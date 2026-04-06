Shortly after the news broke of Michael Malone taking the North Carolina job, reports of other coaches being involved came out. Matt Norlander of CBS Sports said Iowa‘s Ben McCollum was reached out to, only to turn down an interview. McCollum is going to stay with the Hawkeyes and looks to continue the program’s momentum after making the Elite Eight.

Later in the day, Norlander went on to reveal which blue blood might have a better chance of hiring McCollum in the future — the Kansas Jayhawks. Of course, Bill Self is returning to Lawrence for the 2026-2027 season. But retirement is certainly coming sooner rather than later for Self. So, when the time comes, KU might be of a little more interest to McCollum than North Carolina was.

“If and when Kansas opens in the next year or two or three, McCollum’s name will be on the shortlist, provided he continues to win at Iowa,” Norlander said. “Maybe they would have a better chance to get him there than North Carolina did here.”

Whenever Self decides to step away, there will be a massive ripple effect throughout college basketball. Plenty of names will be linked to the Kansas job, given its stature. Norlander might already have one name ready to go on the hot board.

More on Ben McCollum, coaching career leading into time at Iowa

McCollum has been in the Midwest nearly his entire life, actually being born in Iowa City. His college playing days took place at North Iowa Area — a JUCO program — before moving to Northwest Missouri State. They then gave him a spot on staff as a graduate assistant, only to hire him as the head coach in 2009. Success followed for McCollum over a prolonged period of time, winning four Division II national championships.

Drake brought McCollum to the Division I level, only getting his services for one season. An upset victory in the NCAA Tournament vs. Missouri then helped McCollum land the job he currently holds.

Iowa is certainly going to fight to keep McCollum in his hometown, if/when a situation pops up. The Hawkeyes finished the regular season with a 24-13 overall record. Results in the Big Ten were right down the middle, winning and losing 10. Selection Sunday saw them as an eight-seed, which turned into a magical three-game run. Unfortunately, the juice ran out vs. Illinois in the Elite Eight.