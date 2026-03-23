College Basketball National Title Odds: Ranking betting favorites ahead of Sweet 16

The latest college basketball national title odds are in after two rounds of the NCAA Tournament. With the Sweet 16 on tap, the contenders and Cinderella’s are clear!

The odds are from BetMGM and there are clear favorites at the top! But, as usual, the brackets can be shaken up at any point.

So let’s dive into the favorites for college basketball’s national title. Then, we’ll evaluate the teams who are a bit of a long shot.

Michigan is still the favorite to win the national title after wins over Howard and Saint Louis to get to the Sweet 16. They take on No. 4 Alabama in must-see TV later this week.

In the win over Saint Louis, Yaxel Lendeborg led the way with 25 points, six rebounds and one assist. Aday Mara added 16 points, five rebounds and five assists.

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Coming up behind Michigan, the Wildcats are one of the big remaining favorites for the national title. The No. 1 seed in the west beat down Long Island and Utah State to set up a matchup with Arkansas in the Sweet 16.

Arizona has looked this good pretty much all season long. But they have to watch out for John Calipari and crew, who are pretty darn hot!

Duke survived a first round scare against Siena and ran through TCU in the second round. As a one seed, of course the Blue Devils are a national title favorite.

But now, they have St. John’s and Rick Pitino. The Red Storm have been a popular Final Four pick and it might be the game of the Sweet 16 this week.

Houston has dominated into two games right now and it’s a wonder why they’re not higher up this national title odds list. They have Illinois in the Sweet 16 but are the highest seed remaining in the South after Florida was upset.

In the second round win over Texas A&M (88-57), Emanuel Sharp led the way with 18 points and four rebounds. Milos Uzan added 15 points, four rebounds and four assists.

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Purdue is next up and rounds out the top five for the current national title odds. The Boilermakers survived a nice punch from Miami in the second round, 79-69 to set up a game with No. 11 Texas.

Based on the seeds, Purdue should be bound for the Elite Eight. But the Longhorns have made a nice run since the First Four and the Boilermakers have historically been tripped up when being big favorites.

Illinois won its first two games by a combined 54 points. But now they run into the aforementioned Houston, which is a bigger favorite for the national title.

One of the dreams will end this week and the Fighting Illini are underdogs by comparison. But the south might be anyone’s bracket.

The Cyclones were a deserving No. 2 seed in the tournament. They blitzed Kentucky in the second round to set up a Sweet 16 matchup with No. 6 Tennessee.

The path to the national title still goes through Michigan in this region, but Iowa State still has the talent to get to the Final Four.

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The Huskies kept their national title odds alive with a dominant 73-57 win over UCLA in the second round. Dan Hurley and crew are still on track for a third championship in four years.

But, Tom Izzo and Michigan State stand in their way in the Sweet 16 and then Duke or St. John’s. Talk about a gauntlet!

College Basketball National Title Odds before Sweet 16

9. St. John’s (+3,000)

10. Michigan State (+3,000)

11. Arkansas (+4,000)

12. Nebraska (+4,000)

13. Tennessee (+6,600)

14. Iowa (+9,000)

15. Alabama (+10,000)

16. Texas (+25,000)