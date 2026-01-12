College Basketball Rankings: Coaches Poll Top 25 updated after Week 10

The USA TODAY Sports Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll Top 25 has been refreshed following the tenth week of the season. The latest update reflects a landscape filled with statement wins and mounting pressure as conference play intensifies.

Several contenders continued to separate themselves last week, while others were forced to respond after their first real tests of the season. With road challenges and ranked matchups ahead, the race for positioning at the top of the poll is only getting tighter.

Alas, the Coaches Poll Top 25 is certain to see plenty of fluctuations throughout the remainder of the regular season. For now, here’s how things stack up after Week 10. This week’s updated rankings are below.

Arizona remained unbeaten with wins over Kansas State and TCU, showing versatility both at home and on the road. The Wildcats continue to overwhelm opponents with pace, depth and defensive pressure.

Freshman forward Koa Peat has been a steady presence, contributing across the stat sheet. Arizona looks to keep rolling with games against Arizona State and UCF.

Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Iowa State remained perfect with wins over Baylor and Oklahoma State, pushing its record to 16-0. The Cyclones continue to pair elite defensive pressure with efficient scoring.

Senior forward Joshua Jefferson has emerged as a do-it-all leader. A tough road swing awaits with games at Kansas and Cincinnati.

Michigan split last week with a win at Penn State before suffering its first loss of the season at home against Wisconsin. The Wolverines still sit at 14-1, but defensive consistency will be a focus moving forward.

Senior forward Yaxel Lendeborg continues to provide balance on both ends of the floor. A challenging road-heavy week awaits with trips to Washington and Oregon.

UConn stayed sharp with wins over Providence and DePaul, improving to 16-1 overall. The Huskies continue to defend at a high level while playing with poise in late-game situations.

Junior guard Solo Ball leads the offense with steady scoring and shot creation. UConn embarks on a road-heavy week against Seton Hall and Georgetown.

Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Purdue continued its dominant run with wins over Washington and Penn State, improving to 15-1 on the season. The Boilermakers remain one of the most efficient offensive teams in the country while controlling tempo defensively.

Senior guard Braden Smith is the engine, averaging 9.8 assists per game while directing traffic. Purdue faces a tricky week with Iowa at home before a road test at USC.

Duke handled business last week with road and home wins over Louisville and SMU. The Blue Devils have been increasingly comfortable winning in different environments.

Freshman star Cameron Boozer remains one of the nation’s most productive players, averaging nearly 23 points per game. Duke hits the road again this week with matchups at Cal and Stanford.

Houston delivered a statement week with wins over Texas Tech and Baylor, reinforcing its status as a national contender. The Cougars’ physical defense and disciplined execution remain their calling cards.

Senior guard Emanuel Sharp continues to pace the offense with efficient scoring. Houston returns home this week to face West Virginia and Arizona State.

Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Vanderbilt made a major statement by knocking off Alabama and LSU, remaining unbeaten at 16-0. The Commodores continue to prove they belong among the nation’s elite.

Sophomore guard Tyler Tanner has been outstanding as both a scorer and facilitator. Vanderbilt faces another big test with a road trip to Texas before hosting Florida.

Gonzaga picked up another win against Santa Clara and now sits at 17-1. The Bulldogs remain efficient offensively and difficult to slow down in transition.

Junior forward Braden Huff leads the way with consistent scoring. Gonzaga heads out on the road to face Washington State and Seattle U.

Nebraska stayed perfect with road wins over Ohio State and Indiana, moving to 16-0 on the season. The Cornhuskers have shown toughness away from home and composure late in games.

Senior forward Rienk Mast anchors the offense with consistent production. Nebraska returns home to face Oregon before traveling to Northwestern.

11. BYU (-2)

12. Michigan State (+1)

13. Illinois (+3)

14. Texas Tech

15. North Carolina (+2)

16. Virginia (+7)

17. Arkansas (-2)

18. Alabama (-6)

19. Louisville (-1)

20. Florida (NR)

21. Clemson (NR)

22. Georgia (-2)

23. Iowa (-4)

24. Utah State (NR)

25. Kansas (-4)

Dropped Out: No. 22 Tennessee; No. 24 Villanova; No. 25 SMU

Others Receiving Votes: Tennessee 45; Saint Louis 39; Villanova 34; Saint Mary’s 34; Seton Hall 29; St. John’s 21; SMU 15; Miami (FL) 14; Texas A&M 13; Miami (OH) 8; UCF 6; Wisconsin 5; Ohio State 3; USC 1; Indiana 1