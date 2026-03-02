College Basketball Rankings: Coaches Poll Top 25 updated after Week 17

The USA TODAY Sports Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll Top 25 has been refreshed following the seventeenth week of the season. This week’s update offers another look at where teams stand as the college basketball calendar pushes firmly toward March Madness.

With conference races heating up and tournament résumés coming into sharper focus, Week 17 brought no shortage of impactful results across the country. Statement wins, tough road losses and late-season surges once again led to movement throughout the Coaches Poll.

As the regular season enters the final stretch, the Top 25 is expected to remain fluid, with every game carrying major implications for conference seeding and national perception. For now, here’s how the rankings look after Week 17. The updated Coaches Poll is listed below.

11. Illinois

12. Gonzaga (-3)

13. Virginia (-1)

14. Purdue (-6)

15. Kansas (-1)

16. Alabama (+2)

17. St. John’s (-2)

18. North Carolina (+1)

19. Arkansas (-2)

20. Miami (OH) (+5)

21. Saint Mary’s (NR)

22. Vanderbilt (-1)

23. Miami (NR)

24. Saint Louis

25. Tennessee (-3)

Dropped Out: Louisville, BYU

Others Receiving Votes: BYU 35; Louisville 31; Wisconsin 23; Villanova 17; Missouri 10; Utah State 9; Clemson 8; Kentucky 5; UCF 3; Georgia 1