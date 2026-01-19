College Basketball Rankings: AP Poll Top 25 updated after Week 11

​​The latest college basketball AP Poll Top 25 rankings are here following Week 11 of the regular season! There were some shakeups in the top 10 with some intriguing results.

Iowa State and Vanderbilt became the latest undefeated teams to suffer their first loss, and then both dropped a second in a row over the weekend. Meanwhile, others around them capitalized on the movement and shuffled their way up the rankings with a pair of wins.

Without further ado, let’s dive into the latest AP Poll top 25 rankings. We’ll start with the top team in college basketball.

Arizona remained undefeated and at the top of the AP Poll with an 84-77 win over UCF on the road. The Wildcats are now 18-0 this season.

Jaden Bradley led the way with 23 points, six rebounds and five assists in the win. Brayden Burries added 18 points, one rebound and one assist.

David Butler II-Imagn Images

UConn avoided a scare against Georgetown, beating the Hoyas 64-62 on the road. The Huskies are 18-1 on the season and near the top of the AP Poll.

Tarris Reed Jr. had 15 points, 11 rebounds and one assist in the win. Silas Demary Jr. added 12 points, four rebounds and five assists.

Michigan went on the road to Oregon and beat the Ducks 81-71. The Wolverines are 16-1 and rolling this year, putting them near the top of the AP Poll.

Elliot Cadeau had 17 points, one rebound and five assists in the win. Nimari Burnett added 15 points, three rebounds and three assists.

Purdue edged out USC on the road Saturday to get another win in Big Ten play and improve to 17-1. They’re hot on Michigan’s tail in the AP Poll.

Braden Smith had 22 points, four rebounds and five assists in the win. Oscar Cluff added 19 points, six rebounds and four assists.

© Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Duke won in a blowout at Stanford on Saturday, beating the Cardinal 80-50. With that, the Blue Devils are 17-1, and another highly ranked one-loss team in the AP Poll.

Cameron Boozer was awesome as he put up 30 points, 14 rebounds and three assists. Isaiah Evans added 15 points, four rebounds and two assists.

A Sunday victory for the Cougars! Houston beat down Arizona State 103-73 to stay in the top 10 of the AP Poll and improve to 17-1 on the year.

Kingston Flemings had 20 points, four rebounds and eight assists in the victory. Chris Cenac added 18 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

Any respect for Nebraska? They are at least in the AP Poll top 10! The Huskers are 18-0 following a 77-58 win over Northwestern.

Pryce Sandfort had 22 points and two rebounds in the win. Braden Frager added 20 points and four rebounds.

James Snook-Imagn Images

Gonzaga just continues to win and take care of business out west. The Bulldogs stayed in the top 10 of the AP Poll with a 71-50 win over Seattle.

Mario Saint-Supery had 20 points, one rebound and four assists. Jalen Warley added 14 points, six rebounds and four assists to boot.

Down goes Iowa State! But the Cyclones drop from their No. 2 spot while remaining inside the top 10 of the AP Poll.

In the 79-70 loss to Cincinnati, Milan Momcilovic had 34 points and a rebound. Joshua Jefferson had 16 points, nine rebounds and five assists.

Michigan State moved back into the top 10 of the AP Poll with an 80-63 win over Washington on the road. The Spartans are now 16-2 on the season.

Jeremy Fears put up 19 points, one rebound and five assists. Kur Teng added 11 points and two rebounds in the win.

11. Illinois (+2)

12. Texas Tech (+3)

13. BYU (-2)

14. Virginia (+2)

15. Vanderbilt (-5)

16. Florida (+3)

17. Alabama (+1)

18. Clemson (+4)

19. Kansas

20. Arkansas (-3)

21. Georgia

22. North Carolina (-8)

23. Louisville (-3)

24. St. Louis (NR)

25. Miami (Ohio) (NR)

Others receiving votes in AP Poll: Wisconsin 64, St. John’s 64, Iowa 30, Kentucky 27, Tennessee 20, Utah St. 15, UCF 14, Miami 10, George Mason 10, Saint Mary’s 5, SMU 3, Villanova 3, Texas A&M 2, NC State 1.