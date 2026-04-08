College basketball rankings: CBS Sports reveals way-too-early Top 25 and 1 for 2026-27 season

College basketball officially came to an end Monday night. Ann Arbor is where the national championship trophy will call home for about a year. And once activities inside Lucas Oil Stadium wrapped up, attention immediately turned to next season.

This includes CBS Sports, which produced a way-too-early top 25 and 1 for the 2026-2027 campaign. Of course, there is still plenty of uncertainty given the modern offseason of college basketball.

Still, it provides an idea of what teams could look like with returning players. You can check out the full top 25 and 1 from CBS Sports here.

Michigan just cut down the nets in Indianapolis, celebrating a national championship for the first time since 1987. Head coach Dusty May brought the Wolverines back to the college basketball mountaintop and plans to stay there.

Photos emerged of Michigan staffers working the portal shortly after celebrations wrapped up in Lucas Oil Stadium. You know they will hit the ground running to put together a fantastic squad for ’27-27.

(Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images)

Around this time last year, Florida was enjoying itself after a title. Many thought the Gators had an opportunity to repeat, just as they did in the late 2000s. But a surprise loss in the second round cut the NCAA Tournament run short.

Florida will be as aggressive as any team out there. Between retention and outside talent, Todd Golden should have another talented bunch.

Not many coaches have embraced European players coming to college basketball like Brad Underwood. The strategy worked to near perfection this year, as Underwood made his first-ever Final Four.

CBS highlighted the core group of players returning to Champaigne, at least for the time being. Familiar faces should remain in the program with a great deal of experience now under their belt.

There is still a sense of traditional roster building in East Lansing. Tom Izzo is not one to have things look completely different year-over-year. He, instead, focuses on bringing in high school guys and helping them develop.

Another step in the process will take place going into 2026-2027. Like their Big Ten foe just above, a lot of known names will be back for Michigan State.

Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Duke quite easily had the biggest heartbreak of March. Literally seconds away from a Final Four, Braylon Mullins snatched victory away from them with an iconic game-winning shot.

Jon Scheyer has been to at least the Elite Eight in all three seasons in charge. Now, Duke wants to finally break through and find a way to win a national championship.

Is there a more consistent program out there right now than UConn? The Huskies were one win away from a third title in four years before losing to Michigan on Monday night.

Seeing them back there would not be a major surprise, by any means. UConn has the ability to bring back production and will continue to be a destination for transfers.

SEC team No. 2 inside the top 10 calls Fayetteville home. A second straight Sweet Sixteen came from Arkansas, just after a little bit better of a regular season.

John Calipari is up to his normal activities when it comes to next year’s team. Some eye-popping freshman talent is coming to town, while Arkansas should be active in the NCAA transfer portal.

Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Milan Momcilovic, Killyan Toure, Blake Buchanan, and Jamarion Bateman are the four guys CBS projects to be back for Iowa State. This is after an incredibly successful season in the Big 12 before popping into the Sweet Sixteen.

Iowa State’s culture remains the same, no matter who is playing for them. The style of play makes the Cyclones tough to play against and makes them a continual contender.

Not too long ago, Gonzaga was considered a lock for the second weekend on a yearly basis. But it’s now been two years of early exits. Not the standard by any means in the Pacific Northwest.

Luckily, CBS projects them to be a top-10 team next preseason. Mark Few remains one of the best in the game and will get the ship back on track.

Arizona got a ton of production from freshman players en route to a Final Four. Most of them are off to the 2026 NBA Draft and will hear Adam Silver call their name early. Some work needs to be done.

Still, the Wildcats project to have some talent. None bigger than incoming Five-Star Plus+ guard Caleb Holt.

Way-too-early top 25 and 1: No. 11-26

11. Virginia Cavaliers

12. Texas Longhorns

13. Purdue Boilermakers

14. Alabama Crimson Tide

15. Houston Cougars

16. North Carolina Tar Heels

17. Auburn Tigers

18. Baylor Bears

19. Kentucky Wildcats

20. Tennessee Volunteers

21. Kansas Jayhawks

22. Creighton Bluejays

23. Texas A&M Aggies

24. Rutgers Scarlet Knights

25. UCLA Bruins

26. Indiana Hoosiers