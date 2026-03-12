College Basketball Invitational announces it will not be held this season

For just the second time since the creation of the College Basketball Invitational (CBI) in 2008, it will not be held this season. It was previously not held in 2020, due to the COVID-19 virus that also canceled the NCAA Tournament.

“Due to circumstances beyond our control, the CBI will not be held this year,” it wrote in a statement. “We will see you next year!”

The CBI, a single-elimination tournament, usually consists of the top-16 teams that were not selected for the NCAA Tournament or the National Invitational Tournament (NIT) that want to continue playing basketball. The tournament has been staged at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, FL since the 2020 cancellation.

College Basketball Invitational Champions