College Basketball Rankings: CBS Sports shakes up Way-Too-Early Top 25 and 1 after Miikka Muurinen commitment

The transfer portal is closed, but teams are still making significant changes. In turn, CBS Sports‘ Gary Parrish had no choice but to update his college basketball Top 25 and 1 rankings.

Arkansas made the largest leap in Parrish’s rankings, improving three spots after landing four-star prospect Miikka Muurinen. Razorbacks head coach John Calipari boasts the No. 2 incoming freshman class in the country.

On the other hand, the past week hasn’t been as kind to other teams. With so much movement to break down, let’s crack into Parrish’s updated 2026-27 college basketball rankings.

Despite plenty of movement in Parrish’s rankings, Florida maintained its No. 1 spot. Florida is returning starting forwards Alex Condon and Thomas Haugh, the latter of whom was projected to be a lottery pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Florida is also expected to return All-SEC center Rueben Chinyelu, who entered the NBA Draft while maintaining his collegiate eligibility. Kentucky transfer Denzel Aberdeen is seeking a fifth year of eligibility. He’d form a dangerous backcourt duo with returning starter Boogie Fland.

Duke’s roster is overflowing with talent. The Blue Devils are returning four of their top six scorers from last season. After suffering a stunning loss in the Elite Eight, Duke will have a chip on its shoulder next season.

The Blue Devils have a notable transfer this offseason, former Wisconsin guard John Blackwell. He was the No. 5 overall player in On3’s 2026 Transfer Portal Player Rankings.

Parrish expects Michigan to be in the hunt for another national title next season. Alas, the Wolverines dropped one spot in Parrish’s rankings this week due to star center Morez Johnson Jr. declaring for the NBA Draft.

In response to Johnson’s decision, Michigan reeled in a transfer commitment from former Cincinnati center Moustapha Thiam. The 7-foot-2 standout averaged 12.8 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game last season.

Andrej Stojakovic gave Illinois fans a scare this week when he declared for the 2026 NBA Draft. Nonetheless, analysts believe the star shooting guard will ultimately return next season.

He’ll be far from Illinois’ only key returner. Fighting Illini standouts David Mirkovic, Tomislav Ivisic and Zvonimir Ivisic have also announced they’re running it back under head coach Brad Underwood next season.

UConn is an early favorite to win the national championship next season, but the Huskies’ offseason has been far from perfect. Last week, UConn announced guard Solo Ball will undergo wrist surgery, which will sideline him for the entire 2026-27 season.

With Ball out, UConn will need returning guards Braylon Mullins and Silas Demary to step up their respective games. UConn has added four transfers thus far this offseason. Most recently, the Huskies secured a transfer commitment from former Wofford guard Nils Machowski.

Michigan State has only added one transfer this offseason, but it was a big addition. Former Charlotte center Anton Bonke, who stands at 7-foot-2, committed to the Spartans on April 22. Bonke averaged 10.6 points and 8.3 rebounds per game last season.

Due to excellent roster retention, Michigan State hasn’t needed to add as many portal pieces as other programs this offseason. Most notably, the Spartans are returning All-Big Ten First-Team point guard Jeremy Fears.

As mentioned previously, Arkansas received a commitment from Miikka Muurinen earlier this week. The 6-foot-11 forward played for the Serbian-based club Partizan Belgrade last season.

Muurinen is one of four incoming freshmen, all of whom are at least four-star prospects. Moreover, the Razorbacks are returning two of their top four scorers from last season — Billy Richmond and Meleek Thomas.

Head coach Sean Miller had a stellar debut campaign at Texas. After a solid regular season, the Longhorns took advantage of their NCAA Tournament bid, advancing all the way to the Sweet 16.

Texas is losing star Dailyn Swain to the NBA Draft, but is stocking up on loads of outside talent. With plenty of offseason remaining, Texas has added five transfers, including former TCU forward David Punch.

Arizona entered this offseason with the need to replace a lot of talent. The Wildcats are losing star freshmen Brayden Burries and Koa Peat to the NBA Draft, along with 2026 Big 12 Player of the Year Jaden Bradley.

Yet, Arizona hasn’t allowed the overwhelming challenge to slow its momentum. The Wildcats have already secured transfer commitments from Derek Dixon and JJ Mandaquit. Not to mention, five-star prospect Caleb Holt and four-star recruit Cameron Holmes will be on the roster next season.

Virginia is climbing national rankings after a spectacular campaign under first-year head coach Ryan Odom. Odom led the Cavaliers to a 30-6 record last season, the most wins for a first-year ACC head coach since Bill Guthridge won 34 in the 1997–98 season at North Carolina.

With five of his top 10 scorers returning, Odom will aim to guide Virginia to even greater heights. The Cavaliers’ lone incoming transfer thus far is former UC Irvine guard Jurian Dixon. He averaged 15.9 points per game last season.

11. Gonzaga (-2)

12. Iowa State (-1)

13. Houston

14. USC

15. Louisville

16. St. John’s

17. Tennessee

18. Alabama

19. Purdue

20. Indiana

21. Miami

22. BYU

23. Vanderbilt

24. Nebraska

25. Ohio State

26. UCLA