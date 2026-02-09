College Basketball Rankings: AP Poll Top 25 updated after Week 14

​​The latest college basketball AP Poll Top 25 rankings are here following Week 13 of the regular season! There were some shakeups in the top 10 with some intriguing results.

With three of the top five teams taking losses, there was plenty of opportunity for big risers in the rankings. Meanwhile, two undefeated teams kept their record clean, and others picked up big wins which could be rewarded by the voters

Without further ado, let’s dive into the latest AP Poll top 25 rankings. We’ll start with the top team in college basketball.

Arizona dominated their way to a 23-0 record with an 84-47 win over Oklahoma State Saturday. The Wildcats remained at the top of the AP Poll.

Brayden Burries led the way with 15 points and eight rebounds. Jaden Bradley added 13 points, one rebound and four assists.

Michigan took care of rival Ohio State 82-61 on the road, improving to 22-1. The Wolverines are still trying to make their case for the top of the AP Poll.

Aday Mara led the way with 24 points, six rebounds and three rebounds. Yaxel Lendeborg put up a double-double with 14 points, 14 rebounds and three assists.

An AP ranked win for Houston as they beat BYU! Kelvin Sampson’s crew won 77-66 on the road in a controlling Big 12 win.

Kingston Flemings put up 19 points, five rebounds and five assists. Chris Cenac added 16 points and five rebounds.

Duke stayed in the top 10 of the AP Poll this week despite a loss to rival North Carolina. Those games can always shake up rankings, but the Blue Devils only fell to 21-2 with a 71-68 loss.

Cameron Boozer led the way with 24 points, 11 rebounds and two assists in the loss. Dame Sarr added 13 points, six rebounds and one assist.

Iowa State stayed up high in the AP Poll with a 72-69 win over Baylor on Saturday. The Cyclones are now 21-2 on the season.

Milan Momcilovic led the team in scoring with 21 points, five rebounds and one assist. Joshua Jefferson put up 15 points, five rebounds and four assists.

UConn dropped a bit in the AP Poll with a loss to a top 25 St. John’s team. The Huskies fell to 22-2 on the year with an 81-72 loss on the road.

Silas Demary Jr. put up 18 points, seven rebounds and five assists in the defeat. Alex Karaban had 17 points, three rebounds and three assists.

Nebraska had no trouble staying in the top 10 of the AP Poll by beating Rutgers. The Huskers built a 14-point lead at halftime and cruised to an 80-68 win.

Rienk Mast led the way with 26 points, eight rebounds and two assists in the victory. Pryce Sandfort added 15 points, four rebounds and one assist.

Another top 10 team in the AP Poll goes down! But Illinois stays afloat here despite an 85-82 loss to Michigan State in overtime.

David Mirkovic had 18 points, six rebounds and six assists. Andrej Stojakovic had 17 points and seven rebounds.

Kansas held serve against Utah in the Big 12 Saturday and moved back into the top 10 of the AP Poll. The Jayhawks beat Utah 71-59.

Flory Bidunga had a double-double with 17 points, 10 rebounds and three assists. Tre White added 16 points and six rebounds.

Michigan State stayed in the top 10 of the AP Poll this week. They are now 20-4 on the season with their overtime win over Illinois.

They didn’t pass the Fighting Illini, but they’re right on their heels. Jeremy Fears led the way with 26 points, three rebounds and 15 assists.

11. North Carolina (_3)

12. Gonzaga (-6)

13. Purdue (-1)

14. Florida (+3)

15. Virginia (+3)

16. Texas Tech (-3)

17. St. John’s (+5)

18. St. Louis (+1)

19. Vanderbilt (-4)

20. Clemson

21. Arkansas

22. BYU (-6)

23. Miami (OH)

24. Louisville

25. Kentucky

Others receiving votes in AP Poll: Alabama 72, Iowa 69, NC State 31, Tennessee 26, Villanova 17, Utah St. 15, Georgia 6, Santa Clara 2, Auburn 2, Saint Mary’s 1.