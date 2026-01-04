College Basketball Rankings: Chaotic Saturday shakes up CBS Sports Top 25 and 1

Another exciting weekend surrounding college basketball has come and gone, including the start of conference play for some. In response, CBS Sports has overhauled its Top 25 and 1 rankings accordingly.

Some of the most notable outcomes of Saturday’s slate includes UCF upsetting No. 17 Kansas at home, No. 12 North Carolina lost 97-83 to SMU on the road, No. 18 Arkansas won its season opener vs. No. 19 Tennessee on the road and Missouri upset No. 22 Florida at home as well.

Notably, the top 10 did not change while No. 11-26 underwent a massive shakeup including some blue bloods taking a major dip. Here’s how CBS Sports ranked their Top 25 and 1 following Saturday’s action.

Michigan’s 13-0 start to the 2025-26 season has seen the Wolverines earn some of the most impressive victories of the entire season. This includes a 30-point win over Auburn and a 40-point win over Gonzaga on back to back days during Thanksgiving week.

Their dominance continued into the new year, defeating a ranked USC team 96-66 in Ann Arbor. Until they’re defeated, don’t expect the Wolverines to relinquish the top spot anytime soon.

Arizona had been the No. 1 team in the country for most of December, but still remain undefeated (12-0) on the year despite being ranked second by CBS Sports. They most recently defeated Utah 97-78 on the road during their Big 12 opener.

The Wildcats are led by freshman sensation Koa Peat, who is averaging 14.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists for far on the year. Arizona currently has six players who average double-digit scoring figures.

Iowa State, alongside Arizona, have emerged as the teams to beat so far in the Big 12 Conference. In a conference that features four teams currently in the top 10, the Cyclones are one of two that remain undefeated so far this season.

The Cyclones are coming off an 80-59 win over West Virginia at home on Friday. They will hope to follow that up with a win during their first true road game of conference play vs. Baylor on Wednesday.

UConn wasn’t able to three-peat as NCAA Champions in 2025, but the Huskies are looking like early season title contenders this year. Currently 13-1 with a 3-0 start to Big East play, the Huskies are once again the top team in the Big 12.

With three players averaging 14 points or more for Dan Hurley, the Huskies are hard to beat when they score at that volume. UConn will ring in the new year with a matchup vs. Marquette on Sunday.

BYU is off to a 12-1 start to the season, and continue to succeed under second-year head coach Kevin Young. Their only loss this season was to UConn 86-84 in Boston.

The Cougars most recently opened Big 12 play with a 10-point win over Kansas State. Star forward AJ Dybansta scored 24 points and eight rebounds during the 83-73 win.

The preseason No. 1 team in the country, Purdue’s lone setback of non-conference play came to the Big 12’s Iowa State 81-58 inside Mackey Arena. Otherwise, the Boilermakers have largely been dominant this season.

They’re off to a fast 3-0 start to conference play, and have a handful of ranked teams on their schedule before the end of January. This includes top 25 matchups vs. Iowa (Jan. 14), USC (Jan. 17) and Illinois (Jan. 24).

Gonzaga is off to a 15-1 start to the season. However, they narrowly avoided facing upset early in West Coast Conference play beating San Diego 99-93.

Saint Mary’s is off to a strong start to the year, but Gonzaga should be favored is just about every game they play until March. There’s a legitimate shot the Bulldogs are looking at a one or two loss season heading into the NCAA Tournament if they continue to play at this level.

Duke’s undefeated start to the season came to an end vs. Texas Tech shortly before Christmas. However, they’re off to a 2-0 start to ACC play after earning wins over Georgia Tech and Florida State.

Both wins came by single digits, which isn’t indicative of the dominance the Blue Devils had during non-conference play. They’ll take on a ranked Louisville team on Tuesday to try and improve to 14-1 on the year.

Fred Hoiberg’s squad is off to a 14-0 start to the season, including a 3-0 start to Big Ten play. Their current win total eclipses what Nebraska experienced during Hoiberg’s first three years at the helm.

In his seventh year with the Cornhuskers, Hoiberg has led Nebraska to winning seasons in each of the past two seasons. Nebraska made the NCAA Tournament for the first time under Hoiberg in 2024 as a No. 8-seed, but missed out of the Big Dance despite a 21-14 record.

Michigan State is coming off its second loss of the season on Friday, falling to Nebraska in a low-scoring 58-56 win. They get a chance to redeem themselves against a ranked opponent when they take the floor at home vs. USC on Monday.

The Spartans have impressive wins over Kentucky and North Carolina, with their only loss in non-conference play coming against Duke 66-60. After Monday, the Spartans won’t face another ranked team until Jan. 30 vs. Michigan.

CBS Sports Top 25 & 1 11-26

11. Houston Cougars (+2)

12. Vanderbilt Commodores (+2)

13. Alabama Crimson Tide (+2)

14. Arkansas Razorbacks (+2)

15. Illinois Fighting Illini (+2)

16. Texas Tech Red Raiders (+2)

17. Iowa Hawkeyes (+4)

18. Villanova Wildcats (NR)

19. UCF Knights (NR)

20. SMU Mustangs (NR)

21. North Carolina (-10)

22. Kansas Jayhawks (-10)

23. Tennessee Volunteers (-4)

24. Louisville Cardinals (-2)

25. Kentucky Wildcats (-5)

26. Georgia Bulldogs (NR)