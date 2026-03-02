College Basketball Rankings: Coaches Poll Top 25 updated after Week 17
The USA TODAY Sports Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll Top 25 has been refreshed following the seventeenth week of the season. This week’s update offers another look at where teams stand as the college basketball calendar pushes firmly toward March Madness.
With conference races heating up and tournament résumés coming into sharper focus, Week 17 brought no shortage of impactful results across the country. Statement wins, tough road losses and late-season surges once again led to movement throughout the Coaches Poll.
Top 10
- 1Hot
Bruin Report Online joins On3 | Rivals
Legendary UCLA fan site joins network
- 2Hot
Buff Stampede joins On3 | Rivals
Historic Colorado fan site joins network
- 3New
Dominiq Ponder
Details emerge on QB's death
- 4
AP Poll Projection
Major hoops shakeup coming
- 5
Chad Baker-Mazara
USC announces no longer on team
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
As the regular season enters the final stretch, the Top 25 is expected to remain fluid, with every game carrying major implications for conference seeding and national perception. For now, here’s how the rankings look after Week 17. The updated Coaches Poll is listed below.
1. Duke
2. Arizona
3. Michigan
4. UConn (+2)
5. Florida (+2)
6. Houston (-2)
7. Iowa State (-2)
8. Michigan State (+5)
9. Nebraska (+1)
10. Texas Tech (+6)
11. Illinois
12. Gonzaga (-3)
13. Virginia (-1)
14. Purdue (-6)
15. Kansas (-1)
16. Alabama (+2)
17. St. John’s (-2)
18. North Carolina (+1)
19. Arkansas (-2)
20. Miami (OH) (+5)
21. Saint Mary’s (NR)
22. Vanderbilt (-1)
23. Miami (NR)
24. Saint Louis
25. Tennessee (-3)
Dropped Out: Louisville, BYU
Others Receiving Votes: BYU 35; Louisville 31; Wisconsin 23; Villanova 17; Missouri 10; Utah State 9; Clemson 8; Kentucky 5; UCF 3; Georgia 1