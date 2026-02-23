College Baseball Rankings: Predicting D1Baseball Top 25 after Week 2

We’re through two weeks of college baseball season. And we’re bound to see some changes in D1Baseball’s top 25 rankings as we enter Week 3.

The weekend featured a few big-time events across the country. That includes the Jax College Baseball Classic, Round Rock Classic, Amegy Bank College Baseball Series and more.

We’re bound to see changes in the top 25 this week. In the top ten alone, two teams entered their weekend finale knotted up at 1-1, with a rubber game to decide the series. And another top ten team was already 0-2 on the weekend, and 0-3 on the week.

It was also our first midweek action of the season, which brought some additional upsets that could help shake up the rankings. Here’s how we are predicting D1Baseball’s top 25 to look entering the third week of the season.

Previous Ranking: No. 1

Weekly Record: 4-0

Overall Record: 6-1

After a 2-1 start on opening weekend, No. 1 UCLA rolled through this week. The Bruins started off with a midweek win over Tulane, 13-5 on Tuesday. They then hosted No. 7 TCU over the weekend. UCLA wasted no time, winning 10-2 on Friday and 5-1 on Saturday to clinch the series victory. Going for the sweep on Sunday, they dominated in a 15-5 run-rule victory.

Jun 2, 2024; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; Louisiana State Tigers pitcher Gavin Guidry (1) pitches against the North Carolina Tar Heels in the ninth inning of the Div. I NCAA baseball regional at Boshamer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Camarati-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Ranking: No. 2

Weekly Record: 5-0

Overall Record: 8-0

It was a busy week for No. 2 LSU, and a good one. After beating Kent State 10-7 on Monday, they defeated Nicholls 12-1 on Wednesday to start the week 2-0 heading into the weekend. In the Jax College Baseball Classic in Jacksonville, Florida, LSU impressed. They defeated Indiana 14-7 on Friday, Notre Dame 9-4 on Saturday. In the weekend finale against UCF on Sunday, LSU dominated in an 11-0 win to take the sweep.

Previous Ranking: No. 3

Weekly Record: 4-0

Overall Record: 7-0

After a 14-4 midweek victory against Lamar on Tuesday, Texas hosted a Michigan State team that was coming off of a series win over top ten Louisville on opening weekend. The Longhorns took care of business, clinching the series with 8-1 and 3-1 victories on Friday and Saturday. In Sunday’s finale, Texas won 4-0 to finish the sweep, and they’ll surely stay at No. 3 in D1Baseball’s top 25.

Previous Ranking: No. 4

Weekly Record: 5-0

Overall Record: 8-0

After a tight opening weekend sweep, Mississippi State really turned it on this week. They earned a pair of midweek wins, 13-7 over Troy and 19-0 over Alcorn State, before hosting Delaware over the weekend. It was all Bulldogs, taking the series behind a 9-2 win on Friday and a 10-0 win on Saturday. They finished the sweep with a 7-3 victory on Sunday.

© Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Previous Ranking: No. 5

Weekly Record: 5-0

Overall Record: 8-0

Georgia Tech’s offense is a problem for everyone they face. They blew out Georgia Southern on Tuesday, winning 25-1. You read that right. They then hosted Stony Brook for a four-game weekend series, and it was all Yellow Jackets. Georgia Tech won 14-5 and 10-5 in a Friday doubleheader, then winning 6-5 in extras on Saturday. In Sunday’s finale, they won 21-3. They’ve scored 126 runs in eight games.

Previous Ranking: No. 8 (+2)

Weekly Record: 4-0

Overall Record: 6-1

Arkansas moved down a spot in D1Baseball’s top 25 entering the week, but now they’re most likely back on the rise. The Razorbacks won 3-1 against Tarleton on Monday before hosting Xavier over the weekend. Arkansas won 5-2 on Friday and 7-6 on Saturday to clinch the series, and finished the sweep with an 11-0 win on Sunday.

Previous Ranking: No. 9 (+2)

Weekly Record: 3-1

Overall Record: 6-1

Auburn suffered its first loss of the season on Tuesday, falling 8-0 against Cincinnati. The Tigers rebounded over the weekend in the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series. Auburn beat Kansas State 5-1 on Friday and No. 16 Florida State 8-5 on Saturday, securing a winning weekend. In Sunday’s finale against No. 15 Louisville, Auburn won 10-6 to sweep the weekend.

© Cyndi Chambers/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Previous Ranking: No. 12 (+4)

Weekly Record: 5-0

Overall Record: 7-1

Florida started the week with two midweek games against Stetson, winning 12-2 on the road on Tuesday and 9-3 back at home on Wednesday. The Gators then hosted Kennesaw State over the weekend, winning 9-3 on Friday and 11-0 on Saturday to clinch the series win. In Sunday’s finale, Florida won a closer game 12-9 to sweep.

Previous Ranking: No. 10 (+1)

Weekly Record: 3-1-1

Overall Record: 6-1-1

North Carolina won a pair of midweek games to start the week, 10-0 over Richmond and 5-3 against Longwood. They then battled East Carolina in a traveling series over the weekend. On Friday on the road, UNC dominated in a 10-0 win. In Saturday’s game in Durham, it was all ECU in a 10-3 win. That set up a pivotal rubber game on Sunday back in Chapel Hill, but weather resulted in the game ending in a 3-3 tie. They’ll likely move up at least a spot in D1Baseball’s top 25.

Previous Ranking: No. 6 (-4)

Weekly Record: 2-2

Overall Record: 5-2

Coastal Carolina’s week started with a 4-3 midweek loss against College of Charleston, and they then hosted Baseball at the Beach over the weekend. The Chanticleers defeated VCU 13-2 on Friday, but Saturday’s game was pushed to Sunday due to weather. Illinois won 14-5 in what would be the first of two games for Coastal on Sunday. In the finale against VCU, the Chanticleers won 6-3.

D1Baseball Top 25 Predictions: 11-25

Georgia infielder/outfielder Tre Phelps (1) during Georgia’s game against Texas A&M at Foley Field in Athens, Ga., on Thursday, May 15, 2025. (Conor Dillon/UGAAA)

11. Georgia (+3)

12. Oklahoma (+9)

13. NC State (+4)

14. TCU (-7)

15. Clemson (+4)

16. Southern Miss (+4)

17. Oregon State (-6)

18. Tennessee (-5)

19. Wake Forest (+3)

20. Miami (+3)

21. Florida State (-5)

22. Kentucky (-4)

23. Texas A&M (+1)

24. Louisville (-9)

25. West Virginia

We aren’t expecting any teams to drop out of D1Baseball’s top 25 this week. If anybody does, it would likely be Louisville or West Virginia.