College Basketball Rankings: CBS Sports releases Top 25 and 1 after multiple ranked losses on final Saturday of regular season

The final Saturday of the 2025-26 college basketball season has come to pass and with it, CBS Sports’ newest Top 25 & 1.

Some notable outcomes included several upsets. However, none were bigger than No. 4 UConn‘s upset defeat to unranked Marquette. Elsewhere from around the country, BYU upset No. 10 Texas Tech in a stacked Big 12, No. 24 Vanderbilt beat rival, 23rd-ranked Tennessee on the road, Louisville upset No. 22 Miami, No. 15 Purdue lost to Wisconsin and George Mason blew out No. 25 Saint Louis.

In all, that accounted for six upsets on the final Saturday of the regular season. With those outcomes in mind, CBS Sports has overhauled its Top 25 and 1 heading into conference championship week. Here’s how the new rankings shake up:

Duke is in great shape for a No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament as we turn to conference championship week in college basketball. They’ve already beaten Michigan head-to-head, and are heavy favorites to win the upcoming ACC Tournament.

The Blue Devils have won their last eight games heading into the postseason after winning the conference by 2.0 games. Duke finishes the regular season with a 15-0 record at Cameron Indoor Stadium, even more impressively a 10-1 mark on the road and and 11-2 vs. AP Top 25 opponents.

Feb 11, 2026; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Michigan Wolverines forward Yaxel Lendeborg (23) reacts after scoring against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first half at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images

Like several teams in the Big Ten Conference, Michigan wraps up its 2025-26 regular season on Sunday afternoon when it hosts rival Michigan State. The Wolverines will try to pull off a sweep of the season series against the Spartans, as the first meeting went in favor of Michigan by a dozen points on Jan. 30.

Regardless of the outcome, however, Michigan is the outright Big Ten regular season champion entering Sunday three games ahead of the second-place Spartans. The Wolverines will be the No. 1 seed in next week’s Big Ten Conference Tournament.

Arizona won the Big 12 by 2.0 games in a conference that features five of the top 14 teams in the country. Aside from consecutive losses to Kansas and Texas Tech squads on Feb. 9 and 14, respectively, they’d be perfect.

With matchups against Florida, UConn and Alabama in the non-conference, all of which they won, it’s hard to argue the Wildcats anywhere except for the No. 1 seed line. First, the Wildcats will be looking to claim its first conference tournament title since joining the Big 12.

Florida greatly benefitted by UConn’s upset loss to Marquette. ESPN’s Joe Lunardi moved Florida up to the 1 seed ahead of the Huskies in his latest bracketology as a result.

That’s for good reason, as the reigning national champions are playing just as well as any team in the country. Winning the SEC by 3.0 games, they’ve won their last 11 games heading into the postseason and are poised to make a deep run in March.

Houston finished the regular season 14-4 against the Big 12 and while the Cougars’ non-conference slate doesn’t look as impressive looking back, they still recorded a win over Arkansas before the Big 12 schedule.

The issue with Houston was the three-game losing stream suffered against No. 6 Iowa State, No. 4 Arizona and No. 14 Kansas consecutively during a stretch in mid-to-late February. Though, Houston has won its final three games since.

Michigan State could improve its NCAA Tournament seeding with a win on Sunday over the Wolverines. A deep run would likely help solidify a No. 2 seed for the Spartans in the Big Dance.

Heading into Sunday’s regular season finale, Michigan State has won its last five games. However, they’ll be traveling to Ann Arbor to play Michigan, and Tom Izzo’s squad is 6-3 in road matchups this season.

Nebraska was 20-0 to begin the season before splitting their last 10 games before the regular season finale. Still, Fred Hoiberg’s squad enters the final Sunday of the regular season tied for third place in the Big Ten conference standings.

A historic season in Lincoln could be one to remember forever if the Huskers can pull off an NCAA Tournament win this season. They’ve never won a game during March Madness — something that can be put to rest in the first round with a high enough seed.

Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

UConn was the fourth No. 1 seed in Joe Lunardi’s predictions heading into Saturday. Following their loss to unrakned Marquette on the road, they’ve moved down to the No. 2 seed line.

The Huskies lost their share of the Big East title and will be the No. 2 seed in the conference tournament next week. Running the table in the Big East Conference Tournament, and perhaps some help from those in front of them, and UConn still has a shot to be on the top line.

Iowa State has one of the stronger resumes in the Big 12 this season. The Cyclones finished their non-conference slate undefeated including impressive wins vs. St. John’s and Purdue leading the way before going 12-6 vs. their conference.

On top of that, they have wins over Kansas and Houston during Big 12 play. Still, they finished in fifth place in the final Big 12 standings, meaning they’ll have to play a second round game instead of receiving the double-bye.

Illinois is one of the several Big Ten teams wrapping up their season on Sunday. They’re set to face Maryland coming off a 26-point win over Oregon on Tuesday.

That was a strong bounce-back game after falling to Michigan at home and on the road to unranked UCLA back-to-back. Entering the final day of the regular season, Illinois holds a half game lead over Wisconsin for the No. 4 seed in the conference tournament.

CBS Sports Top 25 and 1 Rankings 11-26

11. Virginia Cavaliers (27-4) —

12. Alabama Crimson Tide (23-8) —

13. Gonzaga Bulldogs (28-3) +1

14. Purdue Boilermakers (23-8) -1

15. Kansas Jayhawks (22-9) —

16. Arkansas Razorbacks (23-8) +4

17. St. John’s Red Storm (25-6) —

18. Vanderbilt Commodores (24-7) +4

19. Miami (OH) RedHawks (31-0) —

20. Texas Tech Red Raiders (22-9) -4

21. Saint Mary’s Gaels (27-4) —

22. North Carolina Tar Heels (24-7) -4

23. Wisconsin Badgers (22-9) +3

24. Louisville Cardinals (22-9) +1

25. Miami Hurricanes (24-7) -2

26. Tennessee Volunteers (21-10) -2