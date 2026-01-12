College Basketball Rankings: AP Poll Top 25 updated after Week 10

​​The latest college basketball AP Poll Top 25 rankings are here following Week 10 of the regular season! Now that games are fully back, conference play is in full swing and everything means a little more!

Michigan took its first loss of the season over the weekend against Wisconsin, setting them up for a fall in the rankings. Meanwhile, many teams beyond the Top 10 suffered conference losses, making the strength of matchups and close results even more important.

Without further ado, let’s dive into the latest AP Poll top 25 rankings. We’ll start with the top team in college basketball.

Arizona got the win Saturday, beating TCU 86-73 and remaining undefeated. With that, the Wildcats are at the top of the AP Poll.

Koa Peat led the way with 20 points, seven rebounds and three assists. Jaden Bradley and Anthony Dell’Orso each had 17 points in the win.

Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

Iowa State beat Oklahoma State in Big 12 play on Saturday, 83-71. The Cyclones are also undefeated, so they even have an argument to be No. 1 in the AP Poll.

Joshua Jefferson had 19 points, five rebounds and five assists in the win. Milan Momcilovic had 18 points and four rebounds to add to the victory.

UConn just keeps on winning and are now 16-1 on the season under Dan Hurley. They cruised to a 72-60 win over DePaul on Saturday to stay high up the AP Poll.

Braylon Mullins put up 16 points, seven rebounds and three assists in the win. Alex Karaban added 15 points and five rebounds.

Michigan stayed in the top 10 of the AP Poll, but suffered its first loss of the season. The Wolverines fell at home, 91-88 to Wisconsin.

In a back and forth affair, Elliot Cadeau had 19 points, three rebounds and three assists. Morez Johnson had 18 points, four rebounds and two assists in the loss.

Mark Hoffman/USA Today

Purdue continued its dominance as Big Ten play opened up this month, beating Penn State 93-85. The Boilermakers are 15-1 and deserving a top five ranking in the AP Poll.

Braden Smith had 26 points, one rebounds and 14 assists in the win. Oscar Cluff contributed 23 points, seven rebounds and two assists.

Duke earned a ranked win to finish out the week, beating No. 24 SMU 82-75 and maintaining their spot in the top five of the AP Poll. The Blue Devils are 15-1 on the season.

Isaiah Evans put up 21 points, two rebounds and one assist. Cameron Boozer added 18 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

Houston ran through Baylor on Saturday to improve to 15-1 on the season. Kelvin Sampson’s crew is a deserving top 10 team in the AP Poll to this point.

Emanuel Sharp put up 17 points, five rebounds and two assists in the 77-55 win. Joseph Tugler had 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Nebraska kept its undefeated season going at the halfway mark with an 83-77 win over Indiana. They round out this week’s AP Poll top 10.

Jamarques Lawrence had 27 points, five rebounds and three assists in the win. Rienk Mast added 13 points, six rebounds and two assists.

Gonzaga’s resume isn’t up to some other top 10 AP Poll teams, but they are rolling through their schedule and now 17-1 on the season. The Bulldogs beat Santa Clara 89-77 at home on Thursday.

Graham Ike had 34 points and 11 rebounds in the win. Emmanuel Innocenti added 13 points, four rebounds and one assist.

Vanderbilt jumped into the top 10 of the AP Poll with an SEC win over LSU on Saturday. The Commodores built a 14-point lead and won 84-73.

Tyler Tanner had 20 points, three rebounds and three assists. Tyler Nickel added 19 points, 10 rebounds and one assist.

AP Poll Top 25 after Week 10

11. BYU (-2)

12. Michigan State

13. Illinois (+3)

14. North Carolina (+3)

15. Texas Tech (-1)

16. Virginia (+7)

17. Arkansas (-2)

18. Alabama (-5)

19. Florida

20. Louisville

21. Georgia (-3)

22. Clemson

23. Utah State

24. Tennessee (-3)

25. Seton Hall

Others receiving votes in AP Poll: Saint Louis 92, Kansas 60, Iowa 58, Miami (Ohio) 49, Villanova 40, Wisconsin 37, Miami 30, Texas A&M 23, UCF 18, Saint Mary’s 17, SMU 15, Auburn 14, George Mason 8, NC State 3, Southern Cal 1, St. John’s 1.