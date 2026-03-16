College Basketball Rankings: AP Poll Top 25 updated after conference tournaments

​​The latest college basketball AP Poll Top 25 rankings are here following the conference tournaments across the sport. There were some shakeups in the top 10 with some intriguing results.

The high-major champions include Duke, Arizona, Arkansas, Purdue and St. John’s. Meanwhile, multiple mid-major conference which had teams inside the AP Poll saw upset results and surprise winners.

Without further ado, let’s dive into the latest AP Poll top 25 rankings. We’ll start with the top team in college basketball.

Duke ended as the top team in the AP Poll with a 74-70 win over Virginia in the ACC Championship. Now it’s all about the national championship.

En route to the ACC title, Isaiah Evans had 29 points, two rebounds and an assist. Cayden Boozer had 16, five and four while brother Cameron had 13, eight and eight.

Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Arizona, like Duke, finished high up the AP Poll with a conference crown, winning the Big 12 Tournament. The Wildcats beat Houston 79-74 on Saturday.

Brayden Burries and Koa Peat had 21 points apiece in this win. Jaden Bradley had 13 points, five rebounds and two assists to contribute.

Michigan failed to win the Big Ten title, losing 80-72 to Purdue on Sunday. Still, the Wolverines finished top three in the AP Poll and got a No. 1 seed.

In the loss, Yaxel Lendeborg had 20 points, five rebounds and one assist. Aday Mara added 14 points, seven rebounds and one assist.

A surprise here, like Michigan. Florida fell short of an SEC Championship, losing 91-74 to Vanderbilt in the semifinals, but still earned a No. 1 seed. The reigning national champs are also in the top five of the AP Poll.

Unable to close the gap in the second half, Florida was led by Thomas Haugh with 19 points, nine rebounds and three assists. Boogie Fland added 15 points, one rebound and four assists.

Bob Donnan | Imagn Images

Houston stayed high up the AP Poll but just missed winning the Big 12 title. The Cougars fell 79-74 to Arizona on Saturday.

Joseph Tugler had 20 points, 10 rebounds and three assists in the loss. Mercy Miller added 13 points, seven rebounds and one assist.

Iowa State fell short of the Big 12 finals, falling to Arizona 82-80 in the semifinals. Still, this comes out to be an AP Poll top 10 team in the country going into March Madness.

It was still a banner game for Milan Momcilovic. He put up 28 points and five rebounds while Joshua Jefferson added 21, four and two.

UConn stayed in the top 10 of the AP Poll but fell well short of the Big East crown. The Huskies fell 72-52 to St. John’s on Saturday.

Tarris Reed Jr. was the only player in double figures for Dan Hurley’s crew. He had 17 points and seven rebounds.

Purdue Boilermakers head coach Matt Painter reacts to a call during the first half against the Indiana Hoosiers at Mackey Arena. – Marc Lebryk, USA TODAY Sports

Big Ten champs reign supreme! Purdue moves into the top 10 of the AP Poll with a massive win over Michigan in the finals and picked off Michigan state and UCLA along the way.

With that, the Boilermakers have a lot of momentum going into March Madness this week. The question is if they can finally put it together for basketball’s ultimate prize.

Virginia made a great run to the ACC finals but couldn’t knock off the top team in the AP Poll, Duke, in the championship. Still, losing 74-70 “ain’t” bad.

Malik Thomas had 18 points, two rebounds and a steal in the loss. Sam Lewis added 17 points as UVA now turns to March Madness.

St. John’s was inevitable! This top 10 AP Poll team won the Big East and Rick Pitino did it again! The Red Storm have a legitimate shot at the Final Four this season.

In the win over UConn, Byce Hopkins had 18 points, five rebounds and two assists in the loss. Zuby Ejiofor added 18 points, nine rebounds and two assists.

AP Poll Top 25 after conference tournaments

11. Michigan State (-3)

12. Gonzaga

13. Illinois (-4)

14. Arkansas (+3)

15. Nebraska (-4)

16. Vanderbilt (+6)

17. Kansas (-3)

18. Alabama (-3)

19. Wisconsin (+4)

20. Texas Tech (-4)

21. North Carolina (-2)

22. St. Mary’s (-1)

23. Louisville (+1)

24. Tennessee (+2)

25. Miami

Others receiving votes in AP Poll: Miami (Ohio) 100, BYU 62, UCLA 38, Utah St. 28, TCU 17, High Point 14, VCU 12, Clemson 9, Ohio St. 5, Kentucky 4, Saint Louis 3, Akron 3, Santa Clara 2, McNeese St. 1.