College Basketball Rankings: CBS Sports shakes up Top 25 And 1 with new No. 1 after pivotal Saturday

Conference play is officially underway and the college basketball landscape is heating up. On Sunday, CBS Sports‘ Gary Parrish updated his Top 25 And 1 college basketball rankings.

Parrish had plenty to consider in his rankings. Six teams ranked in the AP Top 25 suffered losses on Saturday. All but one of those losses were against unranked opponents.

In turn, Parrish crowned a new No. 1 in his rankings on Sunday. With so much to cover, let’s dive into the latest Top 25 And 1 rankings.

Arizona secured the top spot in Parrish’s rankings after defeating TCU 86-73 on Saturday. With the win, the Wildcats improved to 16-0 on the season and 3-0 in conference play.

Freshman center Koa Peat was spectacular for the Wildcats. The former five-star prospect tallied 20 points, while hauling in seven rebounds.

Iowa State also remained undefeated, picking up an 83-71 triumph over Oklahoma State on Saturday. In the victory, Iowa State forced the Cowboys to commit 15 turnovers. The Cyclones scored 15 points off Oklahoma State’s turnovers.

Four players scored double figures for Iowa State. However, nobody outshined senior forward Joshua Jefferson, who notched a team-high 19 points, along with five rebounds and five assists.

Vanderbilt has taken college basketball by storm this season. The Commodores are the only remaining undefeated team in the SEC, and added to their résumé on Saturday with an 84-73 win over LSU.

It was far from Vanderbilt’s best showing. The team only connected on 23% of their 3-point attempts. Yet, thanks to their pesky defense, the Commodores ultimately cruised to a convincing victory.

Nebraska overcame a 16-point deficit on Saturday to down Indiana 83-77. The Cornhuskers are ranked No. 10 in the AP Top 25 and could soon reach the highest ranking in school history. Nebraska was ranked No. 8 in the 1965-66 season.

In the win over the Hoosiers, Jamarques Lawrence erupted for 27 points while shooting 5-8 from downtown. As a team, Nebraska shot 41% from beyond the arc.

Nebraska wasn’t the only team that mounted an impressive comeback this past week. With under three minutes remaining in regulation, UConn trailed Providence by 11 points on Wednesday. Nonetheless, the Huskies refused to accept defeat.

The team ultimately forced overtime and escaped with a 103-98 victory. Star guard Silas Demary Jr. stole the show for UConn, notching 23 points, 15 assists and five steals.

Since losing to UConn on Nov. 15, BYU has won 12 games in a row. Most recently, the Cougars defeated rival Utah 89-84 on Saturday. As usual, freshman AJ Dybantsa was impressive, notching 20 points, six rebounds and four assists.

However, he was far from BYU’s only standout. In fact, Richie Saunders led the team with 24 points and a jaw-dropping 14 boards. Moreover, he shot an efficient 9-16 from the floor.

Purdue has something no other team in the country does: Point guard Braden Smith. The All-American stuffed the stat sheet against Penn State on Saturday, racking up 26 points and 14 assists.

With Smith’s help, Purdue ran away with a 93-85 victory. It’s worth noting that Penn State was without leading scorer Kayden Mingo. Nevertheless, the win is a welcomed boost of confidence as the Boilermakers head into the heart of Big Ten play.

Michigan tumbled seven spots in Parrish’s college basketball rankings after suffering a 91-88 loss to Wisconsin on Saturday. It was the Wolverines’ first loss of the season.

Michigan also almost fell to Penn State earlier in the week, only defeating the Nittany Lions by two points. Michigan only recorded 11 assists in its loss to the Badgers. For reference, Wisconsin logged 16.

While many teams’ schedules only grow more difficult once conference play kicks off, Gonzaga’s schedule becomes substantially easier. The Bulldogs proved this point Thursday with a comfortable 89-77 triumph over Santa Clara.

Santa Clara didn’t have any answers for Graham Ike. The Bulldogs’ center dropped 34 points on the Broncos, while shooting 13-17 from the field. Moreover, Ike collected a game-high 11 rebounds.

Duke downed back-to-back ranked opponents this past week, most recently defeating SMU 82-75. Isaiah Evans was instrumental to the Blue Devils’ success.

He tallied a team-high 21 points in the win. Former five-star prospect Cameron Boozer didn’t trail far behind, scoring 18 points as well. Boozer also snagged seven rebounds in the outing.

11. Michigan State

12. Houston

13. Illinois (+2)

14. Texas Tech (+2)

15. North Carolina (+2)

16. Florida (+4)

17. Arkansas (-3)

18. Louisville (+4)

19. Virginia (+4)

20. Alabama (-7)

21. Iowa

22. Kansas (-4)

23. Clemson (+1)

24. Tennessee (-5)

25. SMU

26. St. Louis