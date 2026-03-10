College Basketball Rankings: Contending teams which exceed key metrics entering conference tournaments

As March Madness officially kicks off with high-major conference tournaments throughout the week and into Selection Sunday, the Offensive and Defensive Ratings at KenPom continue to shift with big-time matchups which set the tone for the NCAA Tournament. The group of teams which sits inside the Top 10 of both categories grew by one, while the total which rank inside the Top 25 continued to plummet downward.

College basketball features many analytic models which aim to not only predict the results of each matchup, but the ultimate champion by assigning numbers to the offensive efficiency, defensive efficiency, strength of schedule, and a variety of other factors. KenPom, created by Ken Pomeroy, has long been one of the most respected metrics for its historic accuracy.

KenPom assigns value to each team using a number of factors, including the offensive and defensive efficiency. The top contenders can then be sorted based on their performance on each end of the floor, with those able to make their way toward the top in both likely to find a high spot in the rankings.

Historically, many of college basketball’s top contenders have ranked inside the Top 25 of both KenPom categories, with a large portion inside the Top 10 of both. Here is a look at the current season, based on data through 19 weeks of college basketball as the postseason arrives.

Duke – No. 1 at KenPom

ORtg: 5 | DRtg: 1

Duke Makes the jump to No. 1 in defensive efficiency and No. 5 in offensive efficiency, enough to leap above Michigan for the top overall spot. The Blue Devils have also surpassed plus-40 in the Net Rating portion of KenPom’s calculations, among the highest all-time.

Michigan – No. 2 at KenPom

ORtg: 4 | DRtg: 2

Michigan remains inside the Top Five of offensive and defensive metrics, just under plus-40 in the Net Ratings section as well. The Wolverines stick at No. 2 in defensive efficiency and remains below Duke in the overall rankings with one week to Selection Sunday.

Arizona – No. 3 at KenPom

ORtg: 7 | DRtg: 3

Arizona currently sits at No. 3 overall in KenPom’s rankings, ranking third in the defensive rating metric which has carried great weight among the best teams all season. The Wildcats remain in an elite category of teams which have a Net Rating above plus-35 in the latter stages of the season.

Florida – No. 4 at KenPom

ORtg: 8 | DRtg: 4

Florida makes a leap into the Top 10 category, with their offensive rating on the rise at KenPom. The Gators have an extended winning streak which has carried their numbers into an elite category which also includes a plus-35 Net Rating between high-level offensive and defensive metrics.

Dropped out: N/A

Top 25 in ORtg | DRtg

Houston – No. 6 at KenPom

ORtg: 17 | DRtg: 6

The number of teams in this category plummeted for a second straight week, now down to just one member. While Florida did move up the board, it is notable that multiple teams now sit just on the wrong side of this criteria. Some sit comfortably in the Top 25 on offense with a defense just outside the cut-off, while others have the defense needed but a lagging offense behind it.

Dropped Out: Purdue, Iowa State, UConn