College Basketball National Title Odds: Ranking betting favorites ahead of Elite 8

Eight teams remain in the NCAA Tournament after an exciting first three rounds of March Madness action. By the end of the weekend, the Final Four will be set.

This comes after an exciting Sweet 16 slate that included nail-biters, blowouts and everything in between. Now, fans can look forward to a weekend including matchups between Iowa vs. Illinois, Arizona vs. Purdue, Tennessee vs. Michigan and Duke vs. UConn to decide the Final Four.

In turn, BetMGM has revealed the betting favorites to win the national championship among the remaining Elite 8 teams. It’s not surprise that the three remaining No. 1 seeds remain at the top — but where does the rest of the field shake up?

DISCLAIMER: This site is 100% for entertainment purposes only and does not involve real money betting.

The content provided in this article is intended for entertainment purposes only. All views and opinions expressed are the authors and reflect their individual perspectives on sports, betting, and related topics.

This content should not be considered professional betting advice or the official views of On3. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know is experiencing issues related to gambling, seek help from a licensed health professional. This blog is not liable for any losses, damages, or consequences resulting from betting activities.

Bets and betting odds data are powered by BetMGM. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (available in the US), Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (KS), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-270-7117 (MI), Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY). Must be 21+. Visit BetMGM.com for terms and conditions. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements.