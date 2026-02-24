College Basketball Rankings: AP Poll Top 25 updated after Week 16

Nick Kosko nickkosko59

The latest college basketball AP Poll Top 25 rankings are here following Week 16 of the regular season! There were some shakeups in the top 10 with some intriguing results.

Michigan and Duke went head-to-head for the No. 1 spot in the AP Poll on Saturday night. Meanwhile, Houston took two losses after a jump in the rankings and plenty others inside the Top 10 took losses of their own.

Without further ado, let’s dive into the latest AP Poll top 25 rankings. We’ll start with the top team in college basketball.

Duke had the biggest win of the weekend, beating Michigan 68-63 in D.C. Now, the Blue Devils are No. 1 in the AP Poll.

Cameron Boozer had 18 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists in the win. Isaiah Evans added 14 points and two rebounds.

Arizona won a top five clash, per the AP Poll, over the weekend. The Wildcats took down Houston 73-66.

Anthony Dell’Orso had 22 points and three rebounds. Jaden Bradley added 17 points, four rebounds and four assists.

Michigan fell from the top spot in the AP Poll with that aforementioned loss to Duke. The Wolverines are 25-2 and could very well see the Blue Devils in the FInal Four or National Championship.

Yaxel Lendeborg put up 21 points, seven rebounds and three assists. Morez Johnson Jr. added 13 points, six rebounds and one assist.

Iowa State rose in the AP Poll a bit with a win over Houston to offset a loss to BYU. The Cyclones are now 23-4 after splitting the week’s results.

Tamin Lipsey put up 19 points, five rebounds and three assists. Jamarion Batemon added 14 points and one rebound in Saturday’s loss.

A tough loss for Houston as they fell down the top 10 of the AP Poll. The Cougars fell 73-66 to Arizona and are now 23-4.

Kingston Flemings led Houston in scoring with 17 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Emanuel Sharp added 14 points, three rebounds and one assist.

UConn improved to 25-3 on the season with a 73-63 win over Villanova on Saturday. The Huskies are firmly in the top five of the AP Poll.

Alex Karaban had 12 points, five rebounds and two assists. Tarris Reed added 11 points, six rebounds and three assists.

Florida took care of business on Saturday on the road, beating SEC foe Ole Miss. The Gators moved back up into the top 10 of the AP Poll.

Alex Condon led the way with 24 points, four rebounds and six assists. Thomas Haugh added 20 points, nine rebounds and four assists.

It was a dominant affair for Purdue as they put a beatdown on rival Indiana. The Boilermakers cruised a 93-64 win at home Friday.

Staying in the top 10 of the AP Poll, Purdue was led by Trey Kaufman-Renn, who had 20 points, six rebounds and five assists. Omer Mayer and Fletcher Loyer each had 18 points.

Gonzaga improved to 27-2 on the season with a 71-62 win over Pacific on Saturday. The Bulldogs keep winning and stayed in the top 10 of the AP Poll this week.

Graham Ike led the way with 20 points and five rebounds. Davis Bogle added 18 points, two rebounds and one assist.

Illinois stayed in the top 10 of the AP Poll despite a loss to UCLA over the weekend. The Fighting Illini fell 95-94 in overtime.

Keaton Wagler had 19 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Tomislav Ivisic contributed 16 points, six rebounds and two assists.

Basketball AP Poll Top 25 after Week 16

11. Virginia (+3)

12. Nebraska (-3)

13. Michigan State (+2)

14. Kansas (-6)

15. St. John’s (+2)

16. Texas Tech (-3)

17. Alabama (+8)

18. North Carolina (-2)

19. BYU (+4)

20. Arkansas

21. Miami (OH) (+1)

22. Tennessee

23. St. Louis (-5)

24. Louisville (-3)

25. Vanderbilt (-6)

Others receiving votes:

Wisconsin 47, Saint Mary’s 30, Villanova 15, Miami 10, Utah St. 8, NC State 7, SMU 4, Texas A&M 3, Iowa 3, UCF 3, High Point 2, Stephen F Austin 2, Navy 1.