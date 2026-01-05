College Basketball Rankings: AP Poll Top 25 updated after Week 9, time off

​​The latest college basketball AP Poll Top 25 rankings are here following Week 9 of the regular season! There was a week off of movement due to the holiday break, but we’re back!

Nebraska proved once and for all that it has arrived in the Big Ten conversations, knocking off Michigan State to remain undefeated and push closer to the Top 10. Meanwhile, Arkansas made its case in the SEC with a big win over Tennessee.

Without further ado, let’s dive into the latest AP Poll top 25 rankings. We’ll start with the top team in college basketball.

Arizona just refuses to lose as they improved to 14-0 on the season. The Wildcats took Utah down 97-78 on the road Saturday to stay atop the AP Poll.

Tobe Awaka finished the game with 18 points, 12 rebounds and an assist. Jaden Bradely added 18 points, four rebounds and five assists.

(Photo by Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images)

Michigan might be the scariest team in college basketball because you have no shot when you play them apparently. They’re sneaking up on Arizona in the AP Poll at 13-0 following a 96-66 win over USC.

Morez Johnson had 29 points and six rebounds in the win. Roddy Gayle Jr. added 12 points, four rebounds and two assists.

Iowa State is the next unbeaten detailed here in the AP Poll after the New Year. The Cyclones are 14-0 following an 80-59 win over West Virginia at home.

Milan Momcilovic put up 26 points, three rebounds and one assist. Blake Buchanan added 14 points, six rebounds and four assists.

UConn improved to 14-1 on the season with a 73-57 win over Marquette on Sunday. That kept them in the top five of the AP Poll this week.

Solo Ball led the way with 17 points, eight rebounds and one assist. Silas Demary Jr. and Tarris Reed added 14 and 13 points, respectively.

Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Purdue is hot on the tail of Michigan in the Big Ten and the AP Poll! The Boilermakers improved to 13-1 with an 89-73 win over Wisconsin.

Fletcher Loyer put up 20 points, five rebounds and three assists. Braden Smith and CJ Cox each had 14 points in the win.

Duke just edged out Florida State on Saturday, 91-87, to improve to 13-1 on the season. The Blue Devils remained in the top 10 of the AP Poll with their impressive resume.

Isaiah Evans put up 28 points, three rebounds and one assist. Cameron Boozer added 17 points, five rebounds and nine assists.

Houston maintained their AP Poll top 10 ranking with a 67-60 win over Cincinnati on Saturday. The Cougars are now 13-1 on the season.

Kingston Flemings had 19 points, three rebounds and six assists in the victory. Milos Uzan had 18 points, three rebounds and two assists.

James Snook-Imagn Images

Gonzaga dominated Loyola Marymount 82-47 to improve to 16-1 on the season. The Bulldogs are a bonafide top 10 team in the AP Poll but don’t have the resume of the teams in front of them.

Graham Ike had 16 points, seven rebounds and three assists in the win. Mario Saint-Supery added 13 points, two rebounds and five assists.

BYU improved to 13-1 on the season to maintain a top 10 ranking in the AP Poll. They beat Kansas State 83-73 on the road Saturday.

AJ Dybantsa had 24 points, eight rebounds and three assists. Robert Wright had 18 points, four rebounds and five assists to contribute to the win.

Nebraska joins the AP Poll Top 10 at 14-0 following a thrilling win over Michigan State in Lincoln. Whatever Fred Hoiberg is doing, he should keep doing it.

Rienk Mast had 19 points, seven rebounds and three assists in the win. Pryce Sandfort had 13 points and three rebounds.

AP Poll Top 25 after Week 9

11. Vanderbilt

12. Michigan State (-2)

13. Alabama (+1)

14. Texas Tech (+1)

15. Arkansas (+3)

16. Illinois (+4)

17. North Carolina (-5)

18. Georgia (+5)

19. Iowa (+6)

20. Louisville (-4)

21. Tennessee (-2)

22. Kansas (-5)

23. Virginia (-2)

24. SMU (NR)

25. UCF (NR)

Others receiving votes in AP Poll: Villanova 127, Seton Hall 31, Southern Cal 28, Utah St. 27, Miami (Ohio) 22, Clemson 21, Saint Louis 14, LSU 14, Texas 12, Florida 11, Saint Mary’s 10, Kentucky 9, California 8, Miami 5, Indiana 4, Auburn 3, TCU 2, UCLA 2, Virginia Tech 2.