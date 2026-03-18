College Basketball: Final regular season most impactful freshman power rankings

What a year it was, as a whole, for the freshmen in college basketball. It felt like every time you turned the television on, no matter the level of point in the season, there was a freshman who was dominating the conversation.

READ: College Basketball Transfer Portal: Final regular season most impactful transfer power rankings

Some freshmen have tapered off, some remain strong, and some continue getting better. But, it is safe to say, that the freshman wall has not existed for a lot of this group. These rankings focus solely on performance impact, not long-term upside or NBA potential. And with so many freshmen producing at a high level, my expectation is for this list to remain fluid throughout the season.

Impact can mean different things to different people. For the purposes of this list, we are looking at the impact a player brought to the national college basketball landscape, and if you removed this player from their team, how much would that impact the success of the group?

READ: College Basketball National Player of the Year: Final regular season power ranking

This was an ongoing piece, put together every couple of weeks, throughout the season by Rivals’ Jamie Shaw, who is on the Naismith Trophy Board of Selectors. Here are college basketball’s most impactful freshmen through the 2025-26 college basketball season.

1. PF Cam Boozer, Duke

Stats: (34 games) 22.5 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.5 steals, 0.5 blocks, 56.6% FG, 40.9% 3P

The Buzz: Cam Boozer’s freshman season was one of the ages. He led the top-ranked Blue Devils in points, rebounds, and assists. He was in the top 20 in Division 1 college basketball in points and rebounds. Boozer also led the country in Player Efficiency Rating (34.7), Win Shares (9.6), and Box Plus/Minus (19.9). The No. 2 finisher in each category was not particularly close. Boozer was also No. 5 in Division 1 college basketball in Defensive Rating (91.5) and No. 12 in Offensive Rating (137.8). Despite injuries to their starting point guard and starting center, Duke won the ACC Tournament and earned the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. They finished 32-2 on the season.

2. SF AJ Dybantsa, BYU

Stats: (34 games) 25.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.1 steals, 0.4 blocks, 51.3% FG, 34.0% 3P

The Buzz: Despite an injury-riddled season that was an up-and-down year for BYU, it was the steady play of AJ Dybantsa that kept the Cougars competitive in many games. He led the country in scoring after going for 20 or more in 27 games, including each of his final 13. Dybantsa earned Big 12 Freshman of the Year honors and was awarded first-team All-League. The freshman forward finished No. 12 in Division 1 college basketball in Player Efficiency Rating (28.1), No. 6 in Win Shares (6.2), No. 9 in Usage Percentage (33.5), and No. 15 in Box Plus/Minus. Despite an injury to all-league candidate Richie Saunders, BYU ended the season 23-11 overall, earning a 6-seed in the NCAA Tournament.

3. PG Darius Acuff, Arkansas

Stats: (32 games) 22.7 points, 3.2 rebounds, 6.4 assists, 0.8 steals, 0.3 blocks, 48.7% FG, 43.7% 3P

The Buzz: Darius Acuff earned SEC Player of the Year and SEC Tournament MVP honors this year. And a late-season surge saw him average 28.0 points and 6.8 assists through February and March. Acuff’s offensive analytics stayed strong for the entire season. He finished No. 4 in NCAA Division 1 in Offensive Win Shares (4.8) and No. 5 in Offensive Box Plus/Minus. He led the SEC in points and assists per game this season. Arkansas had a streaky season before winning seven of its last eight, including the SEC Tournament, and finished the year 26-8 overall, earning a 4-seed in the NCAA Tournament.

4. PF Caleb Wilson, UNC

Stats: (24 games) 19.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.5 steals, 1.4 blocks, 57.8% FG, 25.9% 3P

The Buzz: Despite suffering a pair of injuries that ended Caleb Wilson’s year, the freshman made his mark on the college basketball season. Wilson helped the Tar Heels earn 19 wins and sustain their place among the top 25 teams in the country. He led UNC in points, rebounds, steals, and blocked shots. And he finished No. 3 in NCAA Division 1 in Player Efficiency Rating (31.4) and No. 4 in Box Plus/Minus (14.1). He was No. 5 in the ACC in Defensive Rating (97.7). UNC held on down the stretch, without Wilson, as Hubert Davis‘ squad earned a 6-seed in the NCAA Tournament.

