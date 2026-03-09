College Baseball Rankings: Predicting D1Baseball top 25 with top five shakeup after Week 4

We’re likely to see some changes in D1Baseball’s top 25 rankings this week. Multiple top ten teams lost series over the weekend, which will lead to plenty of shakeups from the top five down to the bottom.

The upsets didn’t wait for the weekend, with five teams losing at least one midweek game. As a whole, the top 25 lost six times during the midweek slate.

Over the weekend, we saw multiple conferences begin league play, including the ACC and Big Ten. This upcoming weekend, just about everyone else will kick off conference play.

College baseball is about to ramp up in a big way, and we’re already seeing the fun. For now, here’s how we expect D1Baseball’s top 25 rankings to look when they’re released on Monday morning.

Rankings are subject to change pending results of remaining Sunday games

Previous Ranking: No. 1

Weekly Record: 4-0 (3-0 in Big Ten)

Overall Record: 13-2 (3-0 in Big Ten)

UCLA continues to solidify itself as the top team in the country. The Bruins started the week off with a 4-3, 10-inning win against Cal State Fullerton before traveling to Ohio State to kick off Big Ten play. UCLA jumped out right away, winning Friday’s opener 11-1 before clinching the series with a 19-6 win on Saturday. In Sunday’s finale, they won 10-7 to complete the sweep.

Temo Becerra (courtesy of Texas Baseball)

Previous Ranking: No. 3 (+1)

Weekly Record: 4-0

Overall Record: 15-0

Texas has just kept winning to start 2026. The Longhorns dominated in a 16-3 win over Houston Christian on Tuesday before cruising through the weekend against USC Upstate. Texas won 14-2 on Friday and 11-9 on Saturday to secure the series victory. In Sunday’s finale, the Longhorns won in a 13-3 run-rule to earn the sweep.

Previous Ranking: No. 4 (+1)

Weekly Record: 3-1

Overall Record: 14-2

We got a top ten midweek matchup on Tuesday, but Mississippi State fell 7-6 at No. 10 Southern Miss. The Bulldogs responded over the weekend, though, in rather impressive fashion. They won 8-3 on Thursday and 9-4 on Friday to clinch the series, but blew it open with a 26-0 victory on Saturday to sweep.

Previous Ranking: No. 5 (+1)

Weekly Record: 3-1 (2-1 in ACC)

Overall Record: 14-2 (2-1 in ACC)

Georgia Tech’s week started with a 4-1 win at Georgia State on Tuesday, and they then kicked off ACC play at home against Virginia Tech over the weekend. It was all Yellow Jackets, winning 16-1 on Friday and 14-5 on Saturday to clinch the series. Hoping for a series sweep and a 3-0 start in ACC play, Georgia Tech instead fell 9-6. They’re still almost a sure thing to move up in D1Baseball’s rankings.

© Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Previous Ranking: No. 6 (+1)

Weekly Record: 3-1

Overall Record: 12-4

Arkansas defeated Oral Roberts 10-2 on Tuesday to open the week before hosting Stetson over the weekend. The Razorbacks were great out of the gates, winning 7-1 on Friday and 13-1 on Saturday to clinch the series win. They were aiming for the sweep in Sunday’s series finale, but instead fell 4-1 to end the weekend.

Previous Ranking: No. 7 (+1)

Weekly Record: 4-0

Overall Record: 13-2

Auburn started the week with a 6-2 win against Samford on Tuesday, and then played a condensed three-game series against Winthrop over the weekend. The Tigers won 10-0 in Friday’s opener, finishing the series with a doubleheader on Saturday. There, Auburn won 6-0 and 8-1 to complete the weekend sweep.

Previous Ranking: No. 2 (-5)

Weekly Record: 1-3*

Overall Record: 12-4*

This week was a tough one for LSU, and we expect them to drop in D1Baseball’s top 25 rankings. The Tigers fell 13-10 on Monday against Northeastern and then lost 7-2 at Louisiana on Wednesday. They hosted Sacramento State over the weekend, winning 15-4 on Friday before losing 5-4 on Saturday. That set up an important rubber game on Sunday, which is underway on Sunday night.

© Matt Bush/Hattiesburg Amercian / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Previous Ranking: No. 10 (+2)

Weekly Record: 4-1

Overall Record: 14-2

Southern Miss had a pair of midweek wins to start the week, picking up a huge 7-6 win against No. 4 Mississippi State on Tuesday before falling 3-2 to Nicholls on Wednesday. Over the weekend, they hosted North Alabama and took the series right away behind 9-4 and 6-1 wins on Friday and Saturday. Going for the sweep on Sunday, Southern Miss won 9-2. They’re a good bet to move up in D1Baseball’s top 25 rankings this week.

Previous Ranking: No. 11 (+2)

Weekly Record: 5-1

Overall Record: 15-3

It was a busy six-game week for Georgia, starting with two midweeks. The Bulldogs beat Kennesaw State 11-1 on Tuesday before falling 10-9 to Western Carolina in a wild game on Wednesday. They then hosted Queens for four games over the weekend, winning 12-2 on Friday and 13-5 and 11-0 in a Saturday doubleheader to clinch the series. The Bulldogs won 14-3 in the series finale, putting them in position to move into the top ten in D1Baseball’s rankings.

Previous Ranking: No. 12 (+2)

Weekly Record: 4-0

Overall Record: 14-2

Oklahoma picked up a 2-0 win against Dallas Baptist on Tuesday before heading into the weekend against Santa Clara. The opener was on Thursday, a 2-1 Sooners win. They then won 8-0 on Saturday to clinch the series. In the series finale, Oklahoma finished the sweep with an 8-6 win to potentially move up into the top ten.

Predicting D1Baseball Top 25 Rankings: 11-25

© Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

11. NC State (+2)

12. Clemson (+2)

13. Wake Forest (+2)

14. North Carolina (-6)

15. Coastal Carolina (+1)

16. Florida (-7)

17. TCU

18. Oregon State

19. Tennessee

20. Florida State

21. Kentucky

22. Texas A&M

23. USC (NR)

24. West Virginia (-1)

25. UTSA

Predicted to drop out of D1Baseball Top 25 Rankings: Miami (previously No. 24)