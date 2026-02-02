College Basketball Rankings: Coaches Poll Top 25 updated after Week 13

The USA TODAY Sports Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll Top 25 has been refreshed following the thirteenth week of the season. The latest update features a new landscape filled with surprising victories and ascending teams as conference continues.

As it stands, several contenders continued to separate themselves. On the other hand, other programs were asked to respond after brutal tests. Some rose to the occasion, some did not — butt the road challenges and ranked matchups continue.

All told, the Coaches Poll Top 25 is certain to see plenty of fluctuations over the remainder of the regular season. For now, here’s how things stack up after Week 13. This week’s updated rankings are below.

Arizona remained perfect with back-to-back road wins over BYU and Arizona State, improving to 22-0 on the season. The Wildcats continue to show elite composure away from home, winning in hostile environments with balance and pace.

Freshman guard Brayden Burries has emerged as a steady catalyst, averaging 15.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. Arizona will look to keep its unbeaten run alive Saturday against Oklahoma State.

© Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Michigan picked up two massive wins, knocking off Nebraska at home before winning on the road at Michigan State to improve to 20-1. The Wolverines have consistently found ways to close games late, regardless of venue.

Senior forward Yaxel Lendeborg anchors the frontcourt with 14.7 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game. Michigan returns home Thursday before a road trip to Ohio State.

UConn remained dominant with wins over Providence and Creighton, improving to 21-1. The Huskies continue to defend at a high level while finding timely offense from multiple sources.

Junior guard Solo Ball has been a reliable presence, averaging 14.6 points per game. A road test at St. John’s follows a home matchup against Xavier.

Duke cruised through the week with wins over Louisville and Virginia Tech, pushing its record to 20-1. The Blue Devils continue to be powered by freshman star Cameron Boozer, who is averaging 23.5 points and 9.8 rebounds per game.

Duke’s blend of youth and efficiency has made it one of the nation’s most dangerous teams. A road trip to North Carolina looms after a midweek tune-up against Boston College.

Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images

Gonzaga picked up a statement win over Saint Mary’s to improve to 22-1 on the season. The Bulldogs continue to look polished and balanced on both ends of the floor.

Senior forward Graham Ike has been a consistent interior force, averaging 18.7 points and 8.5 rebounds per game. Gonzaga heads on the road to face Portland midweek.

Illinois added two quality wins over Washington and Nebraska to push its record to 19-3. The Illini have found a strong balance between scoring and defensive pressure.

Freshman guard Keaton Wagler continues to shine, averaging 17.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. Illinois faces a tough stretch with Northwestern and Michigan State on deck.

Iowa State handled business last week with wins over Colorado and Kansas State to move to 20-2 overall. The Cyclones have leaned heavily on junior forward Milan Momcilovic, who is averaging 18.6 points per game, stretching defenses with his scoring ability.

Iowa State continues to thrive offensively while maintaining physicality on the defensive end. A home matchup with Baylor headlines another key Big 12 test.

Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Houston bounced back strong with wins over TCU and Cincinnati to move to 19-2. The Cougars remain relentless defensively and efficient offensively, especially in close games.

Freshman guard Kingston Flemings continues to impress, averaging 17.0 points and 5.4 assists per game. Houston faces a busy week with UCF at home and BYU on the road.

Nebraska suffered its first loss of the season at Michigan, and then they suffered another against Illinois to sit at 20-2. The Cornhuskers still remain one of the nation’s most physical and disciplined teams.

Junior forward Pryce Sandfort leads the way with 17.4 points per game. Nebraska travels to Rutgers on Saturday looking to regain momentum.

Michigan State split last week, beating Rutgers before falling at home to Michigan, moving to 19-3 overall. The Spartans continue to rely on guard play and defensive toughness.

Sophomore Jeremy Fears Jr. has been outstanding as a distributor, averaging 8.8 assists per game to go along with 14.9 points. They’re on the road at Minnesota and home against Illinois, games that will test their consistency.

11. Kansas (+3)

12. Purdue

13. Texas Tech (-2)

14. BYU (-1)

15. Vanderbilt

16. Florida (+5)

17. Virginia

18. North Carolina

19. Clemson

20. Saint Louis (+2)

21. Arkansas (-5)

22. Saint John’s (+2)

23. Louisville (-3)

24. Miami (OH)

25. Texas A&M (NR)

Dropped Out: No. 23 Alabama; No. 25 Iowa

Others Receiving Votes: Iowa 52; Tennessee 50; UCF 15; Alabama 15; Villanova 13; Kentucky 9; North Carolina State 4; Utah State 2; Georgia 2; Saint Mary’s 1