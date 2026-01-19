College Basketball Rankings: Coaches Poll Top 25 updated after Week 11

The USA TODAY Sports Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll Top 25 has been refreshed following the eleventh week of the season. The latest update reflects a landscape filled with impressive wins and ascending pressure as conference play intensifies.

Several contenders continued to separate themselves this past week. Meanwhile, others were forced to respond after brutal tests. With road challenges and ranked matchups continuing, the race for positioning at the top of the poll is only getting closer.

All told, the Coaches Poll Top 25 is certain to see plenty of fluctuations throughout the remainder of the regular season. For now, here’s how things stack up after Week 11. This week’s updated rankings are below.

Arizona remained perfect last week with wins over Arizona State and UCF, continuing to separate itself as one of the nation’s most consistent teams. The Wildcats have shown balance on both ends of the floor and continue to pass every test put in front of them.

Freshman forward Koa Peat has been a steady presence, leading the team in scoring while impacting the game in multiple ways. Arizona will look to keep its unbeaten run intact with matchups against Cincinnati and West Virginia this week.

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Michigan picked up two quality wins last week against Washington and Oregon, reinforcing its standing near the top of the rankings. The Wolverines have been difficult to score against and continue to execute late in games.

Senior forward Yaxel Lendeborg has provided consistent scoring and rebounding in the frontcourt. Michigan will be tested this week with games against Indiana and Ohio State.

UConn picked up two road wins last week, defeating Seton Hall and Georgetown to remain among the nation’s elite. The Huskies have thrived away from home, showcasing toughness and execution in hostile environments.

Junior guard Solo Ball has been a reliable scoring option while keeping the offense flowing. UConn will look to stay sharp with Villanova coming to town this weekend.

Purdue continued its strong season with a home win over Iowa and a road victory against USC. The Boilermakers have been efficient offensively and disciplined defensively, showing the traits of a deep tournament run team.

Senior guard Braden Smith has orchestrated the offense at an elite level, leading the nation’s best passing attacks. Purdue faces a challenging week with UCLA and Illinois on deck.

Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Duke impressed on the road with wins at Cal and Stanford, showing maturity beyond its years. The Blue Devils have found a strong rhythm offensively while maintaining their defensive identity.

Freshman standout Cameron Boozer continues to dominate, producing at an All-American level. Duke will return home this week to host Wake Forest.

Houston defended home court with wins over West Virginia and Arizona State, continuing its physical brand of basketball. The Cougars have been relentless defensively and efficient when it matters most.

Senior guard Emanuel Sharp has provided timely scoring and leadership in the backcourt. Houston will host Texas Tech in a key conference matchup this week.

Nebraska remained unbeaten with wins over Oregon and Northwestern, continuing a historic start to the season. The Cornhuskers have shown composure and balance in close games and on the road.

Junior forward Pryce Sandfort has been a consistent scoring option and matchup problem. Nebraska will look to keep rolling against Washington and Minnesota.

James Snook-Imagn Images

Gonzaga stayed hot with road wins over Washington State and Seattle U, improving to 19–1 on the season. The Bulldogs have been dominant inside and efficient in transition.

Senior forward Graham Ike continues to be the focal point, producing consistently in the paint. Gonzaga will look to maintain momentum as it continues conference play.

Iowa State endured a difficult week on the road, dropping games at Kansas and Cincinnati. Despite the setbacks, the Cyclones remain well-positioned in the Big 12 thanks to their physicality and experience.

Senior forward Joshua Jefferson continues to anchor the team with his all-around production. Iowa State will aim to bounce back at home against UCF before hosting Oklahoma State.

Michigan State picked up two solid wins last week against Indiana and Washington. The Spartans have leaned on their defense and rebounding to control games.

Senior forward Jaxon Kohler has been a force on the glass while providing steady scoring. Michigan State faces another tough week with matchups against Oregon and Maryland.

11. Illinois (+2)

12. Texas Tech (+2)

13. BYU (-2)

14. Vanderbilt (-6)

15. Virginia (+1)

16. Florida (+4)

17. Alabama (+1)

18. Clemson (+3)

19. Kansas (+6)

20. Arkansas (-3)

21. Louisville (-2)

22. Georgia

23. Saint Louis (NR)

24. North Carolina (-9)

25. St. John’s (NR)

Dropped Out: No. 23 Iowa; No. 24 Utah State

Others Receiving Votes: Iowa 52; Wisconsin 20; Miami (OH) 19; Utah State 14; Villanova 10; Tennessee 10; Saint Mary’s 9; Miami (FL) 8; Texas A&M 5; Kentucky 5; SMU 4; Seton Hall 2; UCF 1; George Mason 1