College Basketball Rankings: AP Poll Top 25 updated after Week 13

​​The latest college basketball AP Poll Top 25 rankings are here following Week 13 of the regular season! There were some shakeups in the top 10 with some intriguing results.

Michigan headlined the week with wins over Nebraska and Michigan State, one of the best single-week stretches of the season by any team so far. Meanwhile, the Big 12 got big shakeups with UCF pulling off an upset, but Arizona remains on top with an undefeated record.

Without further ado, let’s dive into the latest AP Poll top 25 rankings. We’ll start with the top team in college basketball.

Arizona remained atop the AP Poll by beating rival Arizona State on the road. The Wildcats are now 22-0 on the season.

Koa Peat led the way with 21 points, three rebounds and two assists in the win. Brayden Burries added 17 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

Michigan Wolverines basketball forward Yaxel Lendeborg recorded 18 points against Nebraska. (Photo by Lon Horwedel / TheWolverine.com)

The Wolverines stayed high up the AP Poll with another win, this time beating a quality Michigan State team. This was a top 10 matchup coming in.

Yaxel Lendeborg led the way in the 83-71 win with 26 points, 12 rebounds and one assist. Elliot Cadeau added 17 points, three rebounds and six assists.

UConn also kept the good times rolling to stay high up the AP Poll with an 85-58 win over Creighton. The Huskies are now 21-1 on the season.

Braylon Mullins put up 16 points and three rebounds. Alex Karaban and Silas Demary Jr. both put up 15 points in the victory.

Duke improved to 20-1 and stayed in the top five of the AP Poll with a 72-58 win over Virginia Tech. The Blue Devils haven’t lost since December 20th, a one-point loss to Texas Tech.

Against the Hokies, Cameron Boozer had 24 points, eight rebounds and five assists in the win. Isaiah Evans and Maliq Brown both put up 11 points a piece.

Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Illinois is clearly in the top 10 of the AP Poll as they beat Nebraska 78-69 on the road. They gave the Huskers their second loss.

Keaton Wagler led the way with 28 points, five rebounds and five assists. Jake Davis added 13 points and three rebounds in the win.

Gonzaga improved to 22-1 on the season and the Bulldogs just can’t stop winning either. This is a bonafide top 10 team in the AP Poll.

In the 73-65 win over Saint Mary’s, Graham Ike led the way with 30 points, four rebounds and one assist. Emmanuel Innocenti and Jalen Warley each had 10 points in the victory.

Iowa State won its fourth game in a row by beating down Kansas State 95-61. A nice way to stay in the top 10 of the AP Poll.

Joshua Jefferson led the way with 19 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Milan Momcilovic added 18 points, three rebounds and one assist.

(Michael C. Johnson | Imagn Images)

Houston dominated Cincinnati on Saturday 76-54 to improve to 19-2 on the season. The Cougars held firm in the top 10 of the AP Poll.

Milos Uzan led the way with 16 points, two rebounds and five assists. Emanuel Sharp, Chris Cenac and Isiah Harwell all had 13 points.

Nebraska took a tough loss at home, but didn’t fall out of the top 10 of the AP Poll. But, the 78-69 loss to Illinois was the team’s second straight after a 20-0 start.

Braden Frager put up 20 points, two rebounds and one assist. Pryce Sandfort added 14 points and five rebounds.

A tough loss for the Spartans as they fell 83-71 to Michigan at home. Michigan State tried to pull themselves back into it, but a second half comeback was not enough.

Still, they are in the top 10 of the AP Poll this week and 19-3 on the season. Jeremy Fears led the way with 31 points, five rebounds and seven assists.

11. Kansas (+3)

12. Purdue

13. Texas Tech (-2)

14. North Carolina (+2)

15. Vanderbilt (+3)

16. BYU (-3)

17. Florida (+2)

18. Virginia (-1)

19. St. Louis (+2)

20. Clemson (+2)

21. Arkansas (-6)

22. St. John’s (+3)

23. Miami (OH) (+1)

24. Louisville (-4)

25. Tennessee (NR)

Others receiving votes in AP Poll: Texas A&M 83, Alabama 48, Iowa 39, UCF 39, Kentucky 28, Villanova 15, NC State 9, Auburn 8, Utah St. 6, Miami 4, Georgia 3, Santa Clara 1, George Mason 1, Wisconsin 1.