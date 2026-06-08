College Baseball Transfer Portal Rankings: Top 25 overall players

The NCAA Transfer Portal opened on June 1 for college baseball and will close on June 30. Through the first week or so of the portal, there’s already plenty of talent. Below you’ll find the top 25 overall players who have entered their names so far, as of June 8.

While the portal is open, the season is still ongoing. The College World Series will get underway in Omaha on Friday, June 12.

For a full rundown of college baseball’s transfer portal, bookmark On3’s tracker with the latest entries and commitments. On3 also has the latest intel on players in the portal.

1. Notre Dame OF Bino Watters

Bino Watters has been one of the ACC’s most productive hitters in his two seasons at Notre Dame. As a freshman in 2025, he hit .317 with nine home runs and a .984 OPS, driving in 39 runs with 26 strikeouts to 32 walks.

This season, Watters broke out even more. In 2026, he hit .362 with 10 homers and 51 RBI. He finished with a 1.057 OPS. He’s our top-ranked transfer at this point.

2. Clemson C Nate Savoie

2026 was Nate Savoie’s first at Clemson, and he had quite the season. He hit .329 in 57 games with the Tigers, belting 16 home runs with 52 RBI in addition to a 1.009 OPS.

Savoie was also a star in 2025 at Loyola Marymount. In his two-year career, he’s hitting .316 with 36 home runs.

3. Gonzaga RHP Landon Hood (committed to LSU)

Landon Hood was one of the best pitchers in the country this season at Gonzaga. While he only made four starts, he tossed 54.1 innings as a key piece of the Gonzaga bullpen.

In 16 appearances, Hood posted a 2.48 ERA with 78 strikeouts to just 21 walks. He finished the season with five saves. He’s already committed to LSU.

4. Washington OF Jackson Hotchkiss

Jackson Hotchkiss is one of the best power bats available in the college baseball transfer portal right now. He took an enormous step forward in 2026 after hitting .241 with six homers as a freshman in 2025.

This season, Hotchkiss hit .339 with 20 home runs and 47 RBI. He’s also stolen 16 bases through his two seasons.

5. Northwestern State LHP Brody Trosclair

Brody Trosclair is one of the most intriguing players available to this point. The lefthander just wrapped up his freshman season at Northwestern State, posting a 1.89 ERA in 10 appearances (four starts).

Trosclair tossed 38 innings in 2026, striking out 55 batters with just 11 walks. He earned First Team All-Southland Conference and Southland Conference Pitcher of the Year honors as a freshman.

6. UConn LHP Cayden Suchy

Another intriguing left-hander, Cayden Suchy was the Big East Pitcher of the Year in 2026 at UConn. He made 14 starts and threw 82.1 innings, with one complete game.

Suchy posted a 2.84 ERA in 2026. He struck out 94 batters with just 23 walks on the season.

7. Fairleigh Dickinson OF Hunter Ray

Hunter Ray made some real noise in 2026. The FDU outfielder was the NEC Player of the Year after finishing second in the country with 32 home runs.

Ray didn’t just hit for power, as he finished with a .345 average this season. He drove in 81 runs and also stole 24 bases, making him a well-rounded and coveted bat in college baseball’s portal.

8. Mercer C Eli Stephens (committed to Georgia Tech)

Eli Stephens hit .267 in limited action as a freshman in 2025 at Mercer, but he broke out in 2026. The sophomore catcher hit .374 this season, belting 20 home runs with 64 RBI.

Stephens was a big part of Mercer’s success in 2026. He finished with an OPS of 1.224. He’s committed to Georgia Tech.

9. Florida Gulf Coast C Jon Embury (Florida commit)

Jon Embury was one of the nation’s top catchers in 2026, finishing as a semifinalist for the Buster Posey Award. He hit .364 this season with 17 home runs and 60 RBI.

Embury finished the season with a 1.084 OPS. He also hit 13 doubles. And Embury has already committed to Florida for 2027.

10. Kansas State OF AJ Evasco

AJ Evasco has had two productive seasons at Kansas State. As a freshman in 2025, he hit .311 with 11 home runs and 52 RBI.

Evasco improved his average to .348 in 2026, while he hit eight homers and 51 RBI. So far across his two seasons, he’s a career .330 hitter with 19 homers, 103 RBI and a .949 OPS.

College Baseball Transfer Portal Rankings: 11-25

11. Baylor IF Travis Sanders

12. Wake Forest RHP Blake Morningstar (Miami commit)

13. Texas State SS Dawson Park (LSU commit)

14. Texas Tech SS Linkin Garcia (Texas commit)

15. Mercer 1B/RHP Braydon Kersey (Tennessee commit)

16. South Carolina LHP Alex Valentin

17. Pittsburgh C Sebastian Pisacreta

18. Cal Baptist SS Chris Ramirez

19. Florida State C Hunter Carns

20. UCF SS Jordan Lodise (Georgia Tech commit)

21. Georgia State C/OF Brady Christman (Mississippi State commit)

22. Georgia State IF Wills Maginnis

23. Jacksonville State RHP Maddox McDougall

24. William & Mary SS Jamie Laskofski (North Carolina commit)

25. Samford OF Jake Souders