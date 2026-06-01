College basketball rankings: CBS Sports reveals way-too-early Big Ten predictions for 2026-27

The latest college basketball rankings are here as CBS Sports broke down its way-too-early Big Ten rankings top to bottom. Good luck trying to figure this conference, or any for that matter, this early in the year.

It’s summertime, folks, so there’s plenty of time for these basketball teams to make adjustments on and off the court. But winter is coming. Someone in Game of Thrones said that once (or many times).

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Without further ado, let’s dive into CBS Sports’ Big Ten team rankings starting at the top. These are via Isaac Trotter.

Andrej Stojakovic highlights the returnees for Illinois next season. It wasn’t without drama as he flirted with the NBA Draft, though.

Illinois comes out as the Big Ten’s top team, per CBS Sports, and it will look to make another Final Four in 2027. Other returnees include David Mirkovic, Tomislav Ivisic, Zvonimir Ivisic and Jake Davis.

The 2026 national champions come in at No. 2 in CBS Sports’ Big Ten rankings. The Wolverines haven’t budged in these offseason rankings, but they could rise as we get closer to next season.

Michigan lost its frontcourt, but Dusty May reloaded with Moustapha Thiam, JP Estrella and Jalen Reed in the portal. Not only that, Elliot Cadeau and Trey McKenney are back and the Wolverines welcome in star freshman Brandon McCoy.

The Spartans have an elite recruiting class coming in for next season, but their spot in the way-too-early rankings for the Big Ten is predicated on what they bring back. Five of Michigan State’s top seven are back on the floor for 2026-27.

The returnees are led by Jeremy Fears Jr., who pulled out of the NBA Draft process at the deadline. Kur Teng, Jordan Scott, Coen Carr and Charlotte transfer Anton Bonke round out the projected starting five.

USC is next up in CBS Sports’ Big Ten rankings to begin June. From a talent perspective, Eric Musselman has one of the best rosters in the conference.

Rodney Rice and Alijah Arenas are lethal scorers and nightmares for other teams, but Rice’s shoulder injury recovery will be something to watch. The Trojans also added transfers KJ Lewis (Georgetown) and Eric Reibe (UConn) to the rotation for next season.

Indiana is a top five team in the Big Ten going into next season despite not making any postseason tournament last year. The projected starting five features all transfers.

Markus Burton (Notre Dame), Bryce Lindsay (Villanova), Jaeden Mustaf (Georgia Tech), Aiden Sherrell (Alabama) and Samet Yigitoglu (SMU) will all have to gel to make this a successful season. We’ll see if Darian DeVries can make it work next winter.

Nebraska made it to the Sweet 16, finally winning NCAA Tournament games. Fred Hoiberg coached pretty darn well in 2025-26 and they bring back some good pieces to compete in the Big Ten once again this coming year.

Trevan Leonhardt (Utah Valley) and Boden Kapke (Boston College) highlight the transfers to Lincoln. Pryce Sandfort is the star returner for the Huskers as they look to make it back-to-back post-season appearances.

Ben McCollum got this team to the Elite Eight last year, but this is still a middle-tier Big Ten team going into 2026-27. The Hawkeyes are projected to have two transfers in the starting five: Ty’Reek Coleman (Illinois State) and Andrew McKeever (Saint Mary’s).

Tate Sage’s development will be key for the Hawkeyes, considering he looks like an NBA player. But will he be consistent enough?

Good luck trying to find a replacement for Bruce Thornton in 2026-27. Ohio State is slightly above the middle in the Big Ten going into next year.

Jake Diebler retained Juni Mobley and A’mare Bynum for this coming winter and the team has real depth. Justin Pippen, a Cal transfer, will be an interesting player to watch in Columbus.

A No. 2 seed last year, Purdue fell in the Elite Eight and short of their national title goals. The Boilermakers have a lot to make up for being in the middle of the Big Ten rankings right now.

Omer Mayer will be Braden Smith’s replacement at the guard position and CJ Cox will be asked to step up offensively as well. This could be one of the more difficult coaching jobs ahead for Matt Painter, but we know how good he is.

Trent Perry and Jaylen Petty (Texas Tech transfer) should give the Bruins some juice in the backcourt. UCLA rounds out the top 10 of CBS Sports’ Big Ten rankings and it will have to do some work to climb the ladder.

Mick Cronin wants tough basketball; well, they’ll get it in Auburn transfer Filip Jovic. We’ll see if the Bruins equal last year’s Round of 32 appearance or get a little further in 2027.

CBS Sports reveals way-too-early Big Ten rankings

11. Maryland

12. Wisconsin

13. Minnesota

14. Washington

15. Oregon

16. Rutgers

17. Penn State

18. Northwestern