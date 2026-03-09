College Basketball Rankings: AP Poll Top 25 updated after Week 18

​​The latest college basketball AP Poll Top 25 rankings are here following Week 18 of the regular season and conference tournaments on tap! There were some shakeups in the top 10 with some intriguing results.

UConn and Florida both made their case to move up the rankings this week with big wins, while Iowa State and Houston each took another loss. Meanwhile, the bottom of the Top 25 features plenty newcomers.

Without further ado, let’s dive into the latest AP Poll top 25 rankings. We’ll start with the top team in college basketball.

Duke ended its regular season with a 76-61 win over rival North Carolina. The No. 1 team in the AP Poll finished 29-2.

In the victory, Cameron Boozer put up 26 points, 15 rebounds and five assists. Maliq Brown added 15 points, nine rebounds and two assists.

Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Arizona kept pace with Duke in the AP Poll this weekend, beating Colorado on the road. The Wildcats won 89-79 and finished 29-2 on the year.

Koa Peat had 25 points, three rebounds and four assists in the victory. But the star of the show was Brayden Burries, who had 31 points, seven rebounds and one assist.

Another 29-2 team this week! Michigan stayed near the top of the AP Poll by beating Michigan State at home, further establishing themselves as the top team in the Big Ten. Perhaps this could be a finals rematch.

Yaxel Lendeborg put up 27 points, three rebounds and three assists in the win. Morez Johnson added 18 points, seven rebounds and one assist.

Florida finished the year 25-6 and in the top 10 of the AP Poll with an 84-77 win over Kentucky. The reigning national champions have a chance to win back to back.

Thomas Haugh led the way with 20 points, nine rebounds and three assists. Alex Condon had 14 points, five rebounds and four assists.

© Aaron Baker-Imagn Images

Houston ended its regular season with three wins in a row and a place in the AP Poll top 10. The Cougars beat Oklahoma State 82-75 on the road Saturday.

Chase McCarty led scorers with 20 points and four rebounds. Kingston Flemings added 13 points, five rebounds and nine assists.

Even with a loss Saturday, UConn remained in the top 10 of the AP Poll. Not a great look to lose to Marquette in the finale, prior to the Big East Tournament.

In the 68-62 loss, Silas Demary Jr. had 17 points, four rebounds and eight assists. Tarris Reed Jr. added 16 points, 10 rebounds and two assists.

After losing to Arizona last Monday, the Cyclones bounced back with a win over Arizona State Saturday. They dominated 86-65.

Tamin Lipsey, Joshua Jefferson and Milan Momcilovic all put up 16 points a piece. Jamarion Batemon added 13 points in the victory.

Michigan State point guard Jeremy Fears can make his case for Big Ten POY with a strong showing in a Top 10 match-up to close out Big Ten play (Photo by Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images).

Michigan State stayed in the top 10 of the AP Poll this week despite a tough loss to Michigan on the road. The Spartans also avoided an upset at the hands of Rutgers Thursday, winning 91-87.

In the loss to the Wolverines, Jaxon Kohler had 23 points, eight rebounds and three assists. Jeremy Fears added 22 points, two rebounds and nine assists. He hit 10 free throws!

Illinois moved back into the top 10 of the AP Poll with wins over Oregon and Maryland this past week. The Illini edged the Terps 78-72 and got the No. 4 seed in the Big Ten Tournament.

David Mirkovic had 22 points, 11 rebounds and three assists in the win. Kylan Boswell and Keaton Wagler each had 11 in the victory.

After losing to the AP Poll’s top team in Duke, Virginia beat Wake Forest and rival Virginia Tech to end the season on a high note. As the No. 2 seed in the ACC, the Cavs could very well see the Blue Devils in the conference finals.

Virginia finished the regular season 27-4, an overall very solid campaign that could get better. They wrap up this week’s AP Poll Top 10.

AP Poll Top 25 after Week 18

11. Nebraska (-2)

12. Gonzaga

13. St. John’s (+5)

14. Kansas

15. Alabama (+1)

16. Texas Tech (-6)

17. Arkansas (+3)

18. Purdue (-3)

19. North Carolina (-2)

20. Miami (OH) (-1)

21. St. Mary’s

22. Vanderbilt (+2)

23. Wisconsin

24. Louisville

25. Tennessee (-2)

Others receiving votes in AP Poll: Miami 60, TCU 19, BYU 18, Saint Louis 12, High Point 11, Georgia 10, Villanova 10, UCLA 3, VCU 3, Stephen F Austin 2, Utah St. 2, Ohio St. 2, Missouri 2, Akron 1.