College Basketball Invitational announces it will not be held this season

Danby: Daniel Hager 2 hours ago

For just the second time since the creation of the College Basketball Invitational (CBI) in 2008, it will not be held this season. It was previously not held in 2020, due to the COVID-19 virus that also canceled the NCAA Tournament.

“Due to circumstances beyond our control, the CBI will not be held this year,” it wrote in a statement. “We will see you next year!”

The CBI, a single-elimination tournament, usually consists of the top-16 teams that were not selected for the NCAA Tournament or the National Invitational Tournament (NIT) that want to continue playing basketball. The tournament has been staged at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, FL since the 2020 cancellation.

College Basketball Invitational Champions

YearChampionRunner-UpMost Valuable Player
2008TulsaBradleyJerome Jordan
2009Oregon StateUTEPRoeland Schaftenaar
2010VCUSaint LouisJoey Rodriguez
2011OregonCreightonJoevan Catron
2012PittsburghWashington StateLamar Patterson
2013Santa ClaraGeorge MasonKevin Foster
2014SienaFresno StateBrett Bisping
2015Loyola ChicagoUL MonroeEarl Peterson
2016NevadaMorehead StateTyron Criswell
2017WyomingCoastal CarolinaJustin James
2018North TexasSan FranciscoRoosevelt Smart
2019South FloridaDePaulDavid Collins
2021PepperdineCoastal CarolinaKessler Edwards
2022UNC WilmingtonMiddle TennesseeJaylen Sims
2023CharlotteEastern KentuckyBrice Williams
2024SeattleHigh PointCameron Tyson
2025Illinois StateCleveland StateChase Walker