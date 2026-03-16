College Basketball National Player of the Year: Cam Boozer remains on top for final power ranking

Conference tournaments are over, and the NCAA Tournament field has been decided. Cam Boozer has been on top of this list for the majority of the college basketball season, and quite frankly, the distance between No. 1 and No. 2 is relatively significant. The Duke freshman remains there for the final power ranking of the regular season.

The freshmen were the story of the college basketball season, and the final top-10 players of the season saw four first-year players listed. The list also saw four seniors, one sophomore, and one junior.

This is an ongoing piece that Rivals’ Jamie Shaw, who is on the Naismith Trophy Board of Selectors, issued every other week through the season. Let’s discuss the men’s college basketball National Player of the Year, final power rankings.

1. PF Cam Boozer, Duke

Stats: (34 games) 22.5 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.5 steals, 0.5 blocks, 56.6% FG, 40.9% 3P

The Buzz: Cam Boozer’s freshman season was one of the ages. He led the top-ranked Blue Devils in points, rebounds, and assists. He was top-20 in Division 1 college basketball in points and rebounds. Boozer also led the country in Player Efficiency Rating (34.7), Win Shares (9.6), and Box Plus/Minus (19.9). The No. 2 finisher in each category was not particularly close. Boozer was also No. 5 in Division 1 college basketball in Defensive Rating (91.5) and No. 12 in Offensive Rating (137.8). Despite injuries to their starting point guard and starting center, Duke won the ACC Tournament and earned the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. They finished 32-2 on the season.

2. SF AJ Dybantsa, BYU

Stats: (34 games) 25.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.1 steals, 0.4 blocks, 51.3% FG, 34.0% 3P

The Buzz: Despite an injury-riddled season that was an up-and-down year for BYU, it was the steady play of AJ Dybantsa that kept the Cougars competitive in many games. He led the country in scoring after going for 20 or more in 27 games, including each of his final 13. Dybantsa earned Big 12 Freshman of the Year honors and was awarded first-team All-League. The freshman forward finished No. 12 in Division 1 college basketball in Player Efficiency Rating (28.1), No. 6 in Win Shares (6.2), No. 9 in Usage Percentage (33.5), and No. 15 in Box Plus/Minus. Despite an injury to all-league candidate Richie Saunders, BYU ended the season 23-11 overall, earning a 6-seed in the NCAA Tournament.

3. PF Yaxel Lendeborg, Michigan

Stats: (33 games) 14.4 points. 7.0 rebounds. 3.3 assists, 1.2 steals, 1.4 blocks, 50.6% FG, 34.3% 3P

The Buzz: Yaxel Lendeborg earned Big Ten Player of the Year honors and was named first-team All-Defense. The senior forward was the best player on a team consistently ranked among the top 5 throughout the season. Lendeborg led Michigan in points and steals. He finished second on the team in rebounds, assists, and blocks. He finished No. 4 in Division 1 college basketball in Win Shares (6.5) and No. 2 overall in Box Plus/Minus (16.8). Lendeborg was No. 7 in the country in Offensive Rating (140.1). Michigan finished the season 31-3 overall and earned a 1-seed in the NCAA Tournament.

4. PG Braden Smith, Purdue

Stats: (34 games) 14.0 points, 3.6 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 1.7 steals, 0.2 blocks, 44.4% FG, 37.3% 3P

The Buzz: While Braden Smith’s counting stats might not be as high as some of the others, his presence is felt each time he steps on the floor for Purdue. Smith earned first-team All-Big Ten honors for the third consecutive year, and he was named the Big Ten Tournament MVP. He finished No. 2 nationally in assists per game, while leading the way in total assists. Smith is No. 11 in the conference in Win Shares (5.3) and Box Plus/Minus (10.2). Purdue won the Big Ten Tournament and, despite a late-season skid, finished the season 27-8 overall, earning a 2-seed in the NCAA Tournament.

5. PG Darius Acuff, Arkansas

Stats: (32 games) 22.7 points, 3.2 rebounds, 6.4 assists, 0.8 steals, 0.3 blocks, 48.7% FG, 43.7% 3P

The Buzz: Darius Acuff earned SEC Player of the Year and SEC Tournament MVP honors this year. And a late surge to the season saw him average 28.0 points and 6.8 assists through February and March. Acuff’s offensive analytics stayed strong for the entire season. He finished No. 4 in NCAA Division 1 in Offensive Win Shares (4.8) and No. 5 in Offensive Box Plus/Minus. He led the SEC in points and assists per game this season. Arkansas had a streaky season before winning seven of its last eight, including the SEC Tournament, and finished the year 26-8 overall, earning a 4-seed in the NCAA Tournament.

6. C Zuby Ejiofor, St. John’s

Stats: (34 games) 16.3 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.2 steals, 2.1 blocks, 55.4% FG, 31.9% 3P

The Buzz: St. John’s won the Big East Tournament, and Zuby Ejiofor was named the Big East Player of the Year and the league’s Defensive Player of the Year. He finished second in the Big East in total offensive rebounds (111) this season and blocks per game. Ejiofor is No. 16 in Division 1 college basketball in Player Efficiency Rating (27.9), No. 13 in Win Shares (6.1), and No. 3 overall in Box Plus/Minus (14.4). The center also finished No. 3 in the conference in Offensive Rating (127.7) and Defensive Rating (97.2). St. John’s has a 5-seed in the NCAA Tournament.

7. PG Jeremy Fears, Michigan State

Stats: (32 games) 15.7 points, 2.4 rebounds. 9.2 assists, 1.3 steals, 0.0 blocks, 44.5% FG, 32.0% 3P

The Buzz: Jeremy Fears earned first-team All-Big Ten honors this year after leading Division 1 college basketball in assists per game. He also finished the season strong, averaging 17.8 points and 9.0 assists in league play. Fears finished No. 5 nationally in Win Shares (6.3) and No. 11 in Box Plus/Minus (12.5). He was also No. 8 in the Big Ten in Offensive Rating (134.3). Behind Fears, who led the team in scoring, assists, and steals, the Spartans finished the season 25-7, earning a 3-seed in the NCAA Tournament.

8. F Joshua Jefferson, Iowa State

Stats: (34 games) 16.9 points, 7.6 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 1.7 steals, 0.9 blocks, 47.0% FG, 34.5% 3P

The Buzz: TJ Otzelberger found unique ways to use Joshua Jefferson this season, not only using him as a defensive stopper but also as an offensive hub. The 6-foot-8 forward led the Cyclones in rebounds and was second on the team in points, assists, steals, and blocks. He earned first-team All-Big 12 honors. Jefferson finished No. 10 in Division 1 college basketball in Win Shares (6.2), No. 8 in Box Plus/Minus (13.0), and No. 13 in Defensive Rating (92.4). Jefferson was No. 5 in the Big 12 in Player Efficiency Rating (24.6). Iowa State finished the season 27-7 overall and wound up with a 2-seed for the NCAA Tournament.

9. PF Caleb Wilson, UNC

Stats: (24 games) 19.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.5 steals, 1.4 blocks, 57.8% FG, 25.9% 3P

The Buzz: Despite suffering a pair of injuries that ended Caleb Wilson’s year, the freshman made his mark on the college basketball season. Wilson helped the Tar Heels earn 19 wins and sustain their place among the top 25 teams in the country. He led UNC in points, rebounds, steals, and blocked shots. And he finished No. 3 in NCAA Division 1 in Player Efficiency Rating (31.4) and No. 4 in Box Plus/Minus (14.1). He was No. 5 in the ACC in Defensive Rating (97.7). UNC held on down the stretch, without Wilson, to earn a 6-seed in the NCAA Tournament.

10. PF JT Toppin, Texas Tech

Stats: (25 games) 21.8 points. 10.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.4 steals, 1.7 blocks, 54.8% FG, 28.1% 3P

The Buzz: Despite suffering a season-ending knee injury, JT Toppin made his presence felt across the landscape. He led the Big 12 in rebounds per game, finishing No. 7 nationally, and is No. 3 in the conference in points per game, 11th nationally. Toppin is No. 10 in NCAA Division 1 in Player Efficiency Rating (28.2). He also finished No. 4 in the Big 12 in Usage Percentage (31.3), No. 7 in Offensive Rating (122.8), and No. 8 in Defensive Rating (95.8). Texas Tech ended the season 22-10 and as a 5-seed in the NCAA Tournament.