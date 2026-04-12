College Baseball Rankings: Predicting D1Baseball Top 25 with massive changes after Week 9

To say Week 9 was a crazy one across college baseball would be an understatement. It was full of absolute chaos, which will lead to some massive changes in D1Baseball’s top 25 rankings.

The weekend was a great one, with five series between ranked teams. No. 2 Texas was at No. 18 Texas A&M, No. 5 Florida State was at No. 3 Georgia Tech, No. 19 Nebraska was at No. 21 Oregon, No. 22 Arkansas was at No. 8 Alabama, and No. 24 LSU was at No. 25 Ole Miss.

In the top ten alone, changes are coming. Georgia Tech had finished its sweep over Florida State by Saturday, but just two other top ten teams entered Sunday with a 2-0 series lead. Every other top ten team was either entering a rubber game with the series on the line, or having already secured a series loss.

It’s safe to say that the rankings will be drastically shaken up this week. Here’s how we are predicting D1Baseball’s top 25 to look when it’s released on Monday morning.

Previous Ranking: No. 1

Previous Week Record: 4-0 (3-0 in Big Ten)

Overall Record: 33-2 (18-0 in Big Ten)

In another week with chaos throughout the rankings, UCLA remains steady at the top. The Bruins took care of business this week, beginning with a 7-3, 10-inning win at Cal State Fullerton on Tuesday. They then took a trip to the east coast to take on Rutgers, and won 4-1 on Friday and 7-1 on Saturday to clinch the series. In Sunday’s finale, UCLA won 9-2 to finish the sweep.

© Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Previous Ranking: No. 3 (+1)

Previous Week Record: 4-0 (3-0 in ACC)

Overall Record: 30-5 (15-3 in ACC)

Georgia Tech has been ranked highly all year, but this week was a statement. The Yellow Jackets beat Kennesaw State 11-4 on Tuesday before hosting No. 5 Florida State for a series. Georgia Tech won 4-3 in Thursday’s opener before clinching the series with an 8-3 win on Friday. They dominated in a 17-3 win on Saturday to finish the sweep and a move up to No. 2 in D1Baseball’s top 25 rankings.

Previous Ranking: No. 6 (+3)

Previous Week Record: 3-1 (2-1 in ACC)

Overall Record: 30-6-1 (13-5 in ACC)

North Carolina defeated Charlotte 8-4 on Tuesday to kick off its week, and then took a trip to Clemson over the weekend. The Tar Heels dropped Friday’s opener 9-5, but evened the series with a 6-4 victory on Saturday. That set up a pivotal rubber game on Sunday, where UNC won 12-5 to clinch the series and potentially move up into the top three.

Previous Ranking: No. 7 (+3)

Previous Week Record: 4-1

Overall Record: 28-7

Oregon State’s week began on Monday, the start of a two-game midweek series at Washington State. The Beavers won the first game 18-0 before falling 7-6 on Tuesday. They then hosted Cal Poly over the weekend, and won the series right away with 6-3 and 11-6 wins on Friday and Saturday. In the finale on Sunday, Oregon State walked it off in the ninth to win 3-2 and finish the sweep.

© SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK

Previous Ranking: No. 18 (+13)

Previous Week Record: 2-1 (2-0 in SEC)*

Overall Record: 27-7 (9-5 in SEC)*

Texas A&M’s week started with a 9-8 loss at Texas State, but they made up for it over the weekend. Hosting No. 2 Texas, the Aggies spoiled Jim Schlossnagle’s return to College Station. Texas A&M won 9-8 on Friday and 11-4 on Saturday to clinch the series. In Sunday’s finale, weather has resulted in a lengthy delay. The Aggies are hoping to complete the sweep at some point on Sunday evening.

Previous Ranking: No. 2

Previous Week Record: 1-2 (0-2 in SEC)*

Overall Record: 27-7 (9-5 in SEC)*

It was a tough week for previous No. 2 Texas. After a 16-4 win over Incarnate Word on Tuesday, the Longhorns and Jim Schlossnagle returned to College Station to face No. 18 Texas A&M. After losing a tight 9-8 game on Friday to open the series, Texas fell 11-4 on Saturday to lose the series and secure a drop in D1Baseball’s top 25. They’re hoping to avoid the sweep on Sunday when weather permits.

Previous Ranking: No. 11 (+4)

Previous Week Record: 3-1 (2-1 in Sun Belt)

Overall Record: 26-9 (13-2 in Sun Belt)

Coastal Carolina has overcome injuries all year, and now they’re back in the top ten in D1Baseball’s top 25. The Chanticleers won 2-1 against Wake Forest on Tuesday before a trip to Arkansas State over the weekend. There, Coastal won 10-7 on Friday and 4-3 on Saturday to secure the series. In Sunday’s finale, the Chanticleers fell 6-3 to fall just short of the sweep.

Georgia infielder and outfielder Tre Phelps (1) during Georgia’s game against Samford at Foley Field in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026. (Conor Dillon/UGAAA)

Previous Ranking: No. 4 (-4)

Previous Week Record: 2-2 (1-2 in SEC)

Overall Record: 29-8 (11-4 in SEC)

Georgia’s offense turned it to another level on Tuesday, beating Presbyterian 28-3. They then hosted Florida over the weekend in what was quite the series. The Bulldogs fell 8-2 in Friday’s opener, but evened the series with a 5-1 win on Saturday. In Sunday’s rubber game, Georgia fell 13-7 to drop the series.

Previous Ranking: No. 5 (-4)

Previous Week Record: 0-4 (0-3 in ACC)

Overall Record: 24-11 (9-6 in ACC)

It was a tough week from start to finish for Florida State. They first lost 4-3 against rival Florida on Tuesday. Then, they traveled to No. 3 Georgia Tech to kick off a massive ACC series on Thursday. The Seminoles kept it tight on Thursday, losing 4-3. They then fell 8-3 on Friday before Saturday ended in a 17-3 defeat to suffer a sweep.

Previous Ranking: No. 14 (+4)

Previous Week Record: 3-1 (3-0 in Big Ten)

Overall Record: 30-7 (13-5 in Big Ten)

USC’s week started on a sour note, falling 5-1 at UC Santa Barbara on Tuesday. The Trojans got back in action over the weekend, hosting Iowa for a Big Ten series. There, it was all USC. They picked up 9-2, 6-3 and 8-2 victories on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, putting them in position to move back up into the top ten.

Predicting D1Baseball Top 25 Rankings: 11-25

Chris Rembert during the SEC Tournament in 2025 (Zach Bland/Auburn athletics).

11. Virginia (+2)

12. Auburn (+3)

13. Oklahoma (+3)

14. West Virginia (+3)

15. Oregon (+6)

16. Arkansas (+6)

17. Alabama (-9)

18. Arizona State (+2)

19. Southern Miss (-9)

20. Mississippi State (-11)

21. Ole Miss (+4)

22. Kansas (NR)

23. Boston College

24. Nebraska (-5)

25. Florida (NR)

Predicted to drop out of D1Baseball Top 25 Rankings: UCF (prev. No. 12), LSU (prev. No. 24)