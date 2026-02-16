College Basketball Rankings: Coaches Poll Top 25 updated after Week 15

The USA TODAY Sports Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll Top 25 has been refreshed following the fifteenth week of the season. This week’s update offers an updated snapshot of where teams stand as the college basketball calendar pushes deeper into conference play.

With league races tightening and key matchups continuing to shape the national picture, Week 15 delivered no shortage of impactful results across the country. From statement wins to surprising setbacks, the latest slate of games once again fueled movement throughout the Coaches Poll.

As the regular season heads toward its final stretch, the Top 25 figures to remain fluid, with every game carrying increased weight in both conference standings and national perception. For now, here’s how the rankings look after Week 15. The updated Coaches Poll is listed below.

Michigan continues to look like one of the nation’s most complete teams after handling Penn State and Ohio State. Yaxel Lendeborg’s versatility (14.4 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists) anchors a balanced lineup that rarely beats itself.

A massive week looms with Purdue and Duke on deck. If the Wolverines pass that test, their No. 1 résumé strengthens considerably.

Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Houston’s defense fueled wins over Utah and Kansas State as Kingston Flemings added 16.4 points and 5.3 assists per game. The Cougars now enter a brutal week against Iowa State and Arizona.

Surviving both would solidify Houston atop the conference hierarchy. Expect physical battles for the Cougars.

The Blue Devils stayed steady with wins over Pittsburgh and Clemson, powered again by Cameron Boozer’s 22.8 points and 9.9 rebounds per game. Duke’s offense remains difficult to guard when Boozer dictates tempo inside and out.

Syracuse provides a tune-up before a marquee showdown with Michigan. That matchup could shape the national seeding picture.

Arizona hit their first real turbulence of the season with back-to-back losses to Kansas and Texas Tech, showing how thin the margin becomes in February. Freshman guard Brayden Burries continues to pace the offense with 15.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game, but the Wildcats need more secondary scoring.

The upcoming stretch against BYU and Houston offers an immediate chance to stabilize their standing. If Arizona responds, the skid could quickly be forgotten, but another stumble could tighten the conference race.

David Butler II-Imagn Images

UConn handled business against Butler and Georgetown, continuing its quiet climb toward the top tier. Solo Ball leads a disciplined offense averaging 14.7 points per game while the defense controls pace.

Creighton and Villanova now present a defining conference stretch. A sweep would cement the Huskies as a title contender.

The Cyclones split a tough week, falling to TCU before bouncing back with a strong win over Kansas. Milan Momcilovic remains the offensive engine at 18.4 points per game, providing reliable scoring every night.

Now Iowa State faces perhaps its toughest swing yet, with Houston and BYU ahead. How they navigate this week could determine their conference title outlook.

Purdue strengthened its Big Ten standing with impressive road wins over Nebraska and Iowa, showing poise in hostile environments. Senior guard Braden Smith continues to orchestrate the offense at a high level, averaging 14.7 points and 8.9 assists per game while controlling tempo.

Now the Boilermakers return home for marquee matchups against Michigan and Indiana. A strong week could push Purdue firmly into the conference title conversation.

Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The Bulldogs split last week, stumbling against Washington State before rebounding versus Santa Clara. Graham Ike continues dominant interior play with 19.8 points and 8.7 rebounds per game.

Gonzaga should regain momentum against San Francisco and Pacific. Consistency remains the focus heading toward March.

Nebraska dropped a tight one to Purdue but recovered with a win over Northwestern. Pryce Sandfort’s 17.5 points per game keeps the offense stable during stretches of inconsistency.

Iowa and Penn State offer a chance to rebuild confidence. The Cornhuskers remain firmly in the Big Ten hunt.

Illinois dropped two straight and now searches for rhythm entering the final stretch. Freshman Keaton Wagler continues to produce across the board at 18.5 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.3 assists.

USC and UCLA become crucial reset games. The Illini need defensive consistency, but time will tell if they can achieve it.

11. Florida (+3)

12. Kansas (-3)

13. Texas Tech (+3)

14. Virginia (-1)

15. Michigan State (-5)

16. St. John’s (+1)

17. Arkansas (+4)

18. Vanderbilt (+2)

19. Saint Louis

20. North Carolina (-7)

21. Louisville (+2)

22. BYU

23. Miami (OH) (+1)

24. Clemson (-6)

25. Wisconsin (NR)

Dropped Out: No. 25 Iowa

Others Receiving Votes: Alabama 32; Villanova 30; Utah State 20; Tennessee 19; Iowa 7; Kentucky 6; Saint Mary’s 2; Miami (FL) 1