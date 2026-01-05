College Basketball Rankings: Coaches Poll Top 25 updated after Week 9

The USA TODAY Sports Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll Top 25 has been refreshed following the ninth week of the season. 2026 was rung in with some major showdowns, resulting in movement throughout the Top 25.

Conference play began for many of the top teams in the country, meaning each game moving forward has more meaning than ever. The contenders will begin to separate themselves, as the schedule for college basketball heats up.

Regardless, the Coaches Poll Top 25 is certain to see plenty of fluctuations throughout the next three months. For now, here’s how things stack up after Week 9. This week’s updated rankings are below.

Michigan’s offense was unstoppable last week, rolling past McNeese State and USC by a combined 71 points. The Wolverines are one of the last unbeaten teams in the country and continue to overwhelm opponents with pace and depth.

Senior forward Yaxel Lendeborg anchors the attack, averaging 15.1 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. A tricky road test at Penn State precedes a marquee home matchup with Wisconsin.

Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Arizona stayed unbeaten with convincing wins over South Dakota State and Utah, showing versatility both at home and on the road. The Wildcats have consistently controlled games with defensive pressure and efficient scoring.

Freshman forward Koa Peat continues to impress, averaging 14.4 points while contributing across the stat sheet. Arizona faces a key week with Kansas State at home before traveling to TCU.

Iowa State remained unbeaten with home wins over Houston Christian and West Virginia, continuing its impressive start. The Cyclones have combined defensive intensity with efficient scoring throughout nonconference play.

Junior forward Milan Momcilovic leads the team at 18.5 points per game. Iowa State faces a key week with games against Baylor and Oklahoma State.

UConn bounced back in a big way with decisive wins over Xavier and Marquette, reasserting itself as a national contender. The Huskies were dominant defensively while controlling the tempo in both matchups.

Junior guard Solo Ball leads the way offensively, averaging 15.5 points per game. UConn will look to keep rolling with games against Providence and DePaul this week.

Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Purdue continued to look like one of the nation’s most complete teams last week with dominant wins over Kent State and Wisconsin. The Boilermakers scored 190 points across two games while showing balance on both ends of the floor.

Senior guard Fletcher Loyer remains the steady engine, averaging 14.4 points per game while spacing the floor and making timely plays. Purdue will look to stay perfect at home this week against Washington and Penn State.

Duke survived a pair of close tests last week, edging Georgia Tech at home before knocking off Florida State on the road. The Blue Devils showed resilience in tight moments, a promising sign as conference play ramps up.

Freshman phenom Cameron Boozer has been sensational, averaging 23.0 points and nearly 10 rebounds per game. Duke hits the road again Tuesday before returning home to face SMU.

Houston handled business last week with wins over Middle Tennessee and Cincinnati, including a gritty road victory. The Cougars continue to lean on their physical defense and disciplined execution.

Senior guard Emanuel Sharp paces the offense at 15.9 points per game while providing leadership. A challenging week awaits with matchups against Texas Tech and Baylor.

James Snook-Imagn Images

Gonzaga powered through a busy week with three wins, including a road victory at San Diego. The Bulldogs continue to dominate with depth and offensive balance.

Junior forward Braden Huff has been outstanding, averaging 19.1 points per game. Gonzaga will look to stay hot with a matchup against Santa Clara.

BYU made a statement last week with a road win over Kansas State, showcasing its toughness away from home. The Cougars have been efficient offensively and difficult to slow down in transition.

Freshman standout AJ Dybantsa is already playing like a star, averaging 23.1 points per game. BYU returns home this week for matchups against Arizona State and Utah.

Vanderbilt stayed unbeaten with wins over New Haven and South Carolina, continuing its steady climb up the national radar. The Commodores have paired efficient offense with disciplined defense throughout their perfect start.

Senior guard Duke Miles has been the catalyst, averaging 17.1 points while leading the team in assists. Vanderbilt faces its stiffest test yet this week with back-to-back games against Alabama and LSU.

11. Nebraska

12. Alabama

13. Michigan State

14. Texas Tech

15. Arkansas

16. Illinois

17. North Carolina

18. Louisville

19. Iowa

20. Georgia

21. Kansas

22. Tennessee

23. Virginia

24. Villanova

25. SMU

Dropped Out: No. 22 Florida; No. 25 St. John’s

Others Receiving Votes: UCF 41; Utah State 34; Clemson 29; Florida 21; Saint Mary’s 17; Seton Hall 13; Saint Louis 11; Indiana 10; St. John’s 4; Missouri 3; Miami (OH) 3; Kentucky 3; California 2; USC 1; Oklahoma State 1