College Basketball Rankings: Coaches Poll Top 25 updated after Week 14

The USA TODAY Sports Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll Top 25 has been refreshed following the fourteenth week of the season. This week’s update features a new look at where each team in the sport currently stands.

As conference play rolls along, rivalry showdowns have taken the spotlight, giving us memorable moments throughout the nation. It’s all contributed to the ever-changing Top 25 in the Coaches Poll.

Moving forward these next few weeks, Coaches Poll Top 25 is certain to see plenty of fluctuations over the rest of the regular season. For now, here’s how things stack up after Week 14. This week’s updated rankings are below.

Arizona remains the nation’s last unbeaten team at 23-0 after handling Oklahoma State over the weekend. The Wildcats continue to win with depth and poise despite heavy expectations every night.

Freshman guard Brayden Burries has emerged as a steady engine, averaging 15.3 points while contributing across the stat sheet. A massive week awaits with Kansas on Monday followed by Texas Tech on Saturday.

(Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Michigan went 2-0 last week with wins over Penn State and Ohio State, moving to 22-1 on the season. The Wolverines have been dominant on both ends, blending experience with consistent execution.

Senior forward Yaxel Lendeborg anchors the frontcourt, averaging 14.3 points and 7.5 rebounds. Michigan will look to stay rolling against Northwestern and UCLA this week.

Houston continued its strong stretch with wins over UCF and BYU to reach 21-2. The Cougars’ defensive pressure and guard play remain elite night after night.

Freshman guard Kingston Flemings has been a breakout star, averaging 17.1 points and 5.4 assists. Houston faces Utah and Kansas State in another important week.

Iowa State improved to 21-2 after knocking off Baylor at home, reinforcing its reputation as one of the toughest outs in the country. The Cyclones’ physicality and efficiency continue to separate them in Big 12 play.

Junior forward Milan Momcilovic leads the way at 18.7 points per game and remains a matchup problem offensively. A challenging week looms with TCU on Tuesday and Kansas on Saturday.

(David Butler II-Imagn Images)

UConn went 1-1 last week, defeating Xavier before dropping a road game at St. John’s. The Huskies are still firmly in the national title conversation at 22-2.

Junior guard Solo Ball has been a steady presence, averaging 14.0 points while spacing the floor. UConn gets a chance to reset against Butler and Georgetown.

Duke split its week, beating Boston College before falling to North Carolina on the road. The Blue Devils are still 21-2 and remain one of the most talented teams in the country.

Freshman star Cameron Boozer continues to shine, posting 23.3 points and 10.0 rebounds per game. Duke will try to rebound with home games against Pittsburgh and Clemson.

Illinois went 1-1 last week with a win over Northwestern and a loss to Michigan State. The Illini are 20-4 and continue to lean on youth and pace.

Freshman guard Keaton Wagler has been outstanding, averaging 17.8 points and 4.2 assists. Illinois faces Wisconsin and Indiana this week.

Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Nebraska earned an impressive road win at Rutgers to improve to 21-2. The Cornhuskers have quietly put together one of the most consistent seasons in the country.

Junior forward Pryce Sandfort leads the team at 17.1 points per game. A major test comes Tuesday against Purdue before hosting Northwestern.

Kansas went 2-0 last week with wins over Texas Tech and Utah to move to 18-5. The Jayhawks are rounding into form as conference play intensifies.

Senior guard Tre White provides consistency, averaging 14.6 points and 7.1 rebounds. A massive week awaits with Arizona on Monday and Iowa State on Saturday.

Michigan State split its week, losing at Minnesota before beating Illinois at home. The Spartans sit at 20-4 and remain battle-tested entering the stretch run.

Sophomore guard Jeremy Fears Jr. is the engine, averaging 15.1 points and an eye-popping 9.1 assists. Michigan State travels to Wisconsin on Friday.

11. Gonzaga (-6)

12. Purdue

13. North Carolina (+5)

14. Florida (+2)

15. Virginia (+2)

16. Texas Tech (-3)

17. Saint John’s (+5)

18. Clemson (+1)

19. Saint Louis (+1)

20. Vanderbilt (-5)

21. Arkansas

22. BYU (-8)

23. Louisville

24. Miami (OH)

25. Iowa (NR)

Dropped Out: No. 25 Texas A&M

Others Receiving Votes: Kentucky 30; Alabama 24; Villanova 13; North Carolina State 13; Tennessee 10; Utah State 8; Texas A&M 7; Georgia 3; Santa Clara 1