

Georgia struggled on Tuesday, losing 14-4 against No. 3 Georgia Tech to begin the week. The Bulldogs then traveled to No. 17 Ole Miss and fell 10-8 in Saturday’s series opener in the front half of a doubleheader. Georgia bounced back later on Saturday, winning 9-7 to win the series. In Sunday’s rubber game with major D1Baseball top 25 implications, the Bulldogs won 5-1 to clinch the series.

Previous Ranking: No. 6

Previous Week Record: 3-1

Overall Record: 33-9

Oregon State fell 7-3 on Wednesday against rival No. 19 Oregon to start the week. They then hosted Hawaii over the weekend and won the series. The Beavers won 12-4 on Friday and then 8-1 on Saturday to clinch the series. They were hoping for a sweep on Sunday, and got exactly that behind a 3-1 victory.

Previous Ranking: No. 7

Previous Week Record: 2-1 (2-1 in SEC)

Overall Record: 33-8 (14-6 in SEC)

Texas A&M’s midweek game was canceled this week, and they focused their attention to the weekend at No. 21 Florida. The Aggies fell 9-2 on Friday to open the series, but struck back on Saturday with an 8-4 win to even things up. That created a rubber game on Sunday, where Texas A&M won 5-1.

Auburn OF Bristol Carter against Nebraska in 2026 (Addi Ray/Auburn athletics).

Previous Ranking: No. 11 (+3)

Previous Week Record: 3-1 (2-1 in SEC)

Overall Record: 30-13 (12-9 in SEC)

Auburn won 14-2 at Samford on Tuesday to kick off their Week 11 action. That led into the weekend’s battle against No. 14 Oklahoma. The Tigers won 6-4 on Friday to open the series, but lost 2-1 on Saturday to even things up. That forced a rubber game on Sunday, where Auburn won 14-4 to take the series. They’re back up into the top ten in D1Baseball’s top 25 as a result.

Previous Ranking: No. 9

Previous Week Record: 2-2 (2-1 in Sun Belt)

Overall Record: 30-13 (17-4 in Sun Belt)

Coastal Carolina got walked off on Tuesday, losing 2-1 at UNC Wilmington to get the week going. They responded over the weekend, taking the series from Texas State. The Chanticleers won 6-2 on Friday to open the series, and then 2-1 on Saturday to secure the series win. Coastal fell just short of the sweep, falling 10-6 on Sunday.

Previous Ranking: No. 15 (+5)

Previous Week Record: 4-0 (3-0 in SEC)

Overall Record: 34-10 (13-8 in SEC)

Mississippi State won 6-2 against Memphis on Tuesday to begin the week. They then hosted LSU over the weekend. The Bulldogs won 10-8 on Friday to kick off the weekend, and then 9-8 on Saturday to clinch the series. They were aiming for the sweep in Sunday’s finale, and finished it off with a 13-8 win.

D1Baseball Top 25 Rankings: 11-25

© Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

11. Kansas (+5)

12. Florida State (-4)

13. Southern Miss (+5)

14. Oregon (+5)

15. Nebraska (+5)

16. Oklahoma (-2)

17. West Virginia (-5)

18. USC (+5)

19. Ole Miss (-2)

20. Alabama (-7)

21. Boston College (+1)

22. Virginia (-12)

23. Florida (-2)

24. Arkansas

25. Arizona State

We are predicting no new teams in this week’s D1Baseball top 25.