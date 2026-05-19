College basketball rankings: CBS Sports updates Top 25 and 1 amid multiple NBA Draft decisions, recruitments

Another edition of the top 25 and 1 from CBS Sports is here. This comes after some decisions were made regarding the 2026 NBA Draft. Other programs were able to reel in a few recruitments, adding to the roster ahead of the ’26-27 season.

From a conference standpoint, there remains a good variance throughout the list. The Big Ten and SEC are tied within the top 10 with three apiece. Plenty of other members from those conferences follow.

Without further ado, let’s check out the full thing. CBS Sports starts the top 25 and 1 with a school just around a year removed from its national championship.

Florida looked to be a candidate to cut down the nets in back-to-back seasons. Todd Golden built another monster, only to have a surprise exit early in the second weekend.

The Gators are not going anywhere, though. CBS Sports keeps them as the preseason No. 1 team in the top 25 and 1.

Duke, for the most part, has been led by true freshmen under Jon Scheyer. But he decided to unlock a different level by dipping into the NCAA transfer portal this offseason. None bigger than John Blackwell, who is the No. 2 overall player to enter this cycle.

Do not count out the group of youngsters, though. Duke is set to sign five total players — four of whom are ranked inside the top 30 per the Rivals Industry Rankings.

There were no days off for Michigan despite cutting down the nets. Dusty May and his staff immediately got to work on building another roster worthy of winning it all.

To no surprise, most of the work has been done through the transfer portal. Michigan awaits some NBA Draft decisions, possibly making the ceiling even higher.

Illinois has seemingly unlocked something with Brad Underwood. Making the Final Four was a massive accomplishment for the program. Nobody is looking to slow down the momentum either.

The name of the game for the Fighting Illini was retention. A lot of familiar faces will be back in the lineup, making them No. 4 for CBS Sports.

Finding a more consistent program than UConn over the past few years would be difficult. UConn seemingly almost won a championship by accident before losing on that Monday night in Indianapolis.

Something was just off with the Huskies last season. Dan Hurley is not making the same mistake again. UConn projects to be a top-five team in college basketball.

Michigan State continues to stick to its guns when it comes to roster building. Not much movement is going to come out of the transfer portal for them. Instead, it’s about developing through the high school ranks.

Some top names return to East Lansing, along with another great freshman class. CBS Sports is confident the Spartans will be able to put it all together.

Sean Miller is looking to build a real contender in his second season. Texas received tough news with Daylin Swain opting to remain in the NBA Draft. But the Longhorns still have plenty of talent on the roster.

Getting into the NCAA Tournament felt like a victory last year. Making the Elite Eight was just the cherry on top. Now, expectations are going to be there on the 40 Acres.

Not too long ago, Arkansas was the top SEC team in the top 25 and 1. Their old Southwest Conference rivals jumped above them. However, the Razorbacks continue to be viewed as a high-end team.

John Calipari will run back a similar formula, one we have seen for years now. Arkansas is quickly becoming a destination for stud freshmen guards.

After finally getting to the Final Four, Arizona wants to go a couple of steps forward. Thankfully for them, Tommy Lloyd has put them in a great position to return to college basketball’s most prestigious weekend.

One key decision remains for Arizona, which might vault them even higher. Returning to school remains an option for star forward Koa Peat. Getting him back in Tucson would surely see Arizona rise in the next edition.

Gonzaga is entering a new era, leaving the WCC for the Pac-12. The day-to-day competition will be a little tougher for them. But Gonzaga still looks to be the top dog at the moment.

At one point, making the Sweet Sixteen was a given for the Bulldogs. Getting back into the second weekend might be the main goal out West.

CBS Sports top 25 and 1: No. 11-26

11. Virginia Cavaliers

12. Iowa State Cyclones

13. Houston Cougars

14. Louisville Cardinals

15. Tennessee Volunteers

16. St. John’s Red Storm

17. USC Trojans

18. Alabama Crimson Tide

19. Purdue Boilermakers

20. Miami Hurricanes

21. Indiana Hoosiers

22. BYU Cougars

23. North Carolina Tar Heels

24. Vanderbilt Commodores

25. Kansas Jayhawks

26. Nebraska Cornhuskers