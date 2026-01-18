College basketball rankings: CBS Sports shakes up Top 25 And 1 after 8 ranked losses on Saturday

Another exciting week of college basketball action has come to pass. With that CBS has overhauled its Top 25 And 1 rankings as we head into the back stretch of January with conference play in full swing.

Some notable outcomes include No. 3 UConn escaping Georgetown with a 64-62 win, unranked Cincinnati beating No. 2 Iowa State, No. 19 Florida upsetting No. 10 Vanderbilt for its second-straight loss, No. 8 Nebraska continued its undefeated (18-0) start to the season. Georgia beat Arkansas in a ranked matchup in the SEC and No. 15 Texas Tech beat No. 11 BYU 84-71. In all, eight ranked teams lost on Saturday.

Notably, the top three did not change among the chaos while most of the shakeup occurred toward the middle of the rankings — including one blue blood taking a major dip. That being said, here’s how CBS Sports ranked their Top 25 And 1 following Saturday’s action.

At 18-0, Arizona is the team to beat not only in the Big 12 Conference, but in the country. The Wildcats went undefeated during non-conference action and stand alone atop the conference as the only 5-0 team in conference play.

Up next for the Wildcats is a home stand against an upset-minded Cincinnati squad that just beat No. 2 Iowa State on their home court. They’ll also travel to play a ranked BYU team on Jan. 26.

Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Fred Hoiberg claps his hands against the Indiana Hoosiers during the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Fred Hoiberg’s squad is off to a 18-0 start to the season, including a 7-0 start to Big Ten play. Their current win total eclipses what Nebraska experienced during Hoiberg’s first three years at the helm.

In his seventh year with the Cornhuskers, Hoiberg has led Nebraska to winning seasons in each of the past two seasons. Nebraska made the NCAA Tournament for the first time under Hoiberg in 2024 as a No. 8-seed, but missed out of the Big Dance despite a 21-14 record.

Each of UConn’s last two victories in Big East play have come by five points or less, including a two-point win over Georgetown on Saturday. Still, the Huskies are 18-1 and continue to find ways to win amid the start of Big East play.

UConn won’t play another ranked team (No. 25 Seton Hall lost twice this week) until Feb. 28. That means Dan Hurley’s group could start stacking wins in a major way over the next couple of months, which will bode well for them on Selection Sunday.

Duke improved to 17-1 this season after beating down Stanford 80-50 on the road on Saturday. It was the second of a two-game West Coast trip for the Blue Devils, who beat Cal 71-56 earlier in the week.

Cam Boozer scored 51 points during those two matchups, including a 30-point, 14-rebound performance against the Cardinal. They’ll return home to play Wake Forest on Saturday.

Purdue head coach Matt Painter – Dr. Michael Huang, Kentucky Sports Radio/On3

Purdue was the preseason No. 1 team, and aside from one blemish they’ve lived up to that billing this season. While they aren’t blowing teams out on a nightly basis, the Boilermakers have won their last nine games and are off to a 7-0 start against the Big Ten.

Point guard Braden Smith is averaging 14.7 points and a nation-leading 9.4 assists per game this season for Purdue. He’ll look to lead the Boilermakers to a 10th consecutive win on the road at UCLA on Tuesday.

Michigan was stunned by Wisconsin on Jan. 10, suffering its first loss of the season — at home — against the Badgers. They’ve since followed that up with 10-point wins over both Washington and Oregon on the road.

Yaxel Lendeborg was a crown jewel of college basketball’s transfer portal class in 2025, and has lived up to expectations so far. He’s averaging 14.1 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists in his first season with the Wolverines.

Gonzaga is off to a 19-1 start to the season. They’re 7-0 against the West Coast Conference win non-conference wins over Oklahoma, Creighton, Alabama, Kentucky and UCLA.

Saint Mary’s is off to a strong start to the year (17-3, 6-1 WCC), but Gonzaga should be favored is just about every game they play until March. There’s a legitimate shot the Bulldogs are looking at a one or two loss season heading into the NCAA Tournament if they continue to mow down its competition.

Tom Izzo photo by Junfu Han | USA Today Network

Michigan State has won its last four games after falling to undefeated Nebraska 58-56 on Jan. 2. They’ve won those games by an average of 18.8 points, most recently defeating Washington 80-63 on the road.

Looking ahead, the Spartans won’t play another ranked opponent until they host in-state rival Michigan on Jan. 30. All eyes will be on that potential top-10 matchup, but first Tom Izzo’s squad has its focus on Tuesday night’s road trip at Oregon.

Arizona may be the team to beat in the Big 12, but Houston is hot on their heels. The Cougars have won 10 in a row and is off to a 4-0 start against conference competition so far.

Houston most recently beat down West Virginia 77-48, which came after a 22-point win over Baylor on the road. They’ll host Arizona State on Sunday, but next Saturday’s road trip to No. 15 Texas Tech looms. The Cougars beat the Red Raiders 69-65 in their first meeting on Jan. 6.

BYU dropped several spots after losing to Texas Tech on Saturday — the Cougars’ first loss again the Big 12 this year after a 4-0 start. Still, BYU remains in CBS Sports’ top 10 despite dropping to 16-2.

Led by superstar freshman AJ Dybantsa, the Cougars have as high a ceiling as any team in the Big 12, which is arguably the strongest conference in basketball this season. He averages 22.5 points per game, the fifth-most at the Division I level.

CBS Sports Top 25 & 1 Rankings 11-25

11. Iowa State (-6)

12. Illinois (+1)

13. Texas Tech (+1)

14. Florida (+1)

15. Vanderbilt (-5)

16. Virginia (+3)

17. Clemson (+4)

18. Kansas (–)

19. Alabama (+1)

20. Arkansas (-4)

21. Louisville (+1)

22. Saint Louis (+3)

23. St. John’s (NR)

24. SMU (–)

25. Georgia (NR)

26. North Carolina (-9)