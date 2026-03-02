College Basketball Rankings: AP Poll Top 25 updated after Week 17

​​The latest college basketball AP Poll Top 25 rankings are here following Week 17 of the regular season! There were some shakeups in the top 10 with some intriguing results.

UConn and Florida both made their case to move up the rankings this week with big wins, while Iowa State and Houston each took another loss. Meanwhile, the bottom of the Top 25 features plenty of newcomers.

Without further ado, let’s dive into the latest AP Poll top 25 rankings. We’ll start with the top team in college basketball.

Duke stayed atop the AP Poll with a 77-51 win over Virginia over the weekend. The Blue Devils dominated at home, leading by 15 at halftime.

Isaiah Evans had 19 points and three assists to lead the way. Cameron Boozer added 18 points, nine rebounds and four assists.

Brayden Burries, Via Arizona MBB

What a display by Arizona on Saturday! The Wildcats dominated previously ranked No. 14 Kansas 84-61 to keep pace with Duke in the AP Poll.

Brayden Burries had 20 points, 12 rebounds and five assists in the win. Koa Peat added 12 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

Michigan went into the weekend with an AP Poll top 10 win over Illinois, 84-70. They went on the road and took care of business.

Morez Johnson Jr. put up 19 points, 11 rebounds and one assist to lead the way. Aday Mara also put up 19 points and contributed five rebounds and two assists.

UConn improved to 27-3 on the season and stayed in the top five of the AP Poll after this weekend. The Huskies squeaked by Seton Hall 71-67.

Alex Karaban put up 23 points, three rebounds and two assists. Solo Ball added 14 points, one rebound and two assists.

Florida forward Thomas Haugh. (Photo by @GatorsFB/UAA Communications)

Florida is rolling right now and is coming off an AP Poll ranked victory over No. 20 Arkansas. The Gators blew them out 111-77.

Thomas Haugh contributed 22 points, five rebounds and two assists. Rueben Chinyelu had a double-double with 12 points and 16 rebounds.

Last week, Iowa State beat down Utah but fell to a ranked Texas Tech team to fall a bit in the AP Poll. They lost to the Red Raiders 82-73.

Joshua Jefferson put up 22 points, five rebounds and five assists in the loss. Milan Momcilovic added 20 points and two rebounds.

After falling short to Kansas last Monday, Houston bounced back with a vengeance. The Cougars stayed in the top 10 of the AP Poll with a 102-62 blasting of Colorado.

Milos Uzan led the way with 26 points, one rebound and six assists. Joseph Tugler was next up with 14 points, two rebounds and one assist.

Robert Goddin, USA TODAY Sports

Michigan State moved into the AP Poll top 10 with wins over Purdue on Thursday (previously ranked No. 8) and a 77-64 win on the road over Indiana Sunday. The Spartans are now 24-5 on the year.

In the win over the Hoosiers, Jaxon Kohler put up 21 points, 13 rebounds and two assists. Jeremy Fears also put up 21 points and added four rebounds and nine assists.

Since losing to Purdue, Nebraska has ripped off five straight wins to end February. The Huskers capped off the month with an 82-67 win over USC to get back into the AP Poll top 10.

Pryce Sandfort was dominant against the Trojans as he put up 32 points, six rebounds and two assists. Braden Frager added 17 points, eight rebounds and one assist.

Texas Tech moved into the top 10 of the AP Poll with an 82-73 win over Iowa State, as previously mentioned. The Red Raiders are 22-7 overall on the season.

Donovan Atwell led the way with 18 points and one rebound. Christian Anderson added 14 points, three rebounds and seven assists.

AP Poll Top 25 after Week 17

11. Illinois (-1)

12. Gonzaga (-3)

13. Virginia (-2)

14. Kansas

15. Purdue (-7)

16. Alabama (+1)

17. North Carolina (+1)

18. St. John’s (-3)

19. Miami (OH) (+2)

20. Arkansas

21. St. Mary’s

22. Miami

23. Tennessee (-1)

24. Vanderbilt (+1)

25. Saint Louis (-2)

Others receiving votes in AP Poll: BYU 74, Kentucky 47, Louisville 47, Missouri 40, Wisconsin 27, Clemson 16, Utah St. 10, UCF 7, High Point 7, Dayton 5, Villanova 4, Navy 3, NC State 2, TCU 2, Ohio St. 1, Santa Clara 1.