5. PG Kingston Flemings, Houston

Stats: (34 games) 16.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.6 steals, 0.3 blocks, 47.5% FG, 39.2% 3P

The Buzz: Kingston Flemings got out to a hot start this season, and while his numbers evened out, he never fully hit a rookie wall. Houston entered the postseason 28-6, and it was the freshman who led the Cougars in points, assists, and steals. Flemings earned All-Big 12 honors this season after finishing No. 9 in Division 1 college basketball in Box Plus/Minus (12.7) and No. 14 in Win Shares (6.1). Houston earned a 2-seed in the NCAA Tournament.

6. SG Brayden Burries, Arizona

Stats: (34 games) 15.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.6 steals, 0.2 blocks, 49.2% FG, 36.7% 3P

The Buzz: While it was a slow, not bad, start to the season for Brayden Burries, when he hit his stride, there was no doubting who the closer was for the Wildcats. The freshman led the team in scoring in eight of their Big 12 games, ultimately leading the team in points and steals for the season. Burries earned All-Big 12 honors this season after finishing No. 19 nationally in Box Plus/Minus (11.4) and No. 7 in the conference in Offensive Rating (129.1) and No. 9 in Defensive Rating (96.7). Arizona finished the season 32-2 and earned a 1-seed in the NCAA Tournament.

7. SG Keaton Wagler, Illinois

Stats: (32 games) 17.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 0.9 steals, 0.3 blocks, 44.6% FG, 40.2% 3P

The Buzz: Keaton Wagler’s season saw a swell with the middle portions being his best basketball of the year. He heard Big Ten Freshman of the Year honors as well as an All-Big Ten nod after finishing No. 10 in the league in points and assists. Wagler ended the season No. 7 in Division 1 college basketball in Win Shares (6.2), No. 15 in Box Plus/Minus (12.0), and No. 19 in Offensive Rating (135.4). Illinois finished the year 24-8, earning a 3-seed for the NCAA Tournament.

8. SF Nate Ament, Tennessee

Stats: (31 games) 17.5 points,. 6.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.0 steals, 0.5 blocks, 40.5% FG, 33.1% 3P

The Buzz: Nate Ament was able to flash his immense upside throughout SEC play, after a slow start in the non-conference. Ament’s numbers jumped to 19.1 points on almost 37 percent shooting from three in league play. His play this season earned him All-SEC honors as he finished No. 8 in the league in Win Shares (4.5), No. 6 Usage Percentage (29.6), and No. 7 in Defensive Rating (102.7). Ament was also No. 19 nationally in free throws made (183). Even with an up-and-down season, Tennessee finished 22-11 overall and a 6-seed in the NCAA Tournament.

9. G Ebuka Okorie, Stanford

Stats: (30 games) 22.8 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.6 steals, 0.3 blocks, 46.0% FG, 36.0% 3P

The Buzz: Ebuka Okorie led the ACC in scoring this season and finished No. 8 in the country. He earned All-ACC honors after going for 20 or more points 18 times this season. As expected, his offensive advanced numbers were very strong raking No. 12 nationally in Offensive Win Shares (4.2) and No. 11 in Offensive Box Plus/Minus (8.4). Stanford finished 20-12 on the season.

10. C Hannes Steinbach, Washington

Stats: (30 games) 18.5 points, 11.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.1 steals, 1.2 blocks, 57.7% FG, 34.0% 3P

The Buzz: Hannes Steinbach earned third-team All-Big Ten honors and was named to the conference’s All-Freshman team after leading Washington in points and rebounds. In fact, Steinbach led all of Division 1 college basketball in rebounds per game this season. He was also No. 14 overall in Player Efficiency Rating (28.0) and No. 18 in Offensive Box Plus/Minus (7.7). Washington finished 16-17 overall this season.