College Basketball Rankings: Coaches Poll Top 25 updated after regular season finale

The USA TODAY Sports Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll Top 25 has been updated following the final week of the college basketball regular season. This week’s update offers a fresh snapshot of the national landscape as teams turn their focus to March.

With conference tournaments tipping off across the country this week, the latest rankings reflect a pivotal stretch that featured statement wins and résumé-defining results. Several teams made final pushes, creating movement throughout the poll as programs jockey for position ahead of the postseason.

Now, attention shifts to conference tournament play, where automatic bids to the NCAA Tournament will be decided and bubble teams will make their final cases. Selection Sunday is set for this coming Sunday, meaning every game carries massive implications. With March Madness just days away, here’s how the rankings look in the latest edition of the Coaches Poll.

Duke closed the regular season in dominant fashion, defeating NC State and rival North Carolina to finish 29-2. The Blue Devils now enter the ACC Tournament as the No. 1 seed and will begin play in Thursday’s quarterfinals.

Freshman star Cameron Boozer continues to lead the way, averaging 22.7 points, 10.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. With momentum on their side, Duke will look to carry its regular-season success into postseason play.

Arizona secured another strong week with wins over Iowa State and Colorado to finish the regular season at 29-2. The Wildcats earned the No. 1 seed in the Big 12 Tournament and will begin play in Thursday’s quarterfinals.

Freshman guard Brayden Burries has been a steady force all season, averaging 16.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. Arizona now turns its focus to postseason play with conference and national title aspirations.

Michigan finished the regular season on a high note with wins over Iowa and rival Michigan State. The Wolverines enter the Big Ten Tournament as the No. 1 seed and will play in Friday’s quarterfinals.

Senior forward Yaxel Lendeborg leads the balanced attack with 14.7 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. At 29-2, Michigan enters the postseason as one of the nation’s most consistent teams.

Florida wrapped up the regular season with wins over Mississippi State and Kentucky. The Gators earned the No. 1 seed in the SEC Tournament and will begin play in Friday’s quarterfinal round.

Junior forward Thomas Haugh leads the team with 17.2 points and 6.1 rebounds per game. Florida enters the postseason hoping to secure a strong NCAA Tournament seed.

Houston closed the regular season with wins over Baylor and Oklahoma State. The Cougars enter the Big 12 Tournament as the No. 2 seed and will begin play in Thursday’s quarterfinals.

Freshman guard Kingston Flemings has emerged as the team’s top playmaker, averaging 16.5 points and 5.4 assists per game. Houston’s defense and disciplined style once again make it a dangerous postseason contender.

UConn dropped its regular-season finale to Marquette but still enters postseason play with a strong 27-4 record. The Huskies secured the No. 2 seed in the Big East Tournament and will begin in Thursday’s quarterfinal round.

Junior guard Solo Ball leads the offense with 13.9 points per game. UConn will aim to regroup quickly as it pursues another deep postseason run.

Iowa State split its final regular-season week, falling to Arizona before bouncing back with a win over Arizona State. The Cyclones enter the Big 12 Tournament as the No. 5 seed and will begin play in the second round.

Junior forward Milan Momcilovic has been the team’s leading scorer, averaging 17.0 points per game. With a 25-6 record, Iowa State will look to build momentum heading into March Madness.

Michigan State defeated Rutgers before falling to rival Michigan to close the regular season. The Spartans enter the Big Ten Tournament as the No. 3 seed and will begin play in Friday’s quarterfinals.

Sophomore guard Jeremy Fears Jr. continues to orchestrate the offense with 15.5 points and 9.1 assists per game. Michigan State will look to regain momentum as postseason play begins.

Illinois finished the regular season strong with wins over Oregon and Maryland. The Illini secured the No. 4 seed in the Big Ten Tournament and will open postseason play in Friday’s quarterfinal round.

Freshman guard Keaton Wagner leads the offense with 17.9 points and 4.3 assists per game. Illinois will now look to carry that momentum into conference tournament play.

Nebraska split its final week of the regular season, falling to UCLA before bouncing back with a win over Iowa. The Cornhuskers finished 26-5 and secured the No. 2 seed in the Big Ten Tournament.

Nebraska will open postseason play in Friday’s quarterfinal round. Junior forward Pryce Sandfort leads the team with 17.9 points per game.

11. Virginia (+2)

12. Gonzaga

13. St. John’s (+4)

14. Texas Tech (-4)

15. Alabama (+1)

16. Kansas (-1)

17. Arkansas (+2)

18. Purdue (-4)

19. North Carolina (-1)

20. Miami (OH)

21. Saint Mary’s

22. Vanderbilt

23. Wisconsin (NR)

24. Louisville (NR)

25. Miami (-2)

Dropped Out: No. 24 Saint Louis; No. 25 Tennessee

Others Receiving Votes: Villanova 27; Tennessee 22; Saint Louis 9; UCLA 6; Georgia 6; Utah State 3; Ohio State 2; BYU 2