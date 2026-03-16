College Basketball Rankings: Coaches Poll Top 25 sees shake up as March Madness brackets are set

The USA TODAY Sports Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll Top 25 has been updated following conference tournament weekend and Selection Sunday, with the field for the NCAA Tournament now officially set. The latest rankings provide a snapshot of the national landscape as teams shift their focus fully to March Madness and the pursuit of a national title.

Conference tournaments across the country delivered dramatic finishes, clinching automatic bids along with résumé-defining performances that helped shape the final bracket. Several teams strengthened their standing with runs, while others made late pushes that influenced both the poll and NCAA Tournament seeding.

Now, the spotlight turns to the NCAA Tournament, where 68 teams will compete for a national championship. With the bracket finalized and March Madness underway, here’s how the rankings look in the latest edition of the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll.

Duke enters the NCAA Tournament with plenty of momentum after winning the ACC Tournament, defeating Virginia in the championship game. The Blue Devils have been one of the most dominant teams in the country all season, compiling a 32–2 record.

Freshman star Cameron Boozer has led the way, averaging 22.5 points, 10.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. As the No. 1 seed in the East Region, Duke will open March Madness against Siena on Thursday.

© Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Arizona captured the Big 12 Tournament title last week with an impressive win over Houston in the championship game. The Wildcats have surged to a 32–2 record behind the strong play of freshman guard Brayden Burries.

Burries leads the team with 15.9 points per game while adding 4.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists. Arizona will look to continue its dominant run when it faces Long Island in the first round of the West Region.

Michigan enters the NCAA Tournament after falling to Purdue in the Big Ten Tournament championship game. Despite the loss, the Wolverines have put together an outstanding season, posting a 31–3 record.

Senior forward Yaxel Lendeborg has been a key contributor, averaging 14.6 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. Michigan secured a No. 1 seed in the Midwest Region and will begin its tournament run later this week.

Florida’s SEC Tournament run ended in the semifinals with a loss to Vanderbilt. The Gators still earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament after compiling a 26–7 record this season.

Junior forward Thomas Haugh has led the team with 17.1 points and 6.2 rebounds per game. Florida now shifts its focus to the opening round of the South Region this week.

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Houston finished as runner-up in the Big 12 Tournament after losing to Arizona in the championship game. The Cougars have built a strong résumé this season with a 28–6 record.

Freshman guard Kingston Flemings has been a standout, averaging 16.4 points and 5.3 assists per contest. Houston will begin its NCAA Tournament run Thursday against Idaho as a No. 2 seed.

Iowa State’s Big 12 Tournament run ended in the semifinals with a loss to eventual champion Arizona. The Cyclones still carry strong momentum into March after compiling a 27–7 record this season.

Junior forward Milan Momcilovic has paced the offense with 17.1 points per game. Iowa State earned a No. 2 seed and will open NCAA Tournament play Friday against Tennessee State.

UConn came up just short of another Big East Tournament title, falling to St. John’s in the championship game. Even with the loss, the Huskies remain one of the nation’s most dangerous teams with a 29–4 record.

Junior guard Solo Ball leads the team with 13.5 points per game while contributing across the stat sheet. UConn begins its NCAA Tournament journey Friday with a matchup against Furman.

© Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Virginia advanced to the ACC Tournament championship game before falling to Duke in the final. The Cavaliers enter March Madness with a strong 29–5 record.

Freshman forward Thijs De Ridder has emerged as Virginia’s top scorer, averaging 15.5 points and 6.2 rebounds per game. The Cavaliers will open NCAA Tournament play Friday against Wright State as a No. 3 seed.

St. John’s surged to the Big East Tournament title with a statement win over UConn in the championship game. The Red Storm enter the NCAA Tournament with a 28–6 record and plenty of confidence after their conference run.

Senior forward Zuby Ejiofor has been the team’s most consistent performer, averaging 16.3 points and 7.1 rebounds per game. St. John’s will begin its tournament run Friday against Northern Iowa in the East Region.

Gonzaga continued its postseason success by winning the West Coast Conference Tournament with a victory over Santa Clara. The Bulldogs now sit at 30–3 overall entering the NCAA Tournament.

Senior forward Graham Ike has been the team’s offensive leader, averaging 19.7 points and 8.2 rebounds per game. Gonzaga will face Kennesaw State in the first round of the West Region.

11. Michigan State (-3)

12. Illinois (-3)

13. Purdue (+5)

14. Nebraska (-4)

15. Arkansas (+2)

16. Vanderbilt (+6)

17. Kansas (-1)

18. Alabama (-3)

19. Texas Tech (-5)

20. Wisconsin (+3)

21. North Carolina (-2)

22. Saint Mary’s (-1)

23. Miami (+2)

24. Louisville

25. Tennessee (NR)

Dropped Out: No. 20 Miami (OH)

Others Receiving Votes: Miami (OH) 36; UCLA 31; Utah State 23; BYU 14; Villanova 11; Saint Louis 7; VCU 5; South Florida 1; Santa Clara 1; Ohio State 1; Akron 1