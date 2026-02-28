College basketball hot seat: ESPN insider reveals where Penny Hardaway stands with Memphis

ESPN college basketball insider Jeff Borzello has Memphis coach Penny Hardaway on the hot seat at this point of the season. Right now, the Tigers are 12-16 fresh off a loss to Wichita State.

Now in his eighth season, Hardaway is 174-83, which isn’t too shabby on the surface of course. But despite recent success, Borzello doesn’t see how Hardaway has much time left if things continue their downward trend at Memphis.

Hardaway recently signed a six-year contract extension back in 2022. But Borzello even suggested, if the coach doesn’t get fired, the former NBA star might be willing to step away on his own.

“Penny Hardaway appeared to have Memphis on the right track after last season’s 29-win season and 5-seed in the NCAA tournament — the Tigers’ third tourney trip in four years,” Borzello wrote. “But things have fallen apart this season. Hardaway had won at least 20 games in each of his previous seven seasons in charge, but the Tigers dropped to 12-15 overall after their third straight double-digit loss Sunday.

“He was very emotional in his postgame news conference after an earlier loss, at times fighting back tears. Whether athletic director Ed Scott wants to fire a program legend 12 months after earning a 5-seed remains to be seen — as does whether Hardaway wants to step away on his own. He signed a six-year contract extension in 2022 that runs through the 2027-28 season.”

Penny Hardaway up against it in Year 8 at Memphis

Just last year, Memphis won the AAC regular season and conference title, getting to the NCAA Tournament. Even as a five-seed, Hardaway’s crew went one and done. They were upset by Colorado State, 78-70, in the first round.

In three NCAA Tournament appearances, Memphis has not advanced past the Round of 32 under Hardaway. However in his third year, Hardaway led the team to an NIT title.

Memphis will return to action Sunday on the road against East Carolina. Barring a big time run in the American Athletic Conference Tournament, it looks like Memphis and Hardaway won’t be in the NCAA Tournament in 2026. How that affects Hardaway’s future remains to be seen, but the Tigers will be a job to watch for this offseason cycle.