​​The latest college basketball AP Poll Top 25 rankings are here following Week 15 of the regular season! There were some shakeups in the top 10 with some intriguing results.

Six of the Top 10 teams in college basketball suffered losses over the past week, leaving the door wide open for those before to make a leap. It also creates a tricky situation, as that collection of contenders weigh how much each loss sure hurt.

Without further ado, let’s dive into the latest AP Poll top 25 rankings. We’ll start with the top team in college basketball.

Michigan ran away from UCLA over the weekend to top the AP Poll this week. The Wolverines, who led by two at halftime, beat the Bruins 86-56.

Yaxel Lendeborg led the way with 17 points, eight rebounds and one assist in the win. Morez Johnson added 15 points, three rebounds and one assist.

Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Houston beat Kansas State on Saturday 78-64 to improve to 23-2 and stay high up the AP Poll. Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang ended up getting fired.

Emanuel Sharp led the way with 23 points, six rebounds and two assists. Milos Uzan and Kingston Flemings each had 12 points.

Duke stayed in the top five of the AP Poll after a 67-54 win over Clemson on Saturday. The Tigers were ranked No. 20 at the time.

Cameron Boozer led the way with 18 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Isaiah Evans added 17 points, four rebounds and one assist.

Arizona fell from the top of the AP Poll after an overtime loss to Texas Tech Saturday. They lost 78-75, their second straight defeat following an 82-78 loss to Kansas.

In the loss to the Red Raiders, Tobe Awaka had 16 points, 12 rebounds and two assists. Brayden Burries added 16 points, five rebounds and two assists.

(David Butler II-Imagn Images)

UConn improved to 24-2 on the season with a close 79-75 win over Georgetown Saturday. The Huskies kept their positioning in the top part of the AP Poll.

Solo Ball put up 20 points, six rebounds and four assists. Alex Karaban added 18 points, three rebounds and one assist.

Iowa State got a top 10 win in the AP Poll by dominating Kansas 74-56. The Cyclones improved to 22-3 on the season.

Milan Momcilovic put up 18 points, three rebounds and one assist in the win. Tami Lipsey, Blak Buchanan and Joshua Jefferson each had 11 points.

Purdue ran by Iowa on Saturday in Big Ten play, 78-57. The Boilermakers stayed in the top 10 of the AP Poll and improved to 21-4 on the year.

CJ Cox and Gicarri Harris were the leading scorers in this one, putting up 14 points apiece. Trey Kaufman-Renn and Fletcher Loyer each had 12.

Melvin Council, Jr., drives to the hoop against FHSU

Kansas stayed in the top 10 of the AP Poll following the blowout loss to Iowa State. In fact, they actually moved up a spot after the 74-56 loss on the road. To be fair, they beat previous No. 1 Arizona a week ago.

Melvin Council Jr. had 15 points, five rebounds and four assists. Overall, the team is now 19-6 on the season.

Nebraska cruised in the second half of a 68-49 win over Northwestern on Saturday. Fred Hoiberg and crew are now 22-3 and well within the top 10 of the AP Poll.

Pryce Sandfort dominated in 35 minutes by putting up 29 points and six rebounds. Sam Hoiberg added 14 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

Illinois boat raced Indiana 71-51 on Sunday to stay in the top 10 of the AP Poll. The Illini are 21-5 on the season.

David Mirkovic had 25 points, seven rebounds and three assists in the win. Keaton Wagler added 18 points, six rebounds and three assists.

Basketball AP Poll Top 25 after Week 15

11. Gonzaga (+1)

12. Florida (+2)

13. Texas Tech (+3)

14. Virginia (+1)

15. Michigan State (-5)

16. North Carolina (-5)

17. St. John’s

18. St. Louis

19. Vanderbilt

20. Arkansas (+1)

21. Louisville (+3)

22. Miami (OH) (+1)

23. BYU (-1)

24. Wisconsin

25. Alabama

Others receiving votes: Clemson 55, Utah St. 45, Tennessee 36, Villanova 29, Kentucky 15, Miami 10, Saint Mary’s 3, VCU 1.