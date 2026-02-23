College Basketball Rankings: Coaches Poll Top 25 updated after Week 16

The USA TODAY Sports Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll Top 25 has been refreshed following the sixteenth week of the season. This week’s update provides another snapshot of where teams stand as the college basketball calendar moves closer to the postseason.

With conference races tightening and tournament résumés taking shape, Week 16 delivered plenty of impactful results across the country. From statement victories to costly losses, the latest slate once again produced movement throughout the Coaches Poll.

As the regular season nears its final stretch, the Top 25 is expected to remain volatile, with every game carrying added weight in both conference positioning and national perception. For now, here’s how the rankings look after Week 16. The updated Coaches Poll is listed below.

Duke extended their strong stretch with wins over Syracuse and Michigan. Freshman phenom Cameron Boozer continues to dominate, averaging 22.6 points and 10.0 rebounds per game.

The Blue Devils’ balance and star power make them dangerous nightly. Notre Dame and Virginia are next on the schedule.

Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Arizona strengthened their résumé with a massive week, knocking off BYU and then taking down Houston on Saturday. At 25-2, the Wildcats continue to look like one of the most complete teams in the country.

Freshman guard Brayden Burries leads the way at 15.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game, giving Arizona steady perimeter production. A pivotal week awaits with Baylor and Kansas both looming.

Michigan handled Purdue before stumbling against Duke in a marquee showdown. At 25-2, the Wolverines remain among the nation’s elite.

Senior forward Yaxel Lendeborg is averaging 14.6 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists, providing veteran stability. Minnesota and Illinois offer opportunities to rebound this week.

Houston endured a tough stretch, dropping games to Iowa State and Arizona. Freshman guard Kingston Flemings averages 16.6 points and 5.2 assists, continuing to shine.

The Cougars must regroup quickly. Kansas and Colorado provide the next tests for the program as they look to solidify their name.

Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Iowa State split a challenging week, beating Houston before falling to BYU. The Cyclones sit at 23-4 and remain firmly in the Big 12 race.

Junior forward Milan Momcilovic continues to anchor the offense with 17.5 points per game. Matchups against Utah and Texas Tech will be critical in maintaining momentum.

UConn bounced back from a loss to Creighton with a win over Villanova. The Huskies sit at 25-3 and remain a Big East contender.

Junior guard Solo Ball leads the team at 14.2 points per game. St. John’s and Seton Hall await in a pivotal week.

Florida handled South Carolina and Ole Miss to reach 21-6. Junior forward Thomas Haugh averages 17.3 points and 6.2 rebounds.

The Gators continue building momentum. Texas and Arkansas are next for the reigning champions of the sport.

Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Purdue fell to Michigan but bounced back against Indiana. Senior guard Braden Smith averages 14.9 points and 8.7 assists, guiding the offense.

The Boilermakers remain 22-5 overall. Michigan State and Ohio State present big opportunities for the Big Ten power.

Gonzaga rolled past San Francisco and Pacific to reach 27-2. Senior forward Graham Ike is producing 19.9 points and 8.4 rebounds per contest.

The Bulldogs remain efficient and experienced. A showdown with Saint Mary’s highlights the week.

Nebraska split last week, falling to Iowa before defeating Penn State. Junior forward Pryce Sandfort averages 17.9 points per game and fuels the offense.

At 23-4, the Huskers remain in strong shape. Maryland and USC are next. We’ll see where the Bulldogs end up.

11. Illinois (-1)

12. Virginia (+2)

13. Michigan State (+2)

14. Kansas (-2)

15. St. John’s (+1)

16. Texas Tech (-3)

17. Arkansas

18. Alabama (NR)

19. North Carolina (+1)

20. Louisville (+1)

21. Vanderbilt (-3)

22. Tennessee (NR)

23. BYU (-1)

24. Saint Louis (-5)

25. Miami (OH) (-2)

Dropped Out: Clemson, Wisconsin

Others Receiving Votes: Alabama 32; Villanova 30; Utah State 20; Tennessee 19; Iowa 7; Kentucky 6; Saint Mary’s 2; Miami (FL) 1