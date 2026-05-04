College Basketball Rankings: CBS Sports shakes up Top 25 And 1 after Juke Harris commitment

College basketball saw another big domino land early this week, when former Wake Forest star Juke Harris announced his commitment to Tennessee. That move was significant enough to shake up CBS Sports’ Top 25 And 1 rankings for the 2026-27 season.

Florida remains on top, even as it awaits one more key NBA Draft decision from a 2025-26 starter. Other stalwarts like Duke, Michigan and UConn help round out the top five.

But what does the complete CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 look like with the new updates? We’ve got you covered below.

The kings of college basketball two years ago are back at it again, claiming the top spot in the sport at CBS Sports after returning some key players. Thomas Haugh is back, as is Alex Condon. For now, CBS Sports’ assumption is that Rueben Chinyelu will also return, though he is testing the NBA Draft waters.

That would give Florida four of five starters back from a team that was a No. 1 seed this season. The top bench scorers have also returned, making the Gators a formidable group entering next season.

Like Florida, Duke is getting a healthy chunk of its roster back, though Cameron Boozer and Isaiah Evans are moving on to the NBA Draft. Still the return of Caleb Foster and Patrick Ngongba gives the Blue Devils a strong core to work with.

Add elite Wisconsin scorer John Blackwell and Duke once again has the goods to get it done. Cameron Williams is one of the top incoming prospects in the country.

Michigan isn’t in the top spot following its national title win, but Florida and Duke shouldn’t exactly be celebrating — the Wolverines are close behind. Replacing the frontcourt led by Aday Mara and Morez Johnson won’t be easy, but the Wolverines have snagged a trio of transfers there.

Meanwhile, point guard Elliott Cadeau and budding star Trey McKenney are both back. Dusty May has proven he can build a winner. Does he have the right combination of returning talent and portal stars yet again?

Illinois returns virtually its entire frontcourt, which was a pretty good outfit during the 2025-26 college basketball season. The Ivisics are one of the better duos in the country, and Andrej Stojakovic could return despite testing the NBA Draft waters.

Providence transfer Stefan Vaaks should help replace the loss of Keaton Wagler, while recruit Quentin Coleman is considered one of the nation’s best. This is a strong overall group returning.

UConn might have found itself higher up these rankings if not for an unfortunate injury. Star guard Solo Ball will miss the 2026-27 college basketball season while recovering from a wrist injury.

Still, UConn has the pieces to replace veterans Alex Karaban and Tarris Reed Jr. effectively. Nikolas Khamenia from Duke was a top transfer portal get, as was Seton Hall‘s Najai Hines. And Dan Hurley has proven time and again he knows how to produce a winning roster.

Point guard Jeremy Fears Jr. is back and that’s where the conversation starts with this college basketball mainstay. The Spartans are always competitive under Tom Izzo.

More than many other teams in this list, Michigan State will be relying on a homegrown group of guys to take the next step. There are a bunch of returning pieces — not that there aren’t some talented new recruits, too — and that usually bodes well for an Izzo squad.

All eyes are on the decision of Meleek Thomas and whether he will remain in the NBA Draft going forward. If he returns, Arkansas has a 15.6 PPG scorer at its disposal. He would go once again alongside Billy Richmond while joining Georgia transfer Jeremiah Wilkinson.

John Calipari is also an excellent recruiter. He has four of the best recruits in the nation headed in, headlined by elite guard Jordan Smith.

Gonzaga was once again very, very good during the 2025-26 season. The team lost only four games, winning an NCAA Tournament game to reach the Round of 32 before losing to a red-hot Texas team.

The Zags return three of their top five scorers, including Braden Huff, who scored 17.8 points per game in 25.4 minutes per contest. A handful of elite transfers should help round out the roster next winter.

Sean Miller very quietly molded Texas into an NCAA Tournament contender in 2025-26, sneaking in as one of the last teams in the Big Dance but then doing some real damage. Big man Matas Vokietaitis is back, helping to anchor the frontcourt.

A trio of terrific transfers should help bolster the lineup elsewhere: Colorado‘s Isaiah Johnson (16.9 PPG), TCU‘s David Punch (14.1 PPG) and Auburn‘s Elyjah Freeman (9.2 PPG). The Miller era is truly off and running in Austin.

Arizona took a bit of a hit after big man Koa Peat opted to enter the NBA Draft. The Wildcats should be quite good on the perimeter, but more answers are needed on the interior following Peat’s departure.

Derek Dixon transfers in from North Carolina, while Ivan Kharchenkov returns after averaging 10.2 PPG. Big man Montiejus Krivas is back, as well. Can newcomers Caleb Holt and Cameron Holmes make an immediate impact?

Rest of the College Basketball Top 25 And 1