College basketball rankings: CBS Sports makes major overhaul to Top 25 and 1

College basketball’s Top 25 rankings have seen quite a bit of movement in recent weeks, particularly with several upsets of top 10 teams over the last week or so. New teams are emerging on the front line.

Some of them are familiar faces, too. In a recent update to CBS Sports’ Top 25 And 1, the publication has moved the Florida Gators firmly into the top 10 now.

What other teams have benefited from some of the chaos of late in college basketball? Well, On3 stops to take a look at the latest CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 to give you an idea. Let’s dig in.

It was a matchup for the ages on Tuesday night, with Michigan taking on a fellow top-10 team in the Purdue Boilermakers. And the Wolverines looked every bit the part of a potential national champion, smoking the Boilermakers from start to finish.

Michigan has lost just one game. That was a surprising home loss to Wisconsin. Otherwise it has been quite dominant. After winning 14 straight to open the season, the current win streak now stands at 11 games. Powerhouse.

Winners of two of the last three national titles, UConn is once again back in elite form and looking the part of a championship contender. The Huskies did suffer a recent road loss to St. John’s but have bounced back nicely.

The balance is what stands out for this top 25 team. UConn has five scorers averaging double-figures right now. Just about anyone can go off on a given night. That’s scary for opponents.

Duke has been a powerhouse all year, and its only two losses are to well-thought-of top 25 teams (Texas Tech and North Carolina). The Blue Devils also piled up several marquee non-conference wins over the likes of Texas, Kansas, Arkansas, Florida and Michigan State.

Considered pretty close to a lock for a No. 1 seed at this point, Duke just has to hold serve down the stretch. Tricky games against Virginia and North Carolina remain, but both come at home.

Of all the top 25 teams right now, Arizona might be on the shakiest ground. The Wildcats have lost two straight after ripping off 23 straight wins to start the season.

While both of those losses were to ranked teams, Arizona is now set to play two more ranked teams this week. And it will do so without Koa Peat, who is nursing an injury and will be re-evaluated next week. Dicey.

On the flip side of the Arizona coin is Iowa State, which just made a gargantuan statement in the last week. Home wins over Kansas and Houston have Iowa State flying up the seed lines in most bracketology projections.

Can the Cyclones keep it going? Three of the next four games are against ranked Big 12 opponents — at BYU, vs. Texas Tech, at Arizona.

Houston remains atop the Big 12 standings with a half-game lead over Arizona, despite dropping a thrilling contest against Iowa State. The Big 12 is on one right now, as Houston’s next two games are against Arizona and at Kansas.

Kelvin Sampson‘s squads have found a way to be remarkably consistent, as you’d expect from a top 25 caliber program. Can they stay the course down the stretch?

Few teams have hit their stride the way Florida has in recent weeks. The Gators have won 11 of their last 12 and are the biggest movers in CBS Sports’ Top 25 And 1.

The biggest factor has been players identifying and playing their roles to perfection. The frontcourt is elite and the backcourt is doing enough to give Florida a chance on any given night. The remaining slate is very navigable.

Purdue seemed to have shaken off the midseason funk of a three-game losing streak, winning four straight heading into Tuesday night’s showdown with Michigan. But the Boilermakers never really hit the accelerator in that contest.

Sure, that had a lot to do with Michigan. The Wolverines are scary good. But can the Boilermakers turn it on when they need to in those kind of games going forward? It’s a legitimate question for a team that’s had some ups and downs.

Nebraska is reeling a bit after starting the season with 20 straight wins. The Cornhuskers have now lost four of their last six games after the hot start and Tuesday night’s loss to Iowa was thoroughly lackluster.

The good news? No ranked opponents remain in the closing stretch, with all five games left against teams in the bottom two-thirds of the Big Ten.

Rounding out the final top 10 spot in the Top 25 And 1, Kansas checks in just shy of the 20-win mark. The Jayhawks were riding sky high with an eight-game winning streak and victories over BYU, Texas Tech and Arizona before getting thumped by Iowa State.

Was that loss a case of everything gone wrong at the same time or are there bigger issues for Kansas? We’re going to find out before the end of the season. Games against Houston and Arizona still remain.

