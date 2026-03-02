College Baseball Rankings: Predicting D1Baseball Top 25 after Week 3

The third week of the season was an interesting one in college baseball. The midweek slate, especially on Tuesday, was full of upsets. We’re likely to see some movement in this week’s D1Baseball Top 25 rankings.

Six ranked teams lost a midweek game, including four of the top six. The weekend featured some interesting results as well, with seven teams entering Sunday’s series finale deadlocked in a 1-1 rubber game. No. 10 Florida at No. 17 Miami was the lone true series between two ranked teams.

We had a trio of multi-team events on the weekend schedule, too. The Amegy Bank College Baseball Series featured No. 1 UCLA, No. 4 Mississippi State, No. 20 Tennessee and No. 23 Texas A&M, among others. The BRUCE BOLT College Classic hosted No. 3 Texas, No. 9 Coastal Carolina, No. 25 Ole Miss and others. Finally, the Frisco College Baseball Classic saw No. 19 Oregon State and others.

All in all, it was a fun week of college baseball. And we expect to see changes when D1Baseball’s top 25 rankings drop on Monday morning.

Predictions are subject to change based on results for remaining games on Sunday evening

Previous Ranking: No. 1

Weekly Record: 3-1

Overall Record: 9-2

UCLA’s week started on a sour note, falling 4-3 to San Diego State on Tuesday. They bounced back over the weekend in a big way, though, playing in the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series. The Bruins beat No. 20 Tennessee 12-5 on Friday, and then No. 23 Texas A&M 11-1 on Saturday. That set up a top five matchup against No. 4 Mississippi State on Sunday, where UCLA won 8-7 in a thrilling extra-innings game.

Jun 22, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; LSU Tigers left fielder Derek Curiel (6) drives in two runs with a single against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers during the fourth inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

Previous Ranking: No. 2

Weekly Record: 3-1

Overall Record: 11-1

Four of D1Baseball’s top six teams in their top 25 rankings lost on Tuesday, including LSU. The Tigers fell 7-6 to McNeese. They then hosted Dartmouth and Northeastern over the weekend, beating Dartmouth 5-2 on Friday and Northeastern 3-1 on Saturday. LSU then faced Dartmouth again on Sunday, where they won 3-0. The Tigers play Northeastern again on Monday.

Previous Ranking: No. 3

Weekly Record: 4-0

Overall Record: 11-0

Texas kicked off the week with a 14-0 win over UTRGV on Tuesday, and then played in the BRUCE BOLT College Classic over the weekend. There, they beat No. 9 Coastal Carolina 8-1 on Friday and Baylor 5-2 on Saturday to secure a winning weekend. They were aiming for the sweep on Sunday against Ohio State, and won in convincing fashion 10-3.

Previous Ranking: No. 4

Weekly Record: 3-1

Overall Record: 11-1

Mississippi State has been on a roll to open the 2026 season. This week, they beat Austin Peay 16-3 on Tuesday before entering the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series over the weekend. The Bulldogs beat Arizona State 8-4 on Friday and Virginia Tech 15-8 on Saturday to set up an intriguing finale with No. 1 UCLA on Sunday. There, Mississippi State fell 8-7 in an extra-innings game that might go down as one of the best games of the year. Still an impressive showing on the weekend, cementing themselves as a top team in D1Baseball’s top 25.

© Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Previous Ranking: No. 5

Weekly Record: 3-1

Overall Record: 11-1

Georgia Tech suffered its first loss of the season on Tuesday against Georgia State, falling 9-4. They bounced back over the weekend, though, hosting Northwestern. The Yellow Jackets took the series behind 17-3 and 13-3 wins on Friday and Saturday. Looking for a sweep in Sunday’s finale, Georgia Tech won 14-6.

Previous Ranking: No. 7 (+1)

Weekly Record: 3-1

Overall Record: 9-2

Auburn won a tight 4-3 game over West Georgia on Wednesday to begin the week, and they then hosted Nebraska in an intriguing series over the weekend. The Tigers lost Friday’s opener 9-8 in ten innings, but bounced back with a 15-4 win on Saturday to even the series. With the series on the line on Sunday, Auburn dominated in a 12-3 victory.

Previous Ranking: No. 6 (-1)

Weekly Record: 3-2

Overall Record: 9-3

This week was an interesting one to say the least for Arkansas, and they could move down in D1Baseball’s top 25 rankings. The Razorbacks split a two-game midweek series against Arkansas State, losing 12-4 on Tuesday before winning 1-0 on Wednesday. Arkansas then hosted UT Arlington over the weekend, and lost Friday’s opener 4-3. They evened the series with a 9-0 win on Saturday, and won 11-1 in Sunday’s rubber game to take the series.

© Scott Kinser-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Ranking: No. 8

Weekly Record: 5-0

Overall Record: 11-1-1

It was another week with multiple midweek games for UNC, and they handled business in a 9-1 win against North Carolina A&T and a 13-3 win against VCU. The Tar Heels then hosted Le Moyne over the weekend, cruising their way to a series sweep. UNC won 16-3 on Friday, 12-2 on Saturday and 21-1 on Sunday to end a spotless week.

Previous Ranking: No. 10 (+1)

Weekly Record: 4-0

Overall Record: 11-1

Florida is going to be moving up in this week’s D1Baseball top 25 rankings. The Gators swept FIU in a two-game midweek series, winning 17-11 and 11-4. They then hit the road for a series at No. 17 Miami over the weekend. Florida immediately took the series behind 7-2 and 8-4 wins on Friday and Saturday. Sunday’s finale was canceled due to weather, meaning the Gators finished with a perfect week.

Previous Ranking: No. 11 (+1)

Weekly Record: 4-1

Overall Record: 10-2

Georgia was one of many ranked teams to fall during this midweek slate, losing 6-5 in 12 innings against Troy on Wednesday. They bounced back in a big way over the weekend against Oakland. The bulldogs won 16-6 on Friday, and then 17-0 and 11-0 in a Saturday doubleheader to clinch the four-game series. On Sunday, Georgia held onto a tight 4-3 game to finish the sweep.

Predicting D1Baseball Top 25 Rankings: 11-25

Jun 15, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; NC State Wolfpack pitcher Jacob Dudan (41) throws against the Kentucky Wildcats during the eighth inning at Charles Schwab Filed Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

11. Southern Miss (+1)

12. NC State (+2)

13. Oklahoma

14. Coastal Carolina (-5)

15. Clemson

16. Wake Forest

17. TCU (+1)

18. Oregon State (+1)

19. Tennessee (+1)

20. Florida State (+1)

21. Miami (-4)

22. Kentucky

23. Texas A&M

24. West Virginia

25. USC (NR)

Projected to drop out of D1Baseball’s Top 25: Ole Miss (previously No. 25)