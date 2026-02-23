College Basketball National Player of the Year: Cam Boozer separating from the field in Week 17

The order of the college basketball National Player of the Year power ranking has been fluid, but we are seeing the same names pop up on the list throughout the season. Cam Boozer remains at the top of the list, and at this point in the season, he has separated himself from the pack in the top tier of this conversation.

The college basketball player of the year conversation is always fun to carry throughout the year. And this season, we have the added excitement of a freshman class that is really playing at a high level. With around two-thirds, maybe more, of the season already under our belt, we are starting to get a feel for these players and their environments. College basketball’s week 17 Player of the Year list breaks down like this: 5 freshmen, 1 sophomore, 1 junior, and 3 seniors.

**It is worth noting that Caleb Wilson (UNC) and JT Toppin (Texas Tech) are not in this week’s power ranking because they are both out with injury.

This is an ongoing piece to put together every second or third Monday by Rivals’ Jamie Shaw, who is on the Naismith Trophy Board of Selectors. Now that we’re between twenty-three and twenty-seven games into the season, with a quality sample size on film. Let’s discuss the men’s college basketball National Player of the Year, Week 17 power rankings.

1. PF Cam Boozer, Duke

(27 games) 22.6 points, 10.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.6 steals, 0.6 blocks, 58.2% FG, 39.6% 3P

The Buzz: Cam Boozer’s run continues as he secured another double-double, his 15th overall in fifth in his last six games, in Duke’s win over No. 1 Michigan on Saturday. Duke should now be the No. 1 team in the country and Boozer is leading the ACC in points and rebounds, and he continues to lead Division 1 college basketball in Player Efficiency Rating (34.9), Win Shares (7.9), and Box Plus/Minus (19.8).

2. PF Yaxel Lendeborg, Michigan

(27 games) 14.6 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.2 steals, 1.5 blocks, 49.8% FG, 30.8% 3P

The Buzz: Not to be missed from Michigan’s game against Duke this weekend was Yaxel Lendeborg’s 21, 7, 3, and 2 performance. He’s currently top-20 in the B10 in Steal Percentage and Block Percentage and top-10 in Offensive and Defensive Rating. Lendeborg is second in Division 1 college basketball in Box Plus/Minus (16.8) and No. 7 Win Shares per 40 (.270).

3. SF AJ Dybantsa, BYU

(27 games) 24.9 points, 6.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.1 steals, 0.4 blocks, 53.3% FG, 36.3% 3P

The Buzz: AJ Dybantsa flirted with a triple-double this Saturday with a 29, 19, and 9 performance against Iowa State. That would have been his second triple-double of the season. Dybantsa is the nation’s leading Scorer while keeping his efficiency intact. The 6-foot-9 freshman currently leads the Big 12 in Player Efficiency Rating (29.6), Win Shares (5.4), and Box Plus/Minus (13.2), he is also top-10 across Division 1 college basketball in each advanced metric.

4. PG Braden Smith, Purdue

(27 games) 14.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 1.9 steals, 0.2 blocks, 47.5% FG, 41.2% 3P

The Buzz: While the counting stats might not add up to the rest of the group, the eye test shows that Braden Smith is the engine that runs this top-10-ranked team. He is second in the country in assists per game and No. 17 in Box Plus/Minus (11.9). He also carries a 43.7 Assist Percentage and 3.4 Steal Percentage while shooting 41.2 percent from three.

5. SF Joshua Jefferson, Iowa State

(27 games) 16.4 points, 7.6 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.4 steals, 0.9 blocks, 47.7% FG, 37.0% 3P

The Buzz: I am a fan of unique, and Joshua Jefferson has carried a unique impact for Iowa State this season. The 6-foot-8 forward has been the offensive hub for the Cyclones, and a defensive anchor as well. He is currently No. 14 nationally in Win Shares (5.1) and No. 12 in Box Plus/Minus (12.5). Jefferson is also No. 6 in the B12 in Defensive Rating and top-20 in both Steal Percentage and Block Percentage.

6. SG Keaton Wagler, Illinois

(28 games) 18.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 0.9 steals, 0.3 blocks, 45.6% FG, 42.0% 3P

The Buzz: The fascinating aspect of Keaton Wagler’s season is that he has continued to get better. Playing spot minutes as the primary initiator, he has settled into his role as a secondary creator and play finisher alongside Kylan Boswell. In league play, Wagler has taken off, seeing his B10 numbers jump to 20.7 points and 5.1 assists on 43.2 percent shooting from three. Even as he took a few games early in the season to find his footing, he is currently second in Division 1 college basketball in win Shares (5.3) and No. 8 in Box Plus/Minus (13.1).

7. PG Kingston Flemings, Houston

(27 games) 16.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 1.6 steals, 0.4 blocks, 49.0% FG, 38.1% 3P

The Buzz: Steady wins the race over the course of a college basketball season, but when your steady is putting relentless pressure on the paint while guarding at the point of attack, people tend to take notice. Kingston Flemings first-step has become almost mythical to watch this season, consistently putting opposing teams into help-mode. He is No. 17 in the nation in Win Shares (5.0) and No. 10 in Box Plus/Minus. Houston is currently 23-4, rising as high as No. 2 overall in the rankings, and it is Flemings who leads the Cougars in points, assists, and steals.

8. PG Darius Acuff, Arkansas

(27 games) 22.2 points, 3.0 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 0.7 steals, 0.4 blocks, 50.5% FG, 44.1% 3P

The Buzz: When the game is on the like for John Calipari’s Arkansas team this year, there is no questioning who will have the ball in their hands. Darius Acuff continues to show he can create a clean look at any point, no matter who is across from him, and he has ramped things up during league play. In SEC games, Acuff is scoring 25.4 points while dishing 6.2 assists to only 1.9 turnovers. The offensive analytics pop, No. 4 nationally in Offensive Win Shares (4.1) and Offensive Box Plus/Minus (9.7). Arkansas is now 20-7 on the season, and it is the freshman point guard leading the Razorbacks in points and assists.

9. PG Jeremy Fears, Michigan State

(26 games) 15.1 points, 2.5 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 1.3 steals, 0.0 blocks, 43.3% FG, 27.7% 3P

The Buzz: Michigan State started last week ranked No. 15 across college basketball, and the Spartans went out and got two league wins, against UCLA and Ohio State. Jeremy Fears is the engine that could be for Tom Izzo’s group. Leading the country in Assist Percentage, Fears is also No. 7 in Win Shares (5.5) and No. 9 in Box Plus/Minus (12.8). The ball is in Fear’s hands and he continues to orchestrate the line.

10. F Thomas Haugh, Florida

(27 games) 17.3 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.0 steals, 0.9 blocks, 46.8% 3P, 34.7% 3P

The Buzz: Expectations were high for Thomas Haugh, and the Florida team coming into this season. And while it took the defending national champions a little bit of time to sort things out they have now won seven in a row, and are in first place in the SEC. His presence on the court, smooths things out for his team. Haugh is averaging 2.5 STOCKS (steals + blocks) in SEC play and is leading the conference in Defensive Win Shares (1.8). While sitting among the top-10 in most advanced analytics for the SEC, Haugh leads the surging Gators in points and minutes played